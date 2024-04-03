Nayanthara | స్నేహితులతో ఛిల్‌ అవుట్‌ మూడ్‌లో నయనతార.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో స్టిల్స్‌

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతార (Nayanthara) సోషల్ మీడియాలో చాలా యాక్టివ్‌గా ఉంటుందని తెలిసిందే. ఈ భామ ఈస్టర్‌ సెలబ్రేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు కొన్ని నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

April 3, 2024 / 04:47 PM IST

Nayanthara | లేడీ సూపర్ స్టార్ నయనతార (Nayanthara) సోషల్ మీడియాలో చాలా యాక్టివ్‌గా ఉంటుందని తెలిసిందే. పలు వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలను అందరితో పంచుకుంటూనే.. మరోవైపు ప్రొఫెషనల్ థింగ్స్‌ను కూడా అభిమానులతో షేర్ చేసుకుంటుంది. ఈ భామ ఈస్టర్‌ సెలబ్రేషన్‌కు సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు కొన్ని నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

నయనతార తన స్నేహితురాలు పార్వతి శిధరన్‌తో సరదాగా తీసిన వీడియోతోపాటు భర్త విఘ్నేశ్‌ శివన్‌, మరో ఫ్రెండ్‌తో కలిసి సందడి చేసిన స్టిల్స్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. నయనతార చివరగా Annapoorani సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం రెండు సినిమాల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. ఒకటి షూటింగ్‌ పూర్తి చేసుకుంది. మరో సినిమా MANNANGATTI since 1960 చిత్రీకరణ దశలో ఉంది.

ఛిల్‌ అవుట్‌ మూడ్‌లో ఇలా..

MANNANGATTI since1960.. షూటింగ్‌ వీడియో, ఫొటోలు

The shoot for #Lady Superstar #Nayanthara‘s #MANNANGATTIsince1960 started off today on a grand scale in Kodaikanal.

The expectation is huge.pic.twitter.com/AgOLM8O1Tz — Nayan Anu❤️ (@Anu79647933) October 12, 2023

బీటీఎస్‌ వీడియో..

Nayanthara for Elle India 💚🥰

Cover Shoot – BTS 📹#Nayantharapic.twitter.com/E3Sgw1Zmi2

— WV (@Weekend__vibes) October 12, 2023

Elle India కవర్ పేజీపై ఇలా..

#ELLEDigitalCoverStar: One might expect that being in the presence of a bonafide superstar would be an overwhelming experience. Funnily enough, the atmosphere in the studio for @nayanthara’s first ever solo cover shoot with ELLE India was anything but overwhelming. pic.twitter.com/apGwWEDuy8 — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) October 11, 2023

#ELLEDigitalCoverStar: @NayantharaU emphasises the significance of nurturing her inner and outer well-being before radiating that love outwardly. “It is paramount for me to embrace and tend to my skin and bodily needs before bestowing love upon the external world”, she elaborates pic.twitter.com/ktQcSUBpRa — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) October 11, 2023

#ELLEDigitalCoverStar: Grounded from the beginning, @nayanthara’s characteristic choice of role model is a true reflection of her persona. She thoughtfully reminisces, “When contemplating an embodiment of elegance and grace, the name Audrey Hepburn instantly comes to mind.” pic.twitter.com/sS1GSRvuL5 — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) October 11, 2023

#ELLEDigitalCoverStar: @NayantharaU ‘s journey as an actress has been marked by an ever-expanding aura of stardom, a phenomenon that has been apparent from her very inception in the industry. pic.twitter.com/zSLZX9tX7o — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) October 11, 2023

#ELLEDigitalCoverStar: @nayanthara‘s ethos is best captured in her words: “The position the industry and my fans have bestowed upon me, as well as the profound respect I’ve earned from esteemed filmmakers, producers, and seasoned technicians, constitutes my greatest achievement. pic.twitter.com/XhEoALS5Up — ELLE India (@ELLEINDIA) October 11, 2023

Read Today's Latest Cinema Telugu News