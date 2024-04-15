Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Nayanthara Vishu Celebrations With Her Family

Nayanthara | Vishu సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌లో నయనతార ఫ్యామిలీ.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో స్టిల్స్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతార (Nayanthara) సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎప్పటికప్పుడు ప్రొఫెషనల్ థింగ్స్‌తోపాటు వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలను అందరితో పంచుకుంటుందని తెలిసిందే. నయనతార్‌ ఫ్యామిలీ హ్యాపీమూడ్‌లో ఉన్న స్టిల్స్‌ ఇప్పుడు నెటిజన్లను ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి.

Nayanthara | Vishu సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌లో నయనతార ఫ్యామిలీ.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో స్టిల్స్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతార (Nayanthara) సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఎప్పటికప్పుడు ప్రొఫెషనల్ థింగ్స్‌తోపాటు వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలను అందరితో పంచుకుంటుందని తెలిసిందే. ఈ భామ తాజాగా తమిళ నూతన సంవత్సరాది Vishuను జరుపుకుంది. భర్త విఘ్నేశ్‌ శివన్‌, పిల్లలతో కలిసి సంప్రదాయ వస్త్రధారణలో మెరిసిపోతూ కెమెరాకు ఫోజులిచ్చింది. నయనతార్‌ ఫ్యామిలీ హ్యాపీమూడ్‌లో ఉన్న స్టిల్స్‌ ఇప్పుడు నెటిజన్లను ఆకట్టుకుంటున్నాయి.

ప్రస్తుతం నయనతార మాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ నివిన్ పౌలీ నటిస్తోన్న డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్ చిత్రంలో కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తోంది. జార్జ్‌ పిలిప్ రాయ్‌, సందీప్‌ కుమార్‌ రచన, దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని నివిన్ పౌలీ హోం బ్యానర్‌ పౌలీ జేఆర్ పిక్చర్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై కర్మ మీడియా నెట్‌వర్క్‌ ఎల్‌ఎల్‌పీ, రౌడీ పిక్చర్స్‌, ఆల్ట్రాతో అసోసియేట్‌ అవుతూ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. నయనతారకు స్వాగతం పలుకుతూ డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్‌ టీం ఓ వీడియోను షేర్ చేయగా.. నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

నయన్‌ మరోవైపు ఇప్పటికే రెండు సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. ఒకటి షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. మరో సినిమా MANNANGATTI since 1960 చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది.

సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌లో ఇలా.. 

నయనతారకు స్వాగతం..

 

 

ఛిల్‌ అవుట్‌ మూడ్‌లో ఇలా..

MANNANGATTI since1960.. షూటింగ్‌ వీడియో, ఫొటోలు

 

బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో..

Nayanthara for Elle India 💚🥰

Cover Shoot – BTS 📹#Nayantharapic.twitter.com/E3Sgw1Zmi2

— WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 12, 2023

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఇలా..

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు