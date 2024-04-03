Apps:
Home Cinema Double Treat To Thalapathy Vijay Fans

Thalapathy Vijay | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో విజయ్ (Thalapathy Vijay) ప్రస్తుతం బ్యాక్ టు బ్యాక్ సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని తెలిసిందే. వీటిలో ఒకటి దళపతి 68 (Thalapathy 68)గా వస్తోన్న The GOAT (GREATEST OF ALL TIME). వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు (Venkat Prabhu) డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తు్న్నాడు. విజయ్‌ అభిమానుల్లో జోష్ నింపే అప్‌డేట్‌ ఇప్పుడు నెట్టింట హల్‌చల్‌ చేస్తోంది. ఏప్రిల్‌ నెల ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌ అప్‌డేట్స్‌ రాబోతున్నాయి.

తాజా టాక్‌ ప్రకారం ఏప్రిల్ 14న The GOAT ఫస్ట్‌ సింగిల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ కాబోతుంది. ఏప్రిల్‌ 20న ది బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్‌ Ghilli రీరిలీజ్‌ కాబోతుంది. 2003లో మహేశ్ బాబు, భూమిక కాంబోలో వచ్చిన ఒక్కడు సినిమాకు ఇది రీమేక్‌. ఈ లెక్కన విజయ్‌ తన ఫ్యాన్స్‌కు డబుల్‌ ట్రీట్‌ ఇవ్వనున్నాడన్నమాట. The GOAT నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన స్టిల్స్‌లో విజయ్‌ ఓ వైపు ఓల్డ్‌ మ్యాన్‌గా, మరోవైపు యంగ్‌ లుక్‌లో కనిపిస్తూ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచుతున్నాడు. పొలిటికల్‌ థ్రిల్లర్‌ జోనర్‌లో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంలో మీనాక్షి చౌదరి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తోండగా..

ప్రశాంత్‌, ప్రభుదేవా, స్నేహ, లైలా, యోగిబాబు మిక్ మోహన్‌, జయరాం ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీలో కన్నడ స్టార్ హీరో కిచ్చా సుదీప్‌ మరో కీ రోల్‌ పోషిస్తున్నాడు. ఏజీఎస్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్‌ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీకి యువన్ శంకర్ రాజా సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నాడు. విజయ్‌ మరోవైపు హెచ్‌ వినోథ్‌ దర్శకత్వంలో దళపతి 69కు కూడా గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే.

 

 

 

లొకేషన్‌లో ఛాయ్‌ తాగుతూ..

అర్చనతో డైరెక్టర్‌ వెంకట్‌ ప్రభు సెల్ఫీ..

Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything . To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 ( Update : Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday 😂) pic.twitter.com/fBVgUv5zo0

— Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) November 7, 2023

చెన్నై ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

 

#Thalapathy68 – Does this look need a De-Aging technology..❓ pic.twitter.com/4UDHOylqHd

— Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) October 17, 2023

Jayaram – Thalapathy Vijay combination scenes in #Thalapathy68 🤝, shoot going on… pic.twitter.com/7pSxwOYRaz

— AB George (@AbGeorge_) October 17, 2023

దళపతి 68 ఈవెంట్‌ అప్‌డేట్..

లాస్‌ ఏంజెల్స్‌లో విజయ్.. 

ఎయిర్‌పోర్టులో విజయ్‌..

