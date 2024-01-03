Apps:
Meenakshi Chaudhary | చీరకట్టులో GOAT హీరోయిన్ మీనాక్షి చౌదరి.. ట్రెండింగ్‌లో స్టిల్స్‌

Meenakshi Chaudhary | మోడలింగ్‌ నుంచి ఇండస్ట్రీకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చి సూపర్ క్రేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్న భామల్లో ఒకరు మీనాక్షి చౌదరి (Meenakshi Chaudhary). ప్రస్తుతం బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్టుల్లో నటిస్తున్న మీనాక్షి చౌదరి తాజాగా తెలుగుదనం ఉట్టిపడేలా సంప్రదాయ చీరకట్టులో మెరిసిపోతున్న ఫొటోలు నెట్టింటిని షేక్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

Meenakshi Chaudhary | మోడలింగ్‌ నుంచి ఇండస్ట్రీకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చి సూపర్ క్రేజ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్న భామల్లో ఒకరు మీనాక్షి చౌదరి (Meenakshi Chaudhary). ఈ హర్యానా బ్యూటీ ఇచట వాహనములు నిలుపరాదు సినిమాతో తెలుగు ప్రేక్షకులకు పరిచయమైంది. ఆ తర్వాత హిట్‌.. ది సెకండ్‌ కేస్‌ సినిమాతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్‌ను ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంది. ప్రస్తుతం బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ క్రేజీ ప్రాజెక్టుల్లో నటిస్తున్న మీనాక్షి చౌదరి తాజాగా తెలుగుదనం ఉట్టిపడేలా సంప్రదాయ చీరకట్టులో మెరిసిపోతున్న ఫొటోలు నెట్టింటిని షేక్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

మీనాక్షి చౌదరి వజ్రవైఢూర్యాలతో డిజైన్‌ చేయబడిన నెక్లెస్‌ ధరించి.. స్లీవ్‌ లెస్‌ టాప్‌తో బ్లూ, గోల్డెన్‌ కలర్‌ చీరలో మెస్మరైజ్‌ చేస్తూ.. నెట్టింట టాక్ ఆఫ్‌ ది టౌన్‌గా నిలుస్తోంది. కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Vijay) నటిస్తోన్న తాజా చిత్రం దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68). ఈ మూవీలో ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది. వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ సినిమాకు ‘GOAT’ (GREATEST OF ALL TIME) టైటిల్‌ను ఫైనల్‌ చేశారని తెలిసిందే. మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోంది.

మీనాక్షి చౌదరి మరోవైపు మహేశ్ బాబు, త్రివిక్రమ్‌ కాంబోలో వస్తున్న గుంటూరు కారం చిత్రంలో వన్ ది ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తోంది. ఈ భామ తెలుగులో విశ్వక్‌సేన్ 10, లక్కీ భాస్కర్‌, మట్కా చిత్రాల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉన్నాయి.

చీరకట్టులో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి..

ఇప్పటికే ‘GOAT’ టైటిల్‌ పోస్టర్‌ విడుదల చేయగా.. రెండు లుక్స్‌లో అదరగొట్టేస్తున్నాడు విజయ్‌.పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో పాన్ ఇండియా స్టోరీతో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీలో ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తుండగా.. కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు.

లక్కీ భాస్కర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్..

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

 

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

