Bhaje Vaayu Vegam | ఆర్ఎక్స్ 100 ఫేం కార్తికేయ (Kartikeya) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తోన్న తాజా ప్రాజెక్ట్ భజే వాయు వేగం (Bhaje Vaayu Vegam). డెబ్యూ డైరెక్టర్ ప్రశాంత్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వంలో కార్తికేయ 8 (Kartikeya 8)గా తెరకెక్కుతోంది. కార్తికేయ బ్యాట్ పెట్టుకొని పరుగులు పెడుతున్న స్టిల్ను షేర్ చేస్తూ.. అతడు పార్క్ నుండి తన అదృష్టాన్ని ఛేజ్ చేస్తూ వస్తున్నాడు. మిమ్మల్ని మీ సీట్ల అంచున ఉంచే రేసీ థ్రిల్లర్గా సినిమా ఉండబోతుందంటూ ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్, ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తుంది.
తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ నుంచి ఇంట్రెస్ట్రింగ్ అప్డేట్ అందించారు. యూఎస్లో మే 30న ప్రీమియర్ కానుంది. ఈ ఎమోషనల్ ఎంటర్టైనర్ను ఓవర్సీస్లో శ్లోక ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్స్ విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలియజేశారు మేకర్స్. కార్తికేయ కారు పక్కన నిలబడ్డ తాజా పోస్టర్ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన సెట్ అయ్యిందే పాటకు మంచిస్పందన వస్తోంది.
ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ సమర్పణలో యూవీ కాన్సెప్ట్ బ్యానర్ తెరకెక్కిస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రం మలయాళ భామ ఐశ్వర్యమీనన్ ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్లో నటిస్తోండగా.. హ్యాపీ డేస్ ఫేం రాహుల్ టైసన్ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీకి రాధన్ సంగీతం అందిస్తుండగా.. కపిల్ కుమార్ బీజీఎం సమకూరుస్తున్నాడు. పీ అజయ్ కుమార్ రాజు సహనిర్మాతగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.
సంఘటనల సుడిగుండంతో జీవితం తలకిందులుగా మారినప్పుడు ఏమి జరుగుతుందో తెలుసుకోవడానికి వేచి ఉండండి.. అంటూ సినిమా ఎలా ఉండబోతుందో హింట్ ఇస్తూ క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచేస్తున్నాడు డైరెక్టర్ ప్రశాంత్ రెడ్డి.
