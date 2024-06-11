Kannappa | కౌంట్ డౌన్‌ షురూ.. మంచు విష్ణు టీం కన్నప్ప టీజర్‌ లాంఛ్ లుక్‌

Kannappa | టాలీవుడ్‌ యాక్టర్‌ మంచు విష్ణు (Manchu Vishnu)‌ అండ్‌ మోహన్‌ బాబు కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తోన్న చిత్రం కన్నప్ప (Kannappa). బాలీవుడ్‌ దర్శకుడు ముఖేశ్ కుమార్ సింగ్‌ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నాడు. పాన్ ఇండియా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో గ్లోబల్‌ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్‌, కలెక్షన్‌ కింగ్‌ మోహన్‌బాబు, మోహన్‌ లాల్‌, నయనతార, మధుబాల, శరత్‌కుమార్‌, శివరాజ్‌కుమార్‌ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

June 11, 2024 / 03:44 PM IST

Kannappa | టాలీవుడ్‌ యాక్టర్‌ మంచు విష్ణు (Manchu Vishnu)‌ అండ్‌ మోహన్‌ బాబు కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తోన్న చిత్రం కన్నప్ప (Kannappa). తొలి పాన్‌ ఇండియా సినిమాగా మంచు విష్ణు టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి బాలీవుడ్‌ దర్శకుడు ముఖేశ్ కుమార్ సింగ్‌ డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నాడు. పాన్ ఇండియా నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో గ్లోబల్‌ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్‌, కలెక్షన్‌ కింగ్‌ మోహన్‌బాబు, మోహన్‌ లాల్‌, నయనతార, మధుబాల, శరత్‌కుమార్‌, శివరాజ్‌కుమార్‌ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

టీజర్‌ లాంఛింగ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ను కౌంట్‌డౌన్‌ పోస్టర్‌తో మరోసారి షేర్ చేసుకున్నారు. మరో మూడు రోజుల్లో జూన్ 14న కన్నప్ప టీజర్‌ గ్రాండ్‌గా లాంఛ్ కానున్నట్టు తెలియజేశారు మేకర్స్‌. శివుడి ఆరాధ్య భక్తుడు కన్నప్ప ఇతిహాస ప్రయాణాన్ని చూపించబోతున్నాం. అద్భుతమైన సినిమాటిక్ ఎక్స్‌పీరియన్స్‌ను పొందేందుకు రెడీగా ఉండండి. అంటూ మేకర్స్‌ అందించిన అప్‌డేట్ ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

కేన్స్‌ ఫిలిం ఫెస్టివల్‌లో భాగంగా కన్నప్ప టీం కన్నప్ప టీజర్‌ స్పెషల్ స్క్రీనింగ్ నిర్వహించారని తెలిసిందే. మంచు విష్ణు చేతిలో ఖడ్గం పట్టుకొని సమరంలో ఉన్న కన్నప్ప పోస్టర్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతూ సూపర్ బజ్ క్రియేట్ చేస్తోంది. క్లాస్‌, మాస్‌, యాక్షన్‌ హీరోగా పాపులారిటీ దక్కించుకున్న బాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్‌ అక్షయ్‌కుమార్‌ కన్నప్పలో కీ రోల్ పోషిస్తుండటంతో అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి.

ఈ చిత్రానికి మెలోడీ బ్రహ్మ మణిశర్మ, స్టీఫెన్‌ దేవసి మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌ సమకూరుస్తున్నారు. 24 ఫ్రేమ్స్‌ ఫ్యాక్టరీ, Ava Entertainment బ్యానర్లపై భారీ బడ్జెట్‌తో తెరకెక్కుతున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి పరుచూరి గోపాలకృష్ణ, బుర్రా సాయిమాధవ్‌, తోట ప్రసాద్‌ స్క్రీన్‌ప్లే అందిస్తున్నారు.

Team #Kannappa🏹 after screening the teaser, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from international distributors and international audience, as well as everyone who saw it at #CannesFilmFestival 🤩💥 A special screening of the teaser for select audiences on May 30th,… pic.twitter.com/DI8uohN5bR — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) May 21, 2024

The highly anticipated premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga” was graced by @themohanbabu, @iVishnuManchu, his wife @vinimanchu, & @PDdancing#VishnuManchu is in #Cannes2024 to showcase the teaser of #Kannappa🏹, set to take place this evening at the Olympia theatre.… pic.twitter.com/KVj8MJyZOL — Kannappa The Movie (@kannappamovie) May 20, 2024

🌟 Big News Alert! 🌟 Akshay Kumar is all set for his Telugu debut in our highly-anticipated Pan India venture, “Kannappa,” starring alongside Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, and Mohanlal. Get ready for an electrifying cinematic journey! 🎬🔥@iVishnuManchu @themohanbabu#Prabhas… pic.twitter.com/fPHP1yElXz — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 16, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishnu Manchu (@vishnumanchu)

బుక్‌ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్‌..

Team #Kannappa🏹 extends Heartfelt Wishes to the Iconic Legendary Actor and Producer ‘Padmashri’ Dr. M. Mohan Babu Garu as he completes an astounding 48 Years in the Telugu film industry.@themohanbabu #MB48 #MohanBabu #CollectionKing #DialogueKing #Telugufilmindustry pic.twitter.com/YmPkrOqGb1 — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 22, 2023

Two superstars, the legends ‘Pedarayudu’, Mohan Babu Sir and Sharath Kumar Sir, unite for ‘Kannappa’ in New Zealand. Adding their immense star power to this highly anticipated Indian cinematic extravaganza. Get ready for a legendary tale of devotion and grandeur! 🌟🏹… pic.twitter.com/0wJhgECRrV — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) November 9, 2023

Read Today's Latest Cinema Telugu News