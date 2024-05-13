Vettaiyan | సూపర్స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్ (Rajinikanth) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం Vettaiyan. తలైవా 170గా వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి జై భీమ్ ఫేం టీజే జ్ఞానవేళ్ (TJ Gnanavel) దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్ టీజర్ నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. దుషారా విజయన్, రితికా సింగ్ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్స్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ (Lyca Productions) బ్యానర్పై సుబాస్కరన్ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు.
ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్, మాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో ఫహద్ ఫాసిల్ (Fahadh Faasil) కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీకి సంబంధించి ఆసక్తికర అప్డేట్ తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో రజినీకాంత్ పాత్రకు సంబంధించి చిత్రీకరణ పూర్తయింది. ఈ విషయాన్ని సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా మేకర్స్ అధికారికంగా తెలియజేశారు. ఈ మూవీలో మంజు వారియర్, రానా దగ్గుబాటి, రావు రమేశ్, రోహిణి మొల్లేటి, దుషారా విజయన్ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.
Vettaiyanలో తన పాత్ర కామెడీ టచ్తో సాగుతుందని చెప్పి సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్ సెన్సేషన్ అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్ సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. Vettaiyan ఈ ఏడాది అక్టోబర్లో థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయనుండగా.. విడుదల తేదీపై క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది. రజినీకాంత్ మరోవైపు తలైవా 171గా తెరకెక్కుతున్న కూలి చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు.
And it is a wrap for our Thalaivar! 🎬🌟 Superstar @rajinikanth completes filming his portion for Vettaiyan. 🕶️ 🤩#VETTAIYAN 🕶️ @rajinikanth @SrBachchan @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran #FahadhFaasil @RanaDaggubati @ManjuWarrier4… pic.twitter.com/YPcljJ6vVn
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) May 13, 2024
Vettaiyan సెట్స్లో రానా..
#RanaDaggubati‘s Look from #Vetttaiyan 📸✨
He joined the shooting today along with Superstar #Rajinikanth 🌟 pic.twitter.com/OpmrwgIWe6
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) March 4, 2024
Vettaiyan టైటిల్ టీజర్..
తలైవా 170 సెట్స్లో..
When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 🤩
Reunion on screens after 33 years! 🤗 #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! 💥 @rajinikanth @SrBachchan
Done with MUMBAI Schedule 📍📽️✨@tjgnan @LycaProductions #Subaskaran @gkmtamilkumaran… pic.twitter.com/LfyV3rP2JI
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 29, 2023
One more video of #Thalaivar from Chennai airport today after #Thalaivar170 schedule in #Mumbai
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#Thalaivar170Squad | @anirudhofficial | @tjgnan | @ManjuWarrier4 | @tjgnan | @RanaDaggubati | #FahadFazil | #superstar @rajinikanth | #Jailer | #Thalaivar171 |… pic.twitter.com/7GCFbaiG1K
— Suresh balaji (@surbalutwt) October 29, 2023
తలైవా 170లో రితికా సింగ్
Welcoming the bold performer 🤨 Ms. Ritika Singh ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team has gotten grittier 💪🏻 with the addition of @ritika_offl 🎬🤗🌟@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @officialdushara @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions… pic.twitter.com/QN3AWAhOd7
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 2, 2023
దుషారా విజయన్కు వెల్కమ్..
Welcoming the talented actress Ms. Dushara Vijayan ✨ on board for #Thalaivar170🕴🏼#Thalaivar170Team has gotten stronger with the addition of the wonderful @officialdushara 🎬🤗🌟@rajinikanth @tjgnan @anirudhofficial @RIAZtheboss @V4umedia_ @gkmtamilkumaran @LycaProductions… pic.twitter.com/s1dXzNpGBr
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) October 2, 2023
#Thalaivar170 Casting Buzz🔥
– AmitabhBachchan ✅
– Nani
– FahadhFaasil
– ManjuWarrior
Along with Superstar #Rajinikanth🌟
Seems TJGnanavel is making something bigger this time 💯💥 pic.twitter.com/yW5geJjcZ1
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 4, 2023