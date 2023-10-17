National Film Award Double Achievement For Me Says Allu Arjun

69th National Film Awards | నాకు డబుల్ అఛీవ్‌మెంట్.. నేషనల్ అవార్డ్స్ ఈవెంట్‌లో అల్లు అర్జున్‌

October 17, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

69th National Film Awards | మూవీ లవర్స్‌ ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న నేషనల్ ఫిలిం అవార్డ్స్‌ (69th National Film Awards 2023) ప్రధానోత్సవ కార్యక్రమం రానే వచ్చింది. ఇవాళ న్యూఢిల్లీలోని విజ్ఞాన్ భవన్‌లో జరిగిన ఈవెంట్‌లో విజేతలకు అవార్డులను ప్రదానం చేశారు. పుష్ప ది రైజ్‌ సినిమాకు గాను జాతీయ ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా ఐకాన్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ (Allu Arjun)అవార్డు అందుకున్నాడు. అనంతరం మీడియాతో చిట్‌ చాట్‌లో తన ఎక్జయిట్‌మెంట్‌ను తెలియజేశాడు అల్లు అర్జున్‌.

ఈ క్షణం మాటల్లో చెప్పలేనిది. ఈ సందర్భాన్ని ఎంతో వినయపూర్వకమైనదిగా.. గౌరవప్రదంగా భావిస్తున్నా. ఉన్నాను. ‘పుష్ప’ లాంటి కమర్షియల్ సినిమాకు ఈ అవార్డు రావడం నాకు డబుల్ అచీవ్‌మెంట్..అన్నాడు. పుష్పలోని ఐకానిక్ డైలాగ్ తగ్గేదే లే అని చెప్తూ చిట్‌చాట్‌ను ముగించాడు బన్నీ. ఇప్పుడీ వీడియో నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. 69 ఏండ్ల చరిత్రలో అల్లు అర్జున్‌ తొలి తెలుగు హీరోగా నేషనల్ అవార్డు అందుకున్న క్షణాలను ఓవైపు బన్నీ అభిమానులతోపాటు యావత్‌ తెలుగు సినీ పరిశ్రమ వేడుకగా జరుపుకుంటున్నారు.

2021 ఏడాదికిగాను ప్రకటించిన ఈ చలనచిత్ర పురస్కారాల్లో ఉత్తమ తెలుగు సినిమాగా ఉప్పెన ఎంపికైన విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఈవెంట్‌లో ఉప్పెన డైరెక్టర్‌ బుచ్చిబాబు సాన, నవీన్‌ యేర్నేని అవార్డు అందుకున్నారు.

ఈవెంట్‌లో అల్లు అర్జున్‌..

Icon Star @alluarjun shares his excitement ahead of the Presentation Ceremony of ’69th National Film Awards’ #Pushpa #AlluArjunpic.twitter.com/NfRpGlGQS9 — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) October 17, 2023

National award winning #Uppena movie producer #NaveenYerneni garu & director @BuchiBabuSana share their excitement ahead of the presentation ceremony of 69th National Film Awards 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ggIAWx4eiU — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) October 17, 2023

#WATCH | Kaala Bhairava receives the Best Male Playback Singer Award for the song ‘Komuram Bheemudo’ from the film ‘RRR’, at the National Film Awards. pic.twitter.com/zUUf0Ccmyx — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023