SK23 | క్రేజీ టాక్‌.. శివకార్తికేయన్ SK23లో పాపులర్ యాక్టర్‌..!

SK23 | కోలీవుడ్‌ యాక్టర్‌ శివకార్తికేయన్ (Sivakarthikeyan) ఏదో ఒక అప్‌డేట్ ఇస్తూ.. అభిమానుల్లో జోష్‌ నింపుతున్నాడు. SK23 షూటింగ్‌ స్పాట్‌లో యాక్షన్‌ చెబుతూ.. మురుగదాస్ మానిటర్‌లో షీన్ చెక్ చేసుకుంటున్న స్టిల్‌ ఒకటి నెట్టింట హల్‌చల్ చేస్తోంది.

April 25, 2024 / 02:47 PM IST

ఈ స్టార్ హీరో ఇప్పటికే SK21, SK22, SK23 చిత్రాలతో బిజీగా ఉండగా.. సిబి చక్రవర్తి డైరెక్షన్‌లో SK24 కూడా చేసేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నాడంటూ వార్తలు హల్ చల్ చేస్తున్నాయి. ఇదిలా ఉంటే SK23 షూటింగ్‌ స్పాట్‌లో యాక్షన్‌ చెబుతూ.. మురుగదాస్ మానిటర్‌లో షీన్ చెక్ చేసుకుంటున్న స్టిల్‌ ఒకటి నెట్టింట హల్‌చల్ చేస్తోంది.

ఈ చిత్రంలో పాపులర్ మలయాళ నటుడు, అయ్యప్పనుమ్ కొషియుమ్‌ ఫేం బిజూమీనన్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. అంతేకాదు యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా రాబోతున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు విద్యుత్ జమ్వాల్ కూడా మరో ప్రధాన పాత్రలో కనిపించబోతున్నట్టు కోలీవుడ్ సర్కిల్ టాక్‌. దీనిపై అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావడమే తరువాయి అని తెలుస్తోంది. ఈ క్రేజీ వార్తలు నిజమైతే SK23పై సూపర్ బజ్‌ క్రియేట్ అవుతుందనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు.

కాగా ఎస్‌కే 21లో సాయిపల్లవి హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీలో విశ్వరూపం ఫేం రాహుల్ బోస్‌ విలన్‌గా నటిస్తున్నాడు.

ఇప్పటికే సాయిపల్లవి కశ్మీర్‌ లొకేషన్‌లో దిగిన ఫొటోలు నెటిజన్లను ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తూ.. సినిమాపై సూపర్ హైప్ క్రియేట్ చేస్తున్నాయి. కశ్మీర్‌లో 75 రోజులపాటు SK21 లాంగ్ షెడ్యూల్‌ పూర్తి చేశారు.

ప్రయోగాత్మక సినిమాలు చేయడంలో ఎప్పుడూ ముందుండే శివకార్తికేయన్‌ అయలాన్ సినిమాతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్టందుకున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. ఈ మూవీ సీక్వెల్ అయలాన్‌ 2 అధికారికంగా ప్రకటించినప్పటికీ షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్‌తోపాటు నటీనటుల వివరాలపై క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

SK23 నయా అప్‌డేట్..

#SK23 – Malayalam Actor #BijuMenon (Ayyappanum Koshiyum Fame) plays an pivotal role in the movie🔥🔥

– Movie also has #VidyutJamwal playing an important character 💫

– Shooting is going on Full Swing ⌛#SivaKarthikeyan | #ARMurugadoss | #Anirudh pic.twitter.com/6j0rFaW0Eb — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 25, 2024

#SK23 – Shoot happening at Brisk pace in the surroundings of chennai..✌️ Entire shoot to be Wrapped in June..⭐ • #Amaran Pending climax shoot to begin this week in Chennai and the team is planning to shoot in Hill station as well.. Shoot to happen till May 15..🤙 • Release… — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 24, 2024

SK23 డైరెక్టర్‌ ఎవరంటే..?

#SK23 Will Be a Crime Investigation Thriller Based On a True Incident Resemblence. An Another Feather In SK Filmography Experimental. Now Sk Taken Up the Project and ARM Grouped with 3 Writers for the Film 💥 One Prominent Director also Worked In Script.. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1vmWtZpcyh — Siddarth ツ 🧊🔥 (@TheCulpritVJ_) January 26, 2024

According to Vikatan, the title announcement for #SK21 is set for this Diwali, with the next schedule taking place in Chennai & post-production occurring simultaneously; recently, @Siva_Kartikeyan met @ikamalhaasan at the #RKFI office, where #KamalHaasan warmly welcomed him as… pic.twitter.com/xVYmPJdSDn — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) October 11, 2023

శివకార్తికేయన్‌ న్యూ లుక్‌..

