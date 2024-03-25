Apps:
Vishwambhara | చిరంజీవి విశ్వంభర టీం ఇప్పుడెక్కడుందో తెలుసా..?

Vishwambhara | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) ప్రస్తుతం సోషియో ఫాంటసీ సినిమాతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని తెలిసిందే. బింబిసార ఫేం వశిష్ఠ మల్లిడి డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) టైటిల్‌తో తెరకెక్కుతోంది. షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ మూవీలో వచ్చే ఓ యాక్షన్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ కోసం చిరు చాలా రిస్క్‌ చేసి.. హైదరాబాద్‌ శివారులోని ఓ చెరువులోకి దిగి ఎలాంటి డూప్‌ లేకుండా ఈ ఫైట్ చేశాడని ఇప్పటికే ఓ వార్త హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

తాజాగా మరో ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్‌ అప్‌డేట్ తెరపైకి వచ్చింది. హైదరాబాద్‌ షెడ్యూల్‌ పూర్తి చేసిన తర్వాత కొత్త షెడ్యూల్‌ కోసం చిరు టీం ఎక్కడికెళ్లిందో తెలుసా..? ప్రస్తుతం ఊటీలో ఉంది చిరు టీం. డైరెక్టర్ వశిష్ఠ ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌లో ఓ ఫొటో షేర్ చేస్తూ ఈ విషయాన్ని అందరితో షేర్ చేసుకున్నాడు. చిరంజీవి, త్రిషతోపాటు సురభి, రమ్య పసుపులేటి, ఈషా చావ్లా, అశ్రిత వేముగంటి నండూరి ఈ షూట్‌లో పాల్గొంటున్నట్టు తెలుస్తోంది.

ఈ మూవీని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. విశ్వంభరకు ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. చాలా రోజుల క్రితం లాంఛ్ చేసిన విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో డిజిటల్‌ వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతూ.. టాక్ ఆఫ్‌ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తోంది. మరోవైపు టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తున్నాయి. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే ప్రకటించారు మేకర్స్‌.

Ooty

Ooty

 

 

Trisha1

Trisha1

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

 

 

 

 

