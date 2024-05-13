The Goat Life | పృథ్విరాజ్‌ సుకుమారన్ The Goat Life ఓటీటీ ప్రీమియర్ డేట్ ఫైనల్..!

The Goat Life | మాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో పృథ్విరాజ్ సుకుమారన్ (Prithviraj Sukumaran) లీడ్ రోల్లో నటించిన మూవీ The Goat Life. వాస్తవ సంఘటనల స్పూర్తితో బెన్యమిన్ రాసిన Aadujeevitham నవల ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం మలయాళంలో The Goat Life టైటిల్తో, తెలుగులో ఆడు జీవితం టైటిల్తో విడుదలైంది. మార్చి 28న సర్వైవల్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకుంది.
థియేటర్లలో మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ రాబట్టుకున్న ఈ మూవీ ఇక ఓటీటీలో కూడా సందడి చేసే టైం వచ్చేసిందన్న వార్త ఒకటి నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. తాజా సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ మూవీ డిస్నీ ప్లస్ హాట్ స్టార్లో మే 26న డిజిటల్ డెబ్యూ ఇవ్వనుంది. అంతేకాదు ఈ చిత్రం థ్రియాట్రికల్ వెర్షన్తో పోలిస్తే మరింత ఎక్కువ నిడివితో ఓటీటీలోకి రానుందట. దీనికి సంబంధించి ఓటీటీ ప్లాట్ఫాం నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావాల్సి ఉంది. కొత్త సినిమాలు థియేటర్లలోకి వచ్చినా ఈ సినిమా లాంగ్ రన్ అవుతూ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తోంది. వరల్డ్ వైడ్ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద రూ.150 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లు రాబట్టింది.
బ్లెస్సీ కథనందిస్తూ డైరెక్ట్ చేసిన ఈ మూవీలో జిమ్మీ జీన్- లూయిస్, అమలాపాల్, రిక్ అబీ, ఇతర నటీనటులు కీలక పాత్రలు నటించారు. The Goat Life అత్యంత వేగంగా వరల్డ్ వైడ్గా రూ.50 కోట్లు సాధించిన మలయాళ సినిమాగా ఇప్పటికే అరుదైన ఫీట్ను నమోదు చేసిందని తెలిసిందే. ఈ మూవీని విజువల్ రొమాన్స్ ఇమేజ్ మేకర్స్, జెట్ మీడియా ప్రొడక్షన్, అట్ల గ్లోబల్ మీడియా సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కించాయి.
#TheGoatLife is conquering new heights! Making waves across the world. Grateful for your unwavering love and support!
#TheGoatLife/#Aadujeevitham 150crs in 25 Days
All time 3rd Highest collected movie next to ManjummelBoys & 2018Movie
#TheGoatLife | #Aadujeevitham Fastest 50CRS in Mollywood
Stars : Prithviraj – Amala Paul – Aparana Balamurali – Vineeth
Music : AR Rahman (Roja)
Direction : Blessy (Pranayam)
Outstanding response for the #TheGoatLife special premiere show from top directors of TFI
Grand release on 28th March
Telugu release by @MythriOfficial.
The Goat Life ట్రైలర్..