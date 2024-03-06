Apps:
BHIMAA | గోపీచంద్‌ టీం సెన్సార్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌.. భీమా రన్‌టైం ఎంతో తెలుసా..?

BHIMAA | టాలీవుడ్‌ మ్యాచో స్టార్ గోపీచంద్‌ (Gopichand) నటిస్తున్న తాజా చిత్రం భీమా (BHIMAA). కన్నడ డైరెక్టర్‌ ఏ హర్ష (A Harsha) తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ గోపీచంద్ 31(GopiChand 31)గా తెరకెక్కుతుంది. ఈ మూవీ నుంచి ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్‌, ఫస్ట్‌ లుక్‌ సోషల్ మీడియాలో హల్‌ చల్ చేస్తూ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తున్నాయి. భీమా మార్చి 8న థియేటర్లలో సందడి చేయనుంది.

విడుదల తేదీ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్‌లో బిజీగా ఉంది గోపీచంద్ టీం. తాజా సెన్సార్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ వచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సెన్సార్‌ బోర్డు ఏ సర్టిఫికెట్‌ జారీ చేసింది. అంతేకాదు భీమా రన్‌టైం 2 గంటల 23 నిమిషాలు.మీరు ట్రైలర్‌లో చూసిన దానికంటే ఎక్కువ సినిమాలో చూస్తారు. భీమాలో కామెడీ, వినోదం, యాక్షన్‌, ఫాంటసీ పర్‌ఫెక్ట్‌గా ఉంటాయని, ప్రతీ ఒక్కరూ సినిమాను ఎంజాయ్ చేస్తారని హింట్ ఇచ్చేసి మూవీ లవర్స్‌ను ఖుషీ చేస్తున్నాడు గోపీచంద్.

భీమా నుంచి లాంఛ్ చేసిన మ్యాచోస్టార్ యాక్షన్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో గోపీచంద్ పోలీసాఫీసర్‌గా స్టైలిష్ అవతార్‌లో కనిపిస్తూ.. రౌడీలతో సవారి చేస్తున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న లుక్ సినిమాపై సూపర్ బజ్‌ క్రియేట్ చేస్తోంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీ సత్యసాయి ఆర్ట్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై కేకే రాధామోహన్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తుండగా.. కేజీఎఫ్‌ ఫేం రవి బస్రూర్ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌ అందిస్తున్నాడు. ఔట్ అండ్ ఔట్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రంతో డైరెక్టర్‌ హర్ష టాలీవుడ్ ఎంట్రీ ఇస్తున్నాడు.

 

ఏదో ఏదో మాయ సాంగ్ ప్రోమో..

 

భీమా యాక్షన్ పోస్టర్..

 

గోపీచంద్ 31 లాంఛింగ్ స్టిల్స్..

