Nayanthara | తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళం, హిందీ, కన్నడ భాషల్లో స్టార్ హీరోలతో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ వన్ ఆఫ్ ది లీడింగ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా కొనసాగుతోంది నయనతార (Nayanthara).లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్‌గా కోట్లాదిమంది అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకున్న నయన్‌కు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫాలోయింగ్ ఎక్కువేనని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

Nayanthara | నెట్టింట సెగలు పుట్టిస్తున్న నయనతార.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో విజువల్స్‌

Nayanthara | చంద్రముఖి 2 సినిమాతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు దగ్గరైంది కన్నడ భామ నయనతార (Nayanthara). ఆ తర్వాత తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళం, హిందీ, కన్నడ భాషల్లో స్టార్ హీరోలతో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ వన్ ఆఫ్ ది లీడింగ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా కొనసాగుతోంది. లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్‌గా కోట్లాదిమంది అభిమానులను సంపాదించుకున్న నయన్‌కు సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఫాలోయింగ్ ఎక్కువేనని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

ఈ భామ తాజాగా నెట్టింట తన ఆధీనంలోకి తీసుకుంది. GQ PowerList 2024 ఈవెంట్‌లో బ్లాక్‌ డ్రెస్‌లో హాట్ హాట్‌గా దర్శనమిచ్చి టాక్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తోంది. బ్లాక్ కాస్ట్యూమ్స్‌లో ఎద అందాలను చూపిస్తూ కుర్రకారుకు కంటిమీద కునుకు లేకుండా చేస్తున్న స్టిల్స్ ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింటిని షేక్ చేస్తున్నాయి. నయనతార ప్రస్తుతం తమిళంలో Test, Mannangatti Since 1960 సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తోంది.

ప్రస్తుతం నయనతార మాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ నివిన్ పౌలీ నటిస్తోన్న డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్ చిత్రంలో కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తోంది. నయనతారకు స్వాగతం పలుకుతూ డియర్ స్టూడెంట్స్‌ టీం ఓ వీడియోను షేర్ చేయగా.. నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. నయన్‌ మరోవైపు ఇప్పటికే రెండు సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. వీటిలో Test షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. మరో సినిమా MANNANGATTI since 1960 చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది.

 

సెలబ్రేషన్స్‌లో ఇలా.. 

నయనతారకు స్వాగతం..

 

 

ఛిల్‌ అవుట్‌ మూడ్‌లో ఇలా..

MANNANGATTI since1960.. షూటింగ్‌ వీడియో, ఫొటోలు

 

బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో..

Nayanthara for Elle India 💚🥰

Cover Shoot – BTS 📹#Nayantharapic.twitter.com/E3Sgw1Zmi2

— WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 12, 2023

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఇలా..

