Mohanlal | పేరు మోహన్‌లాల్ (Mohanlal)‌ దశాబ్దాలుగా ఇండస్ట్రీలో సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా కెరీర్‌ను కొనసాగిస్తూ.. మలయాళం, తెలుగుతోపాటు పలు భాషల్లో సూపర్ క్రేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్నాడు. ఈ హీరో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి Empuraan.

September 29, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST

Mohanlal |ఇండియన్ ఫిలిం ఇండస్ట్రీలో ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా కుర్రహీరోలకు గట్టిపోటీనిస్తున్న స్టార్ హీరో ఎవరైనా ఉన్నారా అంటే..? వెంటనే చెప్పే పేరు మోహన్‌లాల్ (Mohanlal)‌. ఈ మాలీవుడ్‌ మెగాస్టార్ దశాబ్దాలుగా ఇండస్ట్రీలో సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా కెరీర్‌ను కొనసాగిస్తూ.. మలయాళం, తెలుగుతోపాటు పలు భాషల్లో సూపర్ క్రేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్నాడు. ఇటీవలే రజినీకాంత్ నటించిన జైలర్‌లో కీలక పాత్రలో మెరిశాడు మోహన్‌లాల్‌. ప్రస్తుతం బ్యాక్‌ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలు చేస్తున్నాడు.

ఈ హీరో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రాల్లో ఒకటి Empuraan. ఈ మూవీ స్పెషల్ అనౌన్స్ మెంట్ రేపు ఉండబోతుందని తెలియజేశారు మేకర్స్‌. మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళ, కన్నడ భాషల్లో సినిమాలు చేస్తూ వరుస సినిమా షూటింగ్స్‌తో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడు. మోహన్‌ లాల్‌ చేతిలో తెలుగు, మలయాళ బైలింగ్యువల్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ వృషభ (VRUSHABHA) ఉంది. ఈ మూవీలో టాలీవుడ్ యంగ్ యాక్టర్‌ రోషన్‌ మేక కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు.

మరోవైపు పీరియాడిక్ డ్రామా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న మలైకోటై వాలిబన్ (Malaikottai Valiban)లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఇప్పటికే విడుదలైన మూవీ పోస్టర్లు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. మ్యాక్స్ ల్యాబ్స్‌-సెంచురీ ఫిలిమ్స్‌ బ్యానర్లపై జాన్‌-మేరీ క్రియేటివ్‌ ఈ చిత్రాన్ని సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. మోహన్‌ లాల్ మరోవైపు Ram: Part 1 లో నటిస్తుండగా.. షూటింగ్ పూర్తయింది. Ram: Part 2కూడా లైన్‌లో ఉంది. వీటితోపాటు మరో మూడు సినిమాల్లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడు.

Empuraan అప్‌డేట్‌..

మోహన్‌లాల్‌ జిమ్‌ వర్కవుట్స్‌..

పార్టీ మూడ్‌లో ఇలా..

ప్లాన్ విజువలైజేషన్‌ ఇలా..

