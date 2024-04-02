Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Karthi Receives Entertainer Of The Decade

Karthi | కార్తీకి Entertainer of the Decade అవార్డు.. స్లిమ్ లుక్ వైర‌ల్

Karthi | ఇండియ‌న్ ఫిలిం ఇండ‌స్ట్రీలో ఉన్న మోస్ట్ టాలెంటెడ్ యాక్ట‌ర్ల‌లో ఒక‌డు కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో కార్తీ (Karthi). ఈ టాలెంటెడ్ యాక్ట‌ర్ Galatta Golden Stars 2024లో ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్ ఆఫ్ ది డికేడ్ అవార్డును అందుకున్నాడు.

Karthi | కార్తీకి Entertainer of the Decade అవార్డు.. స్లిమ్ లుక్ వైర‌ల్

Karthi | ఇండియ‌న్ ఫిలిం ఇండ‌స్ట్రీలో ఉన్న మోస్ట్ టాలెంటెడ్ యాక్ట‌ర్ల‌లో ఒక‌డు కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో కార్తీ (Karthi). సినిమా సినిమాకు కొత్తద‌నంతో కూడిన క‌థ‌ల‌తో ప్ర‌యోగాలు చేస్తూ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండ‌స్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తున్నాడు. ఈ టాలెంటెడ్ యాక్ట‌ర్ Galatta Golden Stars 2024లో ఎంట‌ర్‌టైన‌ర్ ఆఫ్ ది డికేడ్ అవార్డును అందుకున్నాడు. ఈ సంద‌ర్భంగా కార్తీ దిగిన ఫొటో ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింంట వైర‌ల్ అవుతోంది.

కార్తీ అవార్డు సెర్మ‌నీలో స్లిమ్ లుక్‌లో క‌నిపించి హాట్ టాపిక్‌గా నిలుస్తున్నాడు. కార్తీ కొన్ని నెల‌లుగా వ‌ర్క‌వుట్స్‌పై ఫోక‌స్ పెట్టి భారీగా బ‌రువు తగ్గి ఇలా స్లిమ్ గా త‌యార‌య్యాడ‌ని కోలీవుడ్ స‌ర్కిల్ స‌మాచారం. కార్తీ ఖాతాలో బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలున్నాయి. ఈ టాలెంటెడ్‌ హీరో పీఎస్ మిత్రన్‌ (PS Mithran) దర్శకత్వంలో నటించిన మల్టీలింగ్యువల్ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ సర్దార్ సీక్వెల్ సర్దార్ 2 లో న‌టిస్తున్నాడు. కార్తీ మరోవైపు కార్తీ 26 (Karthi 26) కు కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్న‌ల్ ఇచ్చాడు. దీంతోపాటు 96 ఫేం ప్రేమ్‌ కుమార్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో కార్తీ 27 (Karthi 27) చిత్రంలో న‌టిస్తున్నాడు.

కార్తీ  స్లిమ్ లుక్..

1

 

సర్దార్‌ 2 క్రేజీ అప్‌డేట్‌..

#Sardar2 pre production begins✅💥
Yuvan has been roped in as Music Director 🎶
Previously for Part-1 GVPrakash did music for the movie !! pic.twitter.com/pzdP7lbqvE

— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 1, 2023

త్వరలో మిషన్‌ కంబోడియా..

 

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు