Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara Will Arrive In Theatres At This Time

Vishwambhara | చిరంజీవి విశ్వంభర థియేటర్లకు వచ్చే టైం ఫిక్స్‌.. అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్ లుక్‌ అదిరిందంతే..!

Vishwambhara | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ (Vasistha) దర్శకత్వంలో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోంది. సినిమా ఎప్పుడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తుందని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న మెగా అభిమానులకు అదిరిపోయే అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు మేకర్స్‌.

Vishwambhara | చిరంజీవి విశ్వంభర థియేటర్లకు వచ్చే టైం ఫిక్స్‌.. అనౌన్స్‌మెంట్ లుక్‌ అదిరిందంతే..!

Vishwambhara | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) సోషియా ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో సినిమా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. బింబిసార ఫేం మల్లిడి వశిష్ఠ (Vasistha) దర్శకత్వంలో మెగా 156 (MEGA 156)గా వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రం విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోంది.ఇప్పటికే విడుదల చేసిన టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌ను, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచుతోంది. సినిమా ఎప్పుడు ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వస్తుందని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న మెగా అభిమానులకు అదిరిపోయే అప్‌డేట్ అందించారు మేకర్స్‌. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారు.

పురాణాలు ఢీకొట్టినప్పుడు లెజెండ్స్‌ ఉద్భవిస్తారు.. అనే క్యా్ప్షన్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో కనిపిస్తుండగా.. చిరు స్టైలిష్‌ వాక్‌తో కొత్త ప్రపంచంలోకి వెళ్తున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై అంచనాలు పెంచేస్తుంది. విశ్వంభర టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌ మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్ రాబడుతూ టాక్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలిచింది.ఇప్పుడీ స్టిల్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది. వశిష్ఠ కట్‌ చేసిన విశ్వంభర టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై సూపర్ బజ్‌ క్రియేట్ చేస్తున్నాయి.

లీడింగ్ బ్యానర్ యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్న ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తుండటంతో అంచనాలు భారీగా ఉన్నాయి. ఈ సినిమాలో ఆరు పాటలుంటాయని ఎంఎం కీరవాణి ఇప్పటికే క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చారని తెలిసిందే. విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో లాంఛ్ చేసిన కొన్ని గంటల్లోనే నెట్టింట 5 మిలియన్లకుపైగా డిజిటల్‌ వ్యూస్‌ నంబర్‌ వన్‌ స్థానంలో ట్రెండింగ్‌లో నిలిచింది. ఈ మూవీ చిరంజీవి కెరీర్‌లో టాప్-‌10 బెస్ట్‌ సినిమాల జాబితాలో టాప్‌3లో ఉంటుందని ఇప్పటికే వశిష్ఠ కాన్ఫిడెన్స్‌తో చెప్పడంతో అంచనాలు మరింత పెరిగిపోతున్నాయి.

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

»» Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు