Home Cinema Chiranjeevi Vishwambhara Shooting New Update Is Out Now

Vishwambhara | చిరంజీవి విశ్వంభర షూటింగ్ నయా అప్‌డేట్ ఇదే..!

Vishwambhara | టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi) ప్ర‌స్తుతం సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara)లో నటిస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రానికి బింబిసార ఫేం వశిష్ఠ మల్లిడి ద‌ర్శ‌క‌త్వం వ‌హిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉంది. ఈ సినిమాలో వ‌చ్చే ఓ యాక్షన్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ కోసం చిరు చాలా రిస్క్‌ చేశాడని.. హైదరాబాద్‌ శివారులోని ఓ చెరువులోకి దిగి ఎలాంటి డూప్‌ లేకుండా ఈ ఫైట్ చేశాడ‌ని వార్త‌లు వ‌చ్చాయని తెలిసిందే. ఇప్పుడు మ‌రో అప్‌డేట్ నెట్టింట హ‌ల్ చ‌ల్ చేస్తోంది.

విశ్వంభ‌ర తాజా అప్‌డేట్ ప్ర‌కారం షూటింగ్ హైద‌రాబాద్‌లో రేపు రీస్టార్ట్ కానుంది. సిటీ ప‌రిస‌ర ప్రాంతాల్లో చిరంజీవి, ఇత‌ర న‌టీన‌టుల‌పై వ‌చ్చే యాక్ష‌న్ సీక్వెన్స్‌ను ఈ షెడ్యూల్‌లో చిత్రీక‌రించ‌నున్నార‌ట‌. తాజా అప్‌డేట్‌తో మెగాస్టార్ జెట్ స్పీడులో సినిమా పూర్తి చేసేలా ఉన్నాడ‌ని ఫుల్ ఖుషీ అవుతున్నారు చిరంజీవి అభిమానులు, మూవీ ల‌వ‌ర్స్‌.

ఈ మూవీలో త్రిష ఫీ మేల్ లీడ్ రోల్‌లో న‌టిస్తుండ‌గా.. ర‌మ్య ప‌సుపులేటి, సుర‌భి ఈషా చావ్లా, ఆష్రిత వేముగంటి నండూరి కీల‌క పాత్ర‌ల్లో న‌టిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తుండ‌గా.. ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు.

మేక‌ర్స్ ఇప్ప‌టికే షేర్ చేసిన విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది. మ‌రోవైపు టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీతోపాటు అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్న‌ట్టు ప్ర‌క‌టించారు మేక‌ర్స్‌.

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

 

