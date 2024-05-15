Dakshayani Look Is Out From Pushpa 2 The Rule

Pushpa 2 The Rule | అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్ పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ దాక్షాయణి లుక్‌ అదిరిందంతే

Pushpa 2 The Rule | టాలీవుడ్‌ ఐకాన్ స్టార్‌ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ (Allu Arjun) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న సీక్వెల్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ (Pushpa The Rule). కాగా పుష్ప పార్టు 1లో అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్(Anasuya Bharadwaj) పోషించిన దాక్షాయణి పాత్రకు ఏ రేంజ్‌లో రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చిందో ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

May 15, 2024 / 08:33 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule | టాలీవుడ్‌ ఐకాన్ స్టార్‌ అల్లు అర్జున్‌ (Allu Arjun) టైటిల్‌ రోల్‌లో నటిస్తోన్న సీక్వెల్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ పుష్ప.. ది రూల్‌ (Pushpa The Rule). సుకుమార్ (Sukumar) డైరెక్షన్‌లో మైత్రీ మూవీ మేకర్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌లో వస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రంలో కన్నడ భామ రష్మిక మందన్నా మరోసారి ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌ నటిస్తోండగా.. ఫహద్‌ ఫాసిల్, జగదీష్‌ ప్రతాప్ బండారి, జగపతిబాబు, ప్రకాశ్‌ రాజ్‌, సునీల్‌, అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్‌, రావు రమేశ్‌, ధనంజయ, షణ్ముఖ్‌, అజయ్‌, శ్రీతేజ్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు.

కాగా పుష్ప పార్టు 1లో అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్(Anasuya Bharadwaj) పోషించిన దాక్షాయణి పాత్రకు ఏ రేంజ్‌లో రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చిందో ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. ఇప్పుడు సీక్వెల్‌లో అనసూయ రోల్‌ అంతకుమించి ఉండబోతుందని తాజా లుక్‌తో చెప్పకనే చెబుతున్నారు మేకర్స్‌. అనసూయకు బర్త్‌ డే విషెస్‌ తెలియజేస్తూ.. ఈ మూవీ నుంచి దాక్షాయణి పాత్ర లుక్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు. అనసూయ టేబుల్‌పై ఠీవీగా కూర్చొన్న స్టిల్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ఇక దాక్షాయణి భర్త పాత్రలో మంగళం శ్రీనుగా మరోసారి అలరించబోతున్నాడు సునీల్‌. మరి సునీల్ పాత్రను ఎప్పుడు పరిచయం చేస్తారనేది చూడాలి.

ఈ మూవీ ఆగ‌స్టు 15న ప్రపంచ‌వ్యాప్తంగా గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుద‌ల కానుంది. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాక్‌స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ అందిస్తు్న్నాడు. విడుదల తేదీ దగ్గర పడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో మ్యూజికల్ ప్రమోషన్స్ షురూ చేశారు. ఇటీవలే మేకర్స్‌ పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ నుంచి లాంఛ్ చేసిన ఫస్ట్ సింగిల్‌ పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ మాస్‌ బీట్‌తో సాగుతూ.. తెలుగు, తమిళం, మలయాళం, కన్నడ, హిందీతోపాటు బెంగాళీ భాషల్లో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది.

అనసూయ భరద్వాజ్ దాక్షాయణి లుక్‌..

పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్‌ నయా లుక్‌..

S̶e̶n̶s̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ s̶u̶r̶p̶r̶i̶s̶e̶

Sensational song ✅🔥🔥#Pushpa2FirstSingle out tomorrow at 5.04 PM in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali.#PushpaPushpa chant all the way 💥💥 A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on… pic.twitter.com/3fuyv9GFlA — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 30, 2024

పుష్ప పుష్ప సాంగ్ ప్రోమో..

పుష్పరాజ్‌ ఎక్కడ..?

పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ టీజర్‌..

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser becomes the first teaser to be 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 #𝟭 on YouTube for a record 138 HOURS ❤‍🔥 Takes over the nation with 𝟏𝟏𝟎𝐌+ 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐒 & 𝟏.𝟓𝟓𝐌+ 𝐋𝐈𝐊𝐄𝐒 🔥🔥 ▶️ https://t.co/A2n4hu3oO4 Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 💥💥… pic.twitter.com/bqpU9rkghZ — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 14, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anasuya Bharadwaj (@itsme_anasuya)

Icon Star @alluarjun, @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP indulge in music sessions for #Pushpa2TheRule ❤️‍🔥 Get your earphones ready for a sensational BGM for #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser. Teaser out on April 8th 🔥#PushpaMassJaathara 💥 Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.@iamRashmika… pic.twitter.com/CNxcnyKYxv — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) April 4, 2024

Behind the Scenes of Pushpa The Rise from the Forest Action Sequence 🔥

Cinematography By Kuba Brozek

It’s time for #Pushpa2TheRule ✊🏻💥

Bring it on @PushpaMovie , everyone is waiting here @imsarathchandra @SKNonline#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/KJFhzFnaNi

— Pushpa2TheRule 🧢 (@uicaptures) February 7, 2024

పుష్ప ది రూల్‌ రిలీజ్‌ అప్‌డేట్‌ లుక్‌ ..

చిన్నారులతో సుకుమార్‌..

#Pushpa2TheRule : When you see the Light in the Dark… Welcome to the Dark side🔥

~ @aryasukku sir In Cinemas 15 August 2024 💥#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/9R1YMQoctC — Pushpa2TheRule 🧢🐉 (@uicaptures) January 17, 2024

#PushpaTheRise : Behind the Scenes ❤️‍🔥 icon star ⭐ @alluarjun and all the supporting cast members 🔥 Action Episode 💥 Cinematography By Kuba Brozek#AlluArjun #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/7nru2pxhcu — Pushpa2TheRule 🧢🐉 (@uicaptures) January 17, 2024

