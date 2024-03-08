Apps:
Vikramarkudu 2 | టాలీవుడ్‌ కేకే రాధామోహన్‌ నిర్మాత తాజాగా టాలీవుడ్‌ మ్యాచో స్టార్ గోపీచంద్‌ (Gopichand) హీరోగా భీమా (BHIMAA) చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. ఔట్ అండ్ ఔట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంతో డైరెక్టర్‌ హర్ష టాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్నాడు. కాగా భీమా ప్రమోషనల్‌ ఈవెంట్‌లో రవితేజ నటించిన బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ విక్రమార్కుడు సీక్వెల్‌పై ఆసక్తికర అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు కేకే రాధామోహన్‌.

Vikramarkudu 2 | విక్రమార్కుడు సీక్వెల్‌పై భీమా నిర్మాత ఏమన్నాడంటే..?

Vikramarkudu 2 | టాలీవుడ్‌లో ఉన్న వన్ ఆఫ్ ది లీడింగ్‌ ప్రొడ్యూసర్లలో ఒకరు కేకే రాధామోహన్‌. ఈయన తాజాగా టాలీవుడ్‌ మ్యాచో స్టార్ గోపీచంద్‌ (Gopichand) హీరోగా భీమా (BHIMAA) చిత్రాన్ని తెరకెక్కించారు. భీమా నేడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చింది.  శ్రీ సత్యసాయి ఆర్ట్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రానికి కేజీఎఫ్‌ ఫేం రవి బస్రూర్ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందించారు. ఔట్ అండ్ ఔట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంతో డైరెక్టర్‌ హర్ష టాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్నాడు.

కాగా ప్రమోషనల్‌ ఈవెంట్‌లో రవితేజ నటించిన బ్లాక్ బస్టర్‌ విక్రమార్కుడు సీక్వెల్‌పై ఆసక్తికర అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు కేకే రాధామోహన్‌. ఈ విషయమై ఆయన మాట్లాడుతూ.. విక్రమార్కుడు 2 కథ సిద్దంగా ఉంది. ఆ స్క్రిప్ట్‌ నా కోసమే రెడీ చేయడం జరిగింది. మేం విక్రమార్కుడు 2 టైటిల్‌ను కూడా రిజిస్టర్ చేశాం. కానీ యాక్టర్లతోనే సమస్య వచ్చి పడ్డది. ఎందుకంటే రవితేజ సీక్వెల్‌పై ముందునుంచి అంతగా ఆసక్తి చూపించడం లేదు. అన్ని ఎలా కుదురుతాయో చూడాలి మరి. రవితేజను ఒప్పించాలి. కానీ ఎలా జరుగుతుందో నాకు తెలియదు. ఈ క్రేజీ సీక్వెల్‌ను సంపత్‌ డైరెక్ట్‌ చేయాలనుకున్నాం. నేను, విజయేంద్రప్రసాద్‌, సంపత్‌ సీక్వెల్‌ కాన్సెప్ట్‌పై పని చేశాం.

ప్రస్తుతం సంపత్‌ తన సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. రవితేజ గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్‌ ఇచ్చినప్పుడు మాత్రమే విక్రమార్కుడు 2 వర్కవుట్ అవుతుంది. సరైన కాంబినేషన్‌ లేకుంటే సీక్వెల్‌ నిర్మించను.. అంటూ చెప్పుకొచ్చారు కేకే రాధామోహన్‌. మాస్‌ మహారాజా ఒకవేళ పచ్చజెండా ఊపితే సీక్వెల్‌ రావడం దాదాపు ఖాయమైపోయినట్టేనన్నమాట.

 

