భజే వాయు వేగం ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్ పోస్టర్‌..

He is coming to hit his fortunes out of the park 🏏 #Kartikeya8 is #BhajeVaayuVegam – A racy thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seats 💥💥 ▶️ https://t.co/5ysJTuZgSY

కార్తికేయ 8 ప్రీ లుక్‌..

Title and first look of #Kartikeya8 out on April 12th at 12.06 PM ❤‍🔥

Stay tuned to find out what happens when life turns upside down with a whirlwind of events 🌀

Eid Mubarak ✨@ActorKartikeya @Ishmenon @RAAHULTYSON @Dir_Prashant @UVConcepts_ @UV_Creations @adityamusic pic.twitter.com/CjwWQJneaw

— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) April 11, 2024