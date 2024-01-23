Apps:
Home Cinema Lal Salaam Grand Audio Launch Details Are Out Now

Lal Salaam | గెట్‌ రెడీ.. రజినీకాంత్‌ లాల్‌సలామ్‌ ఆడియో లాంఛ్ టైం ఫిక్స్‌

Lal Salaam | ఐశ్వర్య రజినీకాంత్ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న లాల్‌సలామ్‌ (Lal Salaam). తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్‌ (Rajinikanth), విష్ణు విశాల్, విక్రాంత్‌ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఫిబ్రవరి 9న థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయనుంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 9న లాల్‌ సలామ్‌ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతుందని చెబుతూ.. న్యూ లుక్‌ కూడా విడుదల చేశారని తెలిసిందే.

Lal Salaam | తమిళ సూపర్ స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్‌ (Rajinikanth) బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలను లైన్‌లో పెట్టాడని తెలిసిందే. వీటిలో ఒకటి ఐశ్వర్య రజినీకాంత్ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న లాల్‌సలామ్‌ (Lal Salaam). విష్ణు విశాల్, విక్రాంత్‌ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. లాల్‌ సలామ్‌ నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్ పోస్టర్‌ నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తూ సినిమాపై ఆసక్తిని రేకెత్తిస్తోంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 9న థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయనుంది. ఫిబ్రవరి 9న లాల్‌ సలామ్‌ ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతుందని చెబుతూ.. న్యూ లుక్‌ కూడా విడుదల చేశారని తెలిసిందే.

విడుదల తేదీ దగ్గర పడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా ఉంది తలైవా టీం. ఇందులో భాగంగా ఆడియో లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ను ఫైనల్ చేశారు. ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ అందిస్తూ.. వేడుక కోసం వేచి చూడండి.. చెన్నైలోని శ్రీసాయిరామ్‌ ఇనిస్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్ టెక్నాలజీలో జనవరి 26న శుక్రవారం స్టార్ సెలబ్రిటీలతో లాల్‌సలామ్‌ గ్రాండ్ ఆడియో లాంఛ్ ఉండబోతుంది. ఏఆర్‌ రెహమాన్ కంపోజిషన్‌లో మరో క్లాసిక్ ఆల్బమ్‌ కోసం రెడీగా ఉండండి.. స్పెషల్‌ వీడియోను షేర్ చేశారు మేకర్స్. ఈ వీడియో నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సుభాస్కరణ్‌ నిర్మిస్తుండగా.. ఏఆర్ రెహమాన్‌ మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు. ‘3’ మూవీతో డైరెక్టర్‌గా డెబ్యూ ఇచ్చిన ఐశ్వర్య రజినీకాంత్‌… ‘వాయ్‌ రాజా వాయ్‌’, ‘సినిమా వీరన్‌’ సినిమాలు కూడా తెరకెక్కించింది.

సుదీర్ఘ విరామం తర్వాత తండ్రీకూతుళ్ల కాంబినేషన్‌లో వస్తున్న సినిమా కావడంతో ఈ చిత్రంపై అంచనాలు భారీగానే ఉన్నాయి.రజినీకాంత్‌ మరోవైపు జై భీమ్‌ ఫేం టీజే జ్ఞానవేళ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో తలైవా 170 (Thalaivar 170)కూడా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని లైకా ప్రొడక్షన్స్ నిర్మిస్తోంది. దీంతోపాటు లోకేశ్ కనగరాజ్‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో తలైవా 171లో కూడా నటిస్తున్నాడు.

 

THER THIRUVIZHA లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

 

