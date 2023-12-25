Chandramukhi 2 | చంద్రముఖి 2ను థియేటర్లలో మిస్సయ్యారా..? అయితే ఈ న్యూస్ మీకోసమే..

Chandramukhi 2 | టాలెంటెడ్ యాక్టర్ కమ్ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్ రాఘవా లారెన్స్ (Raghava Lawrence) హీరోగా నటించిన చిత్రం చంద్రముఖి 2 (Chandramukhi 2). కంగనా రనౌత్ (Kangana Ranaut) టైటిల్ రోల్ పోషించింది. పీ వాసు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా తెలుగు, హిందీ, మలయాళం, కన్నడ భాషల్లో సెప్టెంబర్ 28న థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేసింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో ప్రేక్షకులను ఇంప్రెస్ చేయలేకపోయింది.
తాజాగా చంద్రముఖి 2 టీవీ ప్రీమియర్ అప్డేట్ బయటకు వచ్చింది. చంద్రముఖి 2 తెలుగు వెర్షన్ 2023 డిసెంబర్ 31న సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు జెమినీ టీవీలో ప్రీమియర్ కానుండగా.. తమిళ వెర్షన్ 2024 జనవరి 1న సాయంత్రం 06:30 గంటలకు సందడి చేయనుంది. ఇంకేంటి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని థియేటర్లలో మిస్సయిన వారు టీవీలో చూసేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి మరి. చంద్రముఖి టీవీ స్క్రీన్పై ఎలాంటి స్పందన రాబట్టుకుంటుందనేది చూడాలి.
ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సుబాస్కరన్ సమర్పణలో లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ భారీ బడ్జెట్తో నిర్మించింది. చంద్రముఖి 2లో లక్ష్మీమీనన్, మహిమ నంబియార్, రాధికాశరత్కుమార్, రావు రమేశ్, రవిమారియా, విఘ్నేశ్, సృష్టి డాంగే, సుభిక్ష, ఐజీ మహేంద్రన్, సాయి అయ్యప్పన్, సురేశ్ మీనన్, శత్రు టీఎం కార్తీక్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు.
చంద్రముఖి 2పై నెటిజన్లు, ప్రేక్షకుల రియాక్షన్ ఇలా..
#Chandramukhi2 reviews by public 🎬🔥
It’s a blockbuster for #KanganaRanaut and #RaghavaLawrence 🥳@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/7T2WRwwSzm
— ᴋᴀɴɢᴀɴᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@KanganaFansR) September 28, 2023
Positive Reviews in #Chandramukhi2
Of Ragawa Lawrence Master And Rangana And His Team
Block Buster Movie 💥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/olXYTCfmLM
— vijay (@vijay9962614473) September 28, 2023
#Chandramukhi2 is getting positive response from all places. 🔥🔥
A solid come back for Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Ss6c2ORhLP
— LetsFAME (@letsfameoffl) September 28, 2023
#Chandramukhi2
First Half is Entertaining 🔥 #Vadivelu is back 😄
Queen #KanganaRanaut is yet to arrive!
Blockbuster on its cards!!#RaghavaLawrence#PVasu#Chandramukhi2Review pic.twitter.com/tO5qgKztcj
— FilmoPhile (@Filmophile_Man) September 28, 2023
#KanganaRanaut stole the show as the talented actress delivered a brilliant performance as Chandramukhi & once again proved her class to the South Audience. #RaghavaLawrence didn’t miss the opportunity to shine as Vettaiyan.” writes Times of India. #Chandramukhi2 @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/8b4upmVhkR
— ᴋᴀɴɢᴀɴᴀ ꜰᴀɴ (@KanganaFansR) September 28, 2023
#Chandramukhi2 Review
– Rating: 3.5/5
– 2nd half > 1st half
– Good screenplay, jump scares
– BGM suits
– Climax is 🔥
– Vadivelu’s comedy
– @offl_Lawrence Mass
–@KanganaTeam shines
-Lakshmi Menon’s comeback
– @Mahima_Nambiar a cutie pie
@LycaProductions #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/vTE4ts7NTr
— Cine_Buzz (@sk_cine_buzz_97) September 28, 2023
ప్రమోషన్స్లో కంగనా మెరుపులు..
Chandramukhiyin attam arambam 🔥#Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/AU4Inma7sm
— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 25, 2023
Powerhouse of talents in one frame ✨✨🔥🔥#chadramukhi2🗝️ film promotions in Chennai, Followed by grandeur Audio & teaser launch at JEPPIAAR Engineering College, Chennai 📍 from 6PM onwards ! 🪘 🥁🎷🎤🧡#Chandramukhi2 🗝️ #PVasu @offl_Lawrence @KanganaTeam @RDRajasekar… pic.twitter.com/CYsKVeZwve
— VishuVishteju🌈 (@cutestar1431) August 25, 2023
#Chandramukhi2 promotions today with my wonderful team pic.twitter.com/WY0W8ejRyA
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 25, 2023
#Chandramukhi2 Exclusive Stills from this week’s Ananda Vikatan 📸#Raghavalawrence | #KanganaRanaut | #PVasu pic.twitter.com/RomSBbZwhT
— ஆனந்த விகடன் (@AnandaVikatan) August 24, 2023
చంద్రముఖి 2 నయా లుక్..
Hi dear friends and fans!
Tomorrow is #Chandramukhi2 audio launch. Need all your blessings 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EWYVy6JWXc
— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 24, 2023
Moruniye సాంగ్..
స్వాగతాంజలి సాంగ్..
చంద్రముఖి 2 రాఘవా లారెన్స్ లుక్..
#Chandramukhi2 #Vettaiyan first look tomorrow at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/cFpNv9bmku
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 30, 2023
చంద్రముఖి 2 నయా లుక్..
The doors to the much awaited sequel Chandramukhi 2 🗝️ will be open from Ganesh Chathurthi! 🤗✨
Releasing in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!#Chandramukhi2 🗝️
🎬 #PVasu
🌟 @offl_Lawrence @KanganaTeam
🎶 @mmkeeravaani
🎥 @RDRajasekar
🛠️ #ThottaTharani
✂️🎞️… pic.twitter.com/nll217OWT2
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 29, 2023