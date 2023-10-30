Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Gumma Lyrical Video Song Is Out From Ambajipeta Marriage Band

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | సుహాస్‌ అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు నుంచి గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటిస్తోన్న సినిమాల్లో ఒకటి అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ నుంచి ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ గుమ్మాను విడుదల చేశారు మేకర్స్‌. ఈ సాంగ్‌ హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతుంది.

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | సుహాస్‌ అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు నుంచి గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌

Ambajipeta Marriage Band | కలర్‌ఫొటో ఫేం సుహాస్ (Suhas) నటిస్తోన్న సినిమాల్లో ఒకటి అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)‌. దుశ్యంత్‌ కటికినేని డైరెక్ట్‌ చేస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో శివానీ నగరం హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. ఇప్పటికే మేకర్స్‌ లాంఛ్ చేసిన మూవీ ఫస్ట్ లుక్‌ పోస్టర్‌తోపాటు టీజర్‌ నెట్టింట హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తోంది. తాజాగా ఈ మూవీ నుంచి ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ గుమ్మాను విడుదల చేశారు మేకర్స్‌. ఈ సాంగ్‌ హీరోహీరోయిన్ల మధ్య సరదా ట్రాక్‌తో సాగుతుంది.

రెహ్మాన్ రాసిన ఈ పాటను శేఖర్ చంద్ర కంపోజిషన్‌లో స్వయంగా పాడాడు. ఓ వైపు హెయిర్ సెలూన్ నడిపిస్తూ.. మరోవైపు మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీంలో కలిసి పనిచేసే సుహాస్‌.. శివానీతో లవ్‌లో పడతాడు. హీరోహీరోయిన్ల ఫన్నీ లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌, ఇతర సీరియస్ అంశాల చుట్టూ తిరిగే స్టోరీతో సినిమా ఉండబోతున్నట్టు టీజర్‌తో క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చాడు డైరెక్టర్‌. టీజర్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది.

మ్యారేజ్‌ బ్యాండ్ టీం సాగించే ఫన్‌ రైడ్‌ స్టోరీతో సినిమా టీజర్‌తో తెలిసిపోతుంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో పుష్ప ఫేం జగదీశ్‌ ప్రతాప్‌ బండారి, గోపరాజు రమణ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీని గీతా ఆర్ట్స్‌ 2, మహాయణ మోషన్ పిక్చర్స్‌, ధీరజ్‌ మొగిలినేని ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ సంయుక్తంగా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాయి.

గుమ్మా లిరికల్ వీడియో సాంగ్‌..

శివానీ నగరం స్టిల్స్‌..

 

అంబాజీపేట మ్యారేజి బ్యాండు టీజర్‌..

టీజర్‌ లాంఛ్ స్టిల్స్‌..

గ్యాంగ్ ల్యాండ్ అయ్యింది…

ఇంక బ్యాండ్ మోగిపోతుంది 🎺🥁

Here’s the first look of #AmbajipetaMarriageBand 💥💥#BunnyVas @ActorSuhas @Dushyanth_dk @mahaisnotanoun @DheeMogilineni @GA2Official @Mahayana_MP pic.twitter.com/guIzq9UFu7

— BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) April 11, 2023

 

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు