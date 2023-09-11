Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Chris Evans Marries Alba Baptista In Intimate At Home Wedding

Chris Evans | సీక్రెట్‌గా పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న కెప్టెన్ అమెరికా హీరో.. ఫొటోలు వైర‌ల్

Chris Evans | కెప్టెన్ అమెరికా ఫేమ్ (Captain America), హాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో క్రిస్ ఎవాన్స్ (Chris Evans), పోర్చ్‌గ‌ల్ బ్యూటీ ఆల్బా బాప్టిస్టా (Alba Baptista) సీక్రెట్‌గా పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. గుట్టుచప్పుడు కాకుండా వీరిద్ద‌రి పెళ్లి జ‌రుగ‌గా.. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో వైర‌ల్ అవుతున్నాయి.

Chris Evans | సీక్రెట్‌గా పెళ్లి చేసుకున్న కెప్టెన్ అమెరికా హీరో.. ఫొటోలు వైర‌ల్

Chris Evans | కెప్టెన్ అమెరికా ఫేమ్ (Captain America), హాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో క్రిస్ ఎవాన్స్ (Chris Evans), పోర్చ్‌గ‌ల్ బ్యూటీ ఆల్బా బాప్టిస్టా (Alba Baptista) సీక్రెట్‌గా పెళ్లి చేసుకున్నారు. గుట్టుచప్పుడు కాకుండా వీరిద్ద‌రి పెళ్లి జ‌రుగ‌గా.. దీనికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోలు సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో వైర‌ల్ అవుతున్నాయి. అయితే దీనిపై క్రిస్ ఎవాన్స్, ఆల్బా బాప్టిస్టాలు ఎటువంటి అధికారిక ప్రకటన ఇవ్వలేదు. ఇక వీరిద్ద‌రు గత కొంతకాలంగా డేటింగ్‌లో ఉన్నట్లు హాలీవుడ్ మీడియా కోడై కూస్తుంది. కాగా ఈ వార్త‌ల‌ను నిజం చేస్తూ.. పలుమార్లు చట్టాపట్టాలేసుకొని తిరుగుతూ కెమెరాలకు చిక్కారు. న్యూయార్క్‌లో ఇద్దరు వరుసగా లంచ్‌, డిన్నర్‌కు వెళ్తూ కనిపించారు. ఆ తర్వాత ఇద్దరు చాలాసార్లు విమానాశ్రయంలో కెమెరాలకు చిక్కారు. ఇక తాజాగా సీక్రెట్‌ పెళ్లి చేసుకుని (Chris Evans marries Alba Baptista) అంద‌రికి షాక్ ఇచ్చారు. ఈ పెళ్లికి మార్వెల్ మూవీస్ కో స్టార్స్ రాబర్ట్ డౌనీ జూనియర్ (Iron Man), క్రిస్ హెమ్స్‌వర్త్ (Thor), మార్క్ రుఫెలో (Hulk), జెరెమీ రెన్నర్ (Clint Barton) హాజరయ్యారు.

కెప్టెన్ అమెరికా, ఫెంటాస్టిక్ ఫోర్(Fantastic Four), నాట్ అనథర్ టీన్ మూవీ, గిఫ్టేడ్ (Gifted) చిత్రాలతో క్రిస్ ఎవాన్స్ మంచి గుర్తింపు తెచ్చుకున్నాడు. రీసెంట్‌గా కోలీవుడ్ హీరో ధ‌నుష్ (Dhanush) విల‌న్‌గా వ‌చ్చిన ది గ్రే మ్యాన్ (The Gray Man) చిత్రంలో క్రిస్ ఎవాన్స్ హీరోగా న‌టించాడు.

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు