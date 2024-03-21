Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Sara Ali Khan Ae Watan Mere Watan Pan India Ott Debut Update Is Out Now

Sara Ali Khan | పాపులర్‌ ఓటీటీలో సారా అలీఖాన్ Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan | బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ సారా అలీఖాన్ (Sara Ali Khan) నటించిన వెబ్ మూవీ Ae Watan Mere Watan. థ్రిల్లర్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు కన్నన్‌ ఆయ్యర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న రిలీజ్ అప్‌డేట్ రానే వచ్చింది.

Sara Ali Khan | పాపులర్‌ ఓటీటీలో సారా అలీఖాన్ Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan | బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ సారా అలీఖాన్ (Sara Ali Khan) నటించిన వెబ్ మూవీ Ae Watan Mere Watan. థ్రిల్లర్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తున్న ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు కన్నన్‌ ఆయ్యర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న రిలీజ్ అప్‌డేట్ రానే వచ్చింది. ఈ మూవీ మార్చి 21న (నేడు) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. పాపులర్ డిజిటల్ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం అమెజాన్‌ ప్రైమ్‌ వీడియోలో డిజిటల్‌ స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది. హిందీ, తెలుగుతోపాటు ప్రధాన దక్షిణాది భాషల్లో అందుబాటులో ఉంది.

దేశభక్తి నేపథ్యంలో 1942 బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ నుంచి చాలా రోజుల క్రితం లాంఛ్ చేసిన గ్లింప్స్ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతూ వస్తోంది. ఇప్పటివరకు గ్లామరస్ పాత్రలతో అలరించిన సారా అలీఖాన్‌.. తాజా వెబ్‌ మూవీలో ఎవరికీ భయపడని స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధురాలిగా తనలోని మరో యాంగిల్‌ను చూపించబోతున్నట్టు గ్లింప్స్ వీడియోతో ఇప్పటికే క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌. వాస్తవ ఘటనల ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ మూవీకి దరబ్‌ ఫరూఖి, కన్నడ్‌ అయ్యర్‌ సంయుక్తంగా కథనందించారు. ధర్మ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ మెంట్ బ్యానర్‌పై కరణ్‌ జోహార్‌, అపూర్వ మెహతా నిర్మించారు.

సచిన్ ఖేడ్‌కర్‌, అభయ్‌ వర్మ, స్పర్శ్‌ శ్రీవాత్సవ్‌, అలెక్స్‌ ఓ నెల్‌, ఆనంద్‌ తివారి, ఇమ్రాన్ హష్మీ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. మరి పాన్‌ ఇండియా ఓటీటీ డెబ్యూ ఇచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎలాంటి స్పందన వస్తుందనేది చూడాలి.

 

Ae Watan Mere Watan మోషన్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

IFFI ఈవెంట్‌లో సారాఅలీఖాన్‌ మెరుపులు ఇలా..

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు