Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Kalyan Ram Devil Special Christmas Poster With Release Update

Devil | క్రిస్మస్‌ స్పెషల్‌ పోస్టర్‌తో కల్యాణ్‌రామ్‌ డెవిల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌

Devil | నంద‌మూరి క‌ల్యాణ్‌రామ్ (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తున్న తాజా ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ డెవిల్ (Devil - The British Secret Agent). నవీన్ మేడారం (Naveen Medaram) దర్శకత్వంలో పాన్ ఇండియా స్టోరీతో వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో మలయాళ సోయగం సంయుక్తా మీనన్‌ ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీ నుంచి మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన మాయే చేసి సాంగ్‌, This Is Lady Rosy, దూరమే తీరమై మెలోడీ సాంగ్స్‌ అందరినీ ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

Devil | క్రిస్మస్‌ స్పెషల్‌ పోస్టర్‌తో కల్యాణ్‌రామ్‌ డెవిల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌

Devil | నంద‌మూరి క‌ల్యాణ్‌రామ్ (Nandamuri Kalyan Ram) కాంపౌండ్ నుంచి వస్తున్న తాజా ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ డెవిల్ (Devil – The British Secret Agent). నవీన్ మేడారం (Naveen Medaram) దర్శకత్వంలో పాన్ ఇండియా స్టోరీతో వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో మలయాళ సోయగం సంయుక్తా మీనన్‌ ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. ఈ మూవీ నుంచి మేకర్స్ లాంఛ్ చేసిన మాయే చేసి సాంగ్‌, This Is Lady Rosy, దూరమే తీరమై మెలోడీ సాంగ్స్‌ అందరినీ ఇంప్రెస్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

తాజాగా క్రిస్మస్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలియజేస్తూ కొత్త పోస్టర్‌ను లాంఛ్ చేసింది కల్యాణ్ రామ్‌ టీం. గత ఏడాది బింబిసార వంటి సోషియో ఫాంటసీ చిత్రంతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ సాధించిన హీరో కల్యాణ్ రామ్ డిసెంబర్ 29న ‘డెవిల్’తో ఈ ఏడాది ఘనంగా పూర్తి చేయాలనుకుంటున్నాడని అర్థమవుతోంది. ఈ మూవీలో అజయ్‌, సత్య, ఎడ్వర్డ్‌ సోన్నెన్‌బ్లిక్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ది బ్రిటీష్ సీక్రెట్ ఏజెంట్ ట్యాగ్ లైన్‌తో వస్తోన్న డెవిల్‌ ఫస్ట్ లుక్ పోస్టర్‌, గ్లింప్స్ వీడియోలు ఇప్పటికే సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తున్నాయి.

ఇప్పటికే డెవిల్ ట్రైలర్‌ 12 మిలియన్ వ్యూస్‌ క్రాస్‌ చేసి టాక్ ఆఫ్‌ ది టౌన్‌గా నిలుస్తోంది. బ్రిటీష్ కాలంలో గూఢచారి ఎలా ఉండేవారనే విషయాన్ని డెవిల్ మూవీలో చూపించబోతుంది నవీన్ మేడారం టీం.  ఈ మూవీకి సెన్సార్ బోర్డు క్లీన్ యూ/ఏ సర్టిఫికెట్‌ జారీ చేసిందని తెలిసిందే. కాగా డెవిల్‌ రన్‌టైంను 2 గంటల 26 నిమిషాలుగా ఫిక్స్ చేశారు. ప్రతి ఫ్రేమ్‌ని రిచ్‌గా అప్పటి బ్రిటీష్ కాలాన్ని ఆవిష్కరిస్తూ రూపొందించారు. మేకింగ్ పరంగా బడ్జెట్ విషయంలో నిర్మాత అభిషేక్ నామా ఎక్కడా కాంప్రమైజ్ కాలేదని ఇప్పటివరకు వచ్చిన రషెస్‌ చెబుతున్నాయి.

పీరియాడిక్‌ యాక్షన్ డ్రామా బ్యాక్‌డ్రాప్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి హర్షవర్దన్ రామేశ్వర్‌ మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు. అభిషేక్ పిక్చర్స్ బ్యాన‌ర్‌లో అభిషేక్‌ నామా నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి శ్రీకాంత్ విస్సా స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, కథనందిస్తున్నారు. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన డెవిల్‌ టైటిల్ అనౌన్స్ మెంట్ టీజర్‌ సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్ చల్‌ చేస్తోంది. ఈ ఏడాది అమిగోస్‌ సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకొచ్చాడు కల్యాణ్ రామ్‌.

డెవిల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

దూరమే తీరమై సాంగ్ లుక్‌..

This Is Lady Rosy లిరికల్ సాంగ్..

మాయే చేసి లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

 

డెవిల్‌ ఫస్ట్ లుక్..

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో కల్యాణ్ రామ్‌.. 

 

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు