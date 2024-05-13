Apps:
The Goat Life | పృథ్విరాజ్‌ సుకుమారన్ The Goat Life ఓటీటీ ప్రీమియర్ డేట్ ఫైనల్..!

The Goat Life | మాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్ హీరో పృథ్విరాజ్‌ సుకుమారన్ (Prithviraj Sukumaran) లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటించిన మూవీ The Goat Life. వాస్తవ సంఘటనల స్పూర్తితో మార్చి 28న సర్వైవల్‌ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకుంది.

The Goat Life | పృథ్విరాజ్‌ సుకుమారన్ The Goat Life ఓటీటీ ప్రీమియర్ డేట్ ఫైనల్..!

The Goat Life | మాలీవుడ్‌ స్టార్ హీరో పృథ్విరాజ్‌ సుకుమారన్ (Prithviraj Sukumaran) లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటించిన మూవీ The Goat Life. వాస్తవ సంఘటనల స్పూర్తితో బెన్యమిన్‌ రాసిన Aadujeevitham నవల ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం మ‌ల‌యాళంలో The Goat Life టైటిల్‌తో, తెలుగులో ఆడు జీవితం టైటిల్‌తో విడుదలైంది. మార్చి 28న సర్వైవల్‌ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకుంది.

థియేటర్లలో మంచి రెస్పాన్స్‌ రాబట్టుకున్న ఈ మూవీ ఇక ఓటీటీలో కూడా సందడి చేసే టైం వచ్చేసిందన్న వార్త ఒకటి నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. తాజా సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ మూవీ డిస్నీ ప్లస్ హాట్ స్టార్‌లో మే 26న డిజిటల్ డెబ్యూ ఇవ్వనుంది. అంతేకాదు ఈ చిత్రం థ్రియాట్రికల్‌ వెర్షన్‌తో పోలిస్తే మరింత ఎక్కువ నిడివితో ఓటీటీలోకి రానుందట. దీనికి సంబంధించి ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్‌ఫాం నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావాల్సి ఉంది. కొత్త సినిమాలు థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చినా ఈ సినిమా లాంగ్‌ రన్‌ అవుతూ టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తోంది. వరల్డ్‌ వైడ్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద రూ.150 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లు రాబట్టింది.

బ్లెస్సీ క‌థనందిస్తూ డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ మూవీలో జిమ్మీ జీన్- లూయిస్‌, అమలాపాల్‌, రిక్‌ అబీ, ఇతర నటీనటులు కీలక పాత్రలు న‌టించారు. The Goat Life అత్యంత వేగంగా వ‌రల్డ్ వైడ్‌గా రూ.50 కోట్లు సాధించిన మ‌ల‌యాళ సినిమాగా ఇప్పటికే అరుదైన ఫీట్‌ను న‌మోదు చేసిందని తెలిసిందే. ఈ మూవీని విజువల్‌ రొమాన్స్‌ ఇమేజ్ మేకర్స్‌, జెట్ మీడియా ప్రొడక్షన్‌, అట్ల గ్లోబల్‌ మీడియా సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.

 

గ్లోబల్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వసూళ్లు..

 

వ‌ర‌ల్డ్ వైడ్ క‌లెక్ష‌న్లు ఇలా..

 

టాలీవుడ్‌ డైరెక్టర్ల రియాక్షన్‌..

Of course we will! The Telugu and Kannada audience matter a lot to us! 22nd – 24th we will be in Hyderabad and Bangalore! Waiting for the Telugu and Kannada censor to be done so that we can open bookings for all languages together all over the world. Thank you for the love! 🙂❤️ https://t.co/ZIH7fLEbfY

— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 21, 2024

The Goat Life ట్రైలర్‌..

 

