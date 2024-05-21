Kannappa | టాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్ మంచు విష్ణు (Manchu Vishnu) అండ్ మోహన్ బాబు టీం నుంచి వస్తోన్న తొలి పాన్ ఇండియా సినిమా కన్నప్ప (Kannappa). విష్ణు టైటిల్ రోల్ పోషిస్తున్నాడు. బాలీవుడ్ దర్శకుడు ముఖేశ్ కుమార్ సింగ్ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో గ్లోబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్, కలెక్షన్ కింగ్ మోహన్బాబు, మోహన్ లాల్, నయనతార, మధుబాల, శరత్కుమార్, శివరాజ్కుమార్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. కాగా కన్నప్ప టీం కేన్స్ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్లో సందడి చేసింది.
కన్నప్ప టీజర్ స్పెషల్ స్క్రీనింగ్ తర్వాత అంతర్జాతీయ పంపిణీదారులు, ప్రేక్షకులతోపాటు టీజర్ను చూసిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరి నుండి విశేషమైన సానుకూల స్పందన వచ్చినట్టు తాజా అప్డేట్ ఒకటి నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. విష్ణు, మోహన్ బాబు, ప్రభుదేవా, వెరోనికా బ్లాక్ అండ్ వైట్ కాస్ట్యూమ్స్లో రెడ్ కార్పెట్పై సందడి చేశారు. తాజా అప్డేట్ ప్రకారం కన్నప్ప తెలుగు టీజర్ మే 30న హైదరాబాద్లోని ఓ పాపులర్ థియేటర్లో స్క్రీనింగ్ కానుంది. జూన్ 13న టీజర్ను డిజిటల్గా లాంఛ్ చేయనున్నారు.
విష్ణు చేతిలో ఖడ్గం పట్టుకొని సమరంలో ఉన్న కన్నప్ప పోస్టర్ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది. క్లాస్, మాస్, యాక్షన్ హీరోగా పాపులారిటీ సంపాదించిన బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్ అక్షయ్కుమార్ కన్నప్పలో కీ రోల్ పోషిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీకి మెలోడీ బ్రహ్మ మణిశర్మ, స్టీఫెన్ దేవసి మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ సమకూరుస్తున్నారు. 24 ఫ్రేమ్స్ ఫ్యాక్టరీ, Ava Entertainment బ్యానర్లపై భారీ బడ్జెట్తో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి పరుచూరి గోపాలకృష్ణ, బుర్రా సాయిమాధవ్, తోట ప్రసాద్ స్క్రీన్ప్లే అందిస్తున్నారు.
Cannes Spotlight on @themohanbabu, @iVishnuManchu and his wife @vinimanchu along with @pddancing! A night of Glamour and Pride at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. ✨🎬 #Cannes2024 #KannappaMagic“#CannesFilmFestival #Kannappa🏹 #KannappaTeaser@24FramesFactory @avaentofficial… pic.twitter.com/QSQOZgnVI3
Team #Kannappa🏹 after screening the teaser, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from international distributors and international audience, as well as everyone who saw it at #CannesFilmFestival 🤩💥
A special screening of the teaser for select audiences on May 30th,… pic.twitter.com/DI8uohN5bR
The highly anticipated premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga” was graced by @themohanbabu, @iVishnuManchu, his wife @vinimanchu, & @PDdancing#VishnuManchu is in #Cannes2024 to showcase the teaser of #Kannappa🏹, set to take place this evening at the Olympia theatre.… pic.twitter.com/KVj8MJyZOL
టీజర్ అప్డేట్ లుక్..
Can’t wait to show you all The World Of #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚🏹 on the 20th May. Launching it in ‘Cannes Film Festival’💪🏽#TheWorldOfKannappa #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/RghIZDIYx5
🌟 Big News Alert! 🌟 Akshay Kumar is all set for his Telugu debut in our highly-anticipated Pan India venture, “Kannappa,” starring alongside Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, and Mohanlal. Get ready for an electrifying cinematic journey! 🎬🔥@iVishnuManchu @themohanbabu#Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/fPHP1yElXz
బుక్ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్..
🎉 The long-awaited #Kannappa🏹 storybook is finally here on Dr. @themohanbabu ‘s birthday! 📖 Don’t miss your chance to grab a free copy! DM @vishnumanchu now! 📩 #Kannappa #KannappaStoryBook #KannappaComicBook@mukeshvachan #preitymukhundhan @24FramesFactory… pic.twitter.com/PwsVKOgzjJ
Team #Kannappa🏹 extends Heartfelt Wishes to the Iconic Legendary Actor and Producer ‘Padmashri’ Dr. M. Mohan Babu Garu as he completes an astounding 48 Years in the Telugu film industry.@themohanbabu #MB48 #MohanBabu #CollectionKing #DialogueKing #Telugufilmindustry pic.twitter.com/YmPkrOqGb1
Two superstars, the legends ‘Pedarayudu’, Mohan Babu Sir and Sharath Kumar Sir, unite for ‘Kannappa’ in New Zealand. Adding their immense star power to this highly anticipated Indian cinematic extravaganza. Get ready for a legendary tale of devotion and grandeur! 🌟🏹… pic.twitter.com/0wJhgECRrV
Mission. Vision. Passion.
🎬Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu’s Dreams to Reality.
Dream Project #Kannappa begins #ATrueIndianEpicTale
“Pooja Ceremony”@themohanbabu @iVishnumanchu @mukeshvachan pic.twitter.com/ItB0N2Q4aP
