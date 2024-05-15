Pushpa 2 The Rule | అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్ పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ దాక్షాయణి లుక్‌ అదిరిందంతే

Apps:
Home Cinema Dakshayani Look Is Out From Pushpa 2 The Rule

Pushpa 2 The Rule | టాలీవుడ్‌ ఐకాన్ స్టార్‌ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ (Allu Arjun) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న సీక్వెల్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ (Pushpa The Rule). కాగా పుష్ప పార్టు 1లో అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్(Anasuya Bharadwaj) పోషించిన దాక్షాయణి పాత్రకు ఏ రేంజ్‌లో రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చిందో ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

Pushpa 2 The Rule | టాలీవుడ్‌ ఐకాన్ స్టార్‌ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ (Allu Arjun) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న సీక్వెల్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పుష్ప.. ది రూల్‌ (Pushpa The Rule). సుకుమార్ (Sukumar) డైరెక్షన్‌లో మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌లో వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో కన్నడ భామ రష్మిక మందన్నా మరోసారి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌ నటిస్తోండగా.. ఫహద్‌ ఫాసిల్, జగదీష్‌ ప్రతాప్ బండారి, జగపతిబాబు, ప్రకాశ్‌ రాజ్‌, సునీల్‌, అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్‌, రావు రమేశ్‌, ధనంజయ, షణ్ముఖ్‌, అజయ్‌, శ్రీతేజ్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

కాగా పుష్ప పార్టు 1లో అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్(Anasuya Bharadwaj) పోషించిన దాక్షాయణి పాత్రకు ఏ రేంజ్‌లో రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చిందో ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. ఇప్పుడు సీక్వెల్‌లో అనసూయ రోల్‌ అంతకుమించి ఉండబోతుందని తాజా లుక్‌తో చెప్పకనే చెబుతున్నారు మేకర్స్‌. అనసూయకు బర్త్‌ డే విషెస్‌ తెలియజేస్తూ.. ఈ మూవీ నుంచి దాక్షాయణి పాత్ర లుక్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు. అనసూయ టేబుల్‌పై ఠీవీగా కూర్చొన్న స్టిల్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇక దాక్షాయణి భర్త పాత్రలో మంగళం శ్రీనుగా మరోసారి అలరించబోతున్నాడు సునీల్‌. మరి సునీల్ పాత్రను ఎప్పుడు పరిచయం చేస్తారనేది చూడాలి.

ఈ మూవీ ఆగ‌స్టు 15న ప్రపంచ‌వ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుద‌ల కానుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాక్‌స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ అందిస్తు్న్నాడు. విడుదల తేదీ దగ్గర పడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో మ్యూజికల్ ప్రమోషన్స్ షురూ చేశారు. ఇటీవలే మేకర్స్‌ పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ నుంచి లాంఛ్ చేసిన ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్‌ పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ మాస్‌ బీట్‌తో సాగుతూ.. తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళం, కన్నడ, హిందీతోపాటు బెంగాళీ భాషల్లో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది.

అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్ దాక్షాయణి లుక్‌..

పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ నయా లుక్‌..

పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్ ప్రోమో..

 

పుష్పరాజ్‌ ఎక్కడ..?

పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ టీజర్‌..

 

Behind the Scenes of Pushpa The Rise from the Forest Action Sequence 🔥

Cinematography By Kuba Brozek

It’s time for #Pushpa2TheRule ✊🏻💥

పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ లుక్‌ ..

చిన్నారులతో సుకుమార్‌..

 

