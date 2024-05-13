Apps:
Vettaiyan | తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్‌ (Rajinikanth) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం Vettaiyan. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన Vettaiyan టైటిల్‌ టీజర్‌ నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. దుషారా విజయన్‌, రితికా సింగ్ (Ritika Singh) ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ (Lyca Productions) బ్యానర్‌పై సుబాస్కరన్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ అమితాబ్‌ బచ్చన్‌, మాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో ఫహద్ ఫాసిల్ (Fahadh Faasil) కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ అమితాబ్‌ బచ్చన్‌, మాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో ఫహద్ ఫాసిల్ (Fahadh Faasil) కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించి ఆసక్తికర అప్‌డేట్ తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో రజినీకాంత్‌ పాత్రకు సంబంధించి చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా మేకర్స్ అధికారికంగా తెలియజేశారు. ఈ మూవీలో మంజు వారియర్, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, రావు రమేశ్‌, రోహిణి మొల్లేటి, దుషారా విజయన్ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

Vettaiyanలో తన పాత్ర కామెడీ టచ్‌తో సాగుతుందని చెప్పి సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్‌ సెన్సేషన్‌ అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్‌ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. Vettaiyan ఈ ఏడాది అక్టోబర్‌లో థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయనుండగా.. విడుదల తేదీపై క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది. రజినీకాంత్ మరోవైపు తలైవా 171గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న కూలి చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు.

 

Vettaiyan సెట్స్‌లో రానా..

Vettaiyan టైటిల్‌ టీజర్‌..

తలైవా 170 సెట్స్‌లో..

 

తలైవా 170లో రితికా సింగ్‌

దుషారా విజయన్‌కు  వెల్‌కమ్‌..

 

