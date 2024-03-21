Sara Ali Khan | పాపులర్‌ ఓటీటీలో సారా అలీఖాన్ Ae Watan Mere Watan

March 21, 2024 / 04:48 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan | బాలీవుడ్ బ్యూటీ సారా అలీఖాన్ (Sara Ali Khan) నటించిన వెబ్ మూవీ Ae Watan Mere Watan. థ్రిల్లర్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తున్న ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు కన్నన్‌ ఆయ్యర్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న రిలీజ్ అప్‌డేట్ రానే వచ్చింది. ఈ మూవీ మార్చి 21న (నేడు) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. పాపులర్ డిజిటల్ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం అమెజాన్‌ ప్రైమ్‌ వీడియోలో డిజిటల్‌ స్ట్రీమింగ్ అవుతోంది. హిందీ, తెలుగుతోపాటు ప్రధాన దక్షిణాది భాషల్లో అందుబాటులో ఉంది.

దేశభక్తి నేపథ్యంలో 1942 బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో తెరకెక్కిన ఈ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ నుంచి చాలా రోజుల క్రితం లాంఛ్ చేసిన గ్లింప్స్ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతూ వస్తోంది. ఇప్పటివరకు గ్లామరస్ పాత్రలతో అలరించిన సారా అలీఖాన్‌.. తాజా వెబ్‌ మూవీలో ఎవరికీ భయపడని స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధురాలిగా తనలోని మరో యాంగిల్‌ను చూపించబోతున్నట్టు గ్లింప్స్ వీడియోతో ఇప్పటికే క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు డైరెక్టర్‌. వాస్తవ ఘటనల ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ మూవీకి దరబ్‌ ఫరూఖి, కన్నడ్‌ అయ్యర్‌ సంయుక్తంగా కథనందించారు. ధర్మ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ మెంట్ బ్యానర్‌పై కరణ్‌ జోహార్‌, అపూర్వ మెహతా నిర్మించారు.

సచిన్ ఖేడ్‌కర్‌, అభయ్‌ వర్మ, స్పర్శ్‌ శ్రీవాత్సవ్‌, అలెక్స్‌ ఓ నెల్‌, ఆనంద్‌ తివారి, ఇమ్రాన్ హష్మీ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. మరి పాన్‌ ఇండియా ఓటీటీ డెబ్యూ ఇచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రానికి ఎలాంటి స్పందన వస్తుందనేది చూడాలి.

The film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ though set in 1942 is still relevant to our current times. We presently have a regime that is as brutal and tyrannical as the British. This film fills us with renewed hope. Do watch #AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/kmOLcjduGi — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) March 21, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan మోషన్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

SARA ALI KHAN as USHA MEHTA #aemerewatan looking forward pic.twitter.com/NkU3rXwrcy — SRK❤️❤️❤️ (@naqsh2000) November 20, 2023

no one could have been a better choice for this role.

the grace, thoughts, demeanor, everything’s speaking pride, love and respect for the country, it’s history & culture!!!! ❤#SaraAliKhan has ‘bhartiya nari’ written in her X bio, for all the right reasons🙌🏻#AeWatanMereWatan pic.twitter.com/y1O5WQUhfp — sakt` (@SarTikFied) November 21, 2023

IFFI ఈవెంట్‌లో సారాఅలీఖాన్‌ మెరుపులు ఇలా..

Update| Sara at the opening ceremony of #IFFI2023 today🤍

She is there to unveil the first look AND title track of her next film #AeWatanMereWatan a @PrimeVideoIN original movie🇮🇳🧿#SaraAliKhan @SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/oEUjsKHbSZ — Sara Times🗞 (@Saratimes95) November 20, 2023

You can feel how important this film is to her and how close to her heart, shine on @SaraAliKhan ✨️#SaraAliKhan #AeWatanMereWatan #IFFI54 pic.twitter.com/X3eFUpJVag — Sara❤️✨️||Sara’s Day 🔥🔥🔥 (@SARAXINFINITY_) November 21, 2023

A gist of the magic of #AeWatanMereWatan was revealed at #IFFI and it was an evening to remember with our song from the film being performed & the motion poster being unveiled!✨ Coming soon only on @PrimeVideoIN. pic.twitter.com/IcydEi3Y5j — Dharmatic (@Dharmatic_) November 21, 2023

