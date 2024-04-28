Apps:
RaashiKhanna | హార్రర్‌ కామెడీ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న తాజా తమిళ చిత్రం అరణ్మనై 4 (Aranmanai 4). తెలుగులో బాక్ (BAAK) టైటిల్‌తో రిలీజ్‌ కానుంది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో మే ౩న విడుదల కానుంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో రాశీఖన్నా, తమన్నా టీం ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా మారిపోయింది.

RaashiKhanna | హార్రర్‌ కామెడీ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న తాజా తమిళ చిత్రం అరణ్మనై 4 (Aranmanai 4). పాపులర్‌ యాక్టర్‌ కమ్‌ డైరెక్టర్ సుందర్ సి (Sundar C) స్వీయ దర్శకత్వంలో హీరోగా నటిస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీ తెలుగులో బాక్ (BAAK) టైటిల్‌తో రిలీజ్‌ కానుంది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో మే ౩న విడుదల కానుంది. రిలీజ్ డేట్ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో అరణ్మనై 4 టీం ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా మారిపోయింది.

ఇప్పటికే ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో భాగంగా మేకర్స్‌ ఇటీవలే లాంఛ్ చేసిన రాశీఖన్నా, తమన్నా కలర్‌ఫుల్‌ సాంగ్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇవాళ హైదరాబాద్‌లోని రామానాయుడు స్టూడియోస్‌ గార్డెన్‌లో సాయంత్రం 6 గంటల నుంచి ప్రీ రిలీజ్ ఈవెంట్‌ షురూ కానుంది. ఈవెంట్‌లో ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ చేయనున్నారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా మిల్కీ బ్యూటీ, రాశీఖన్నా హాట్ డ్రెస్సుల్లో మెస్మరైజ్ చేస్తూ పలు ఛానళ్లకు ఇంటర్వ్యూ ఇస్తున్నారు. ఈ స్టిల్స్‌ ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

అరణ్మనై ఫ్రాంచైజీలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో తమన్నా, రాశీఖన్నా ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. మేకర్స్ ఇప్పటికే సుందర్‌ సి, తమన్నా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్లను లాంఛ్ చేసి తెలుగు ప్రమోషన్స్‌ మొదలుపెట్టారని తెలిసిందే. తమన్నా సంప్రదాయ చీరకట్టులో చేతిలో హారతి పట్టుకొని ఉన్న శివాని లుక్‌ ఆకట్టుకుంది. ఇక సుందర్‌ సి ఇందులో శివశంకర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నాడు. స్పైన్ ఛిల్లింగ్‌ ఎలిమెంట్స్‌తో సినిమా ఎంటర్‌టైనింగ్‌గా సాగనున్నట్టు ఇప్పటివరకు రిలీజ్ చేసిన పోస్టర్లు చెబుతున్నాయి.

ఈ మూవీలో వెన్నెల కిశోర్‌, శ్రీనివాసరెడ్డి, ఢిల్లీ గణేశ్‌, కోవై సరళ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. హిప్ హాప్‌ తమిఝా మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీని Avni Cinemax, Benzz Media సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి.

 

 

పంచుకో సాంగ్‌..

 

తమన్నా BAAK ‌లుక్‌ వైరల్‌..

అరణ్మనై 4 నయా లుక్‌..

 

అరణ్మనై 4 ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌..

 

