Nayanthara | స్నేహితులతో ఛిల్‌ అవుట్‌ మూడ్‌లో నయనతార.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో స్టిల్స్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతార (Nayanthara) సోషల్ మీడియాలో చాలా యాక్టివ్‌గా ఉంటుందని తెలిసిందే. పలు వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలను అందరితో పంచుకుంటూనే.. మరోవైపు ప్రొఫెషనల్ థింగ్స్‌ను కూడా అభిమానులతో షేర్ చేసుకుంటుంది. ఈ భామ ఈస్టర్‌ సెలబ్రేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు కొన్ని నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

నయనతార తన స్నేహితురాలు పార్వతి శిధరన్‌తో సరదాగా తీసిన వీడియోతోపాటు భర్త విఘ్నేశ్‌ శివన్‌, మరో ఫ్రెండ్‌తో కలిసి సందడి చేసిన స్టిల్స్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. నయనతార చివరగా Annapoorani సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం రెండు సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. ఒకటి షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. మరో సినిమా MANNANGATTI since 1960 చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది.

ఛిల్‌ అవుట్‌ మూడ్‌లో ఇలా..

MANNANGATTI since1960.. షూటింగ్‌ వీడియో, ఫొటోలు

 

బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో..

Nayanthara for Elle India 💚🥰

Cover Shoot – BTS 📹#Nayantharapic.twitter.com/E3Sgw1Zmi2

— WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 12, 2023

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఇలా..

