Chandramukhi 2 | చంద్రముఖి 2ను థియేటర్లలో మిస్సయ్యారా..? అయితే ఈ న్యూస్ మీకోసమే..

December 25, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

Chandramukhi 2 | టాలెంటెడ్‌ యాక్టర్‌ కమ్‌ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్‌ రాఘ‌వా లారెన్స్ (Raghava Lawrence) హీరోగా నటించిన చిత్రం చంద్రముఖి 2 (Chandramukhi 2). కంగనా రనౌత్ (Kangana Ranaut) టైటిల్ రోల్‌ పోషించింది. పీ వాసు దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా తెలుగు, హిందీ, మలయాళం, కన్నడ భాషల్లో సెప్టెంబర్ 28న థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేసింది. భారీ అంచనాల మధ్య విడుదలైన ఈ చిత్రం ఆశించిన స్థాయిలో ప్రేక్షకులను ఇంప్రెస్ చేయలేకపోయింది.

తాజాగా చంద్రముఖి 2 టీవీ ప్రీమియర్ అప్‌డేట్ బయటకు వచ్చింది. చంద్రముఖి 2 తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ 2023 డిసెంబర్ 31న సాయంత్రం 6 గంటలకు జెమినీ టీవీలో ప్రీమియర్ కానుండగా.. తమిళ వెర్షన్‌ 2024 జనవరి 1న సాయంత్రం 06:30 గంటలకు సందడి చేయనుంది. ఇంకేంటి ఈ చిత్రాన్ని థియేటర్లలో మిస్సయిన వారు టీవీలో చూసేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి మరి. చంద్రముఖి టీవీ స్క్రీన్‌పై ఎలాంటి స్పందన రాబట్టుకుంటుందనేది చూడాలి.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సుబాస్కరన్ సమర్పణలో లైకా ప్రొడ‌క్షన్స్ భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో నిర్మించింది. చంద్రముఖి 2లో లక్ష్మీమీనన్‌, మహిమ నంబియార్‌, రాధికాశరత్‌కుమార్‌, రావు రమేశ్‌, రవిమారియా, విఘ్నేశ్‌, సృష్టి డాంగే, సుభిక్ష, ఐజీ మహేంద్రన్‌, సాయి అయ్యప్పన్‌, సురేశ్ మీనన్‌, శత్రు టీఎం కార్తీక్‌ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు.

చంద్రముఖి 2పై నెటిజన్లు, ప్రేక్షకుల రియాక్షన్‌ ఇలా..

ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో కంగనా మెరుపులు..

