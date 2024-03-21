Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Chiranjeevi Risky Feat For Vishwambhara Movie Details Are Here

Chiranjeevi | విశ్వంభర కోసం చిరంజీవి రిస్కీ ఫీట్‌.. మెగాస్టార్ కమిట్‌మెంట్‌కు హాట్సాఫ్‌ చెప్పాల్సిందే.. !

Chiranjeevi | క్లాస్‌, మాస్‌, కామెడీ, యాక్షన్‌ సహా జోనర్‌ ఏదైనా సరే పాత్రకు ప్రాణం పోసేస్తాడు టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi). . కెరీర్‌లో బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్ హిట్స్‌ ను అభిమానులకు అందించిన మెగాస్టార్‌ ప్రయోగాలు చేయడంలో ఎప్పుడూ ముందుంటారని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

Chiranjeevi | విశ్వంభర కోసం చిరంజీవి రిస్కీ ఫీట్‌.. మెగాస్టార్ కమిట్‌మెంట్‌కు హాట్సాఫ్‌ చెప్పాల్సిందే.. !

Chiranjeevi | ఎలాంటి బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ లేకుండా ఇండస్ట్రీకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చి భారత చలన చిత్ర పరిశ్రమలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేక ఇమేజ్‌ క్రియేట్‌ చేసుకుని.. సూపర్ స్టార్‌ డమ్‌ సంపాదించుకున్నాడు టాలీవుడ్ మెగాస్టార్‌ చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi). క్లాస్‌, మాస్‌, కామెడీ, యాక్షన్‌ సహా జోనర్‌ ఏదైనా సరే పాత్రకు ప్రాణం పోసేస్తాడు చిరు. కెరీర్‌లో బ్లాక్‌ బస్టర్ హిట్స్‌ ను అభిమానులకు అందించిన మెగాస్టార్‌ ప్రయోగాలు చేయడంలో ఎప్పుడూ ముందుంటారని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు.

రాజకీయాలకు గుడ్‌బై చెప్పి రీ ఎంట్రీలోనూ ఏ మాత్రం తగ్గేదేలే అంటున్నాడు. తాజాగా సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara) నటిస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. బింబిసార ఫేం వశిష్ఠ మల్లిడి డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ షూటింగ్ దశలో ఉంది. కాగా ఈ సినిమా కోసం చిరు రిస్కీ ఫీట్‌ చేశాడన్న వార్త ఇప్పుడు ఫిలింనగర్‌లో టాక్‌ ఆఫ్ ది ఇండస్ట్రీగా నిలుస్తోంది. యాక్షన్‌ సీక్వెన్స్‌ కోసం చాలా రిస్క్‌ చేశాడట చిరు. హైదరాబాద్‌ శివారులోని ఓ చెరువులోకి దిగి ఎలాంటి డూప్‌ లేకుండా ఈ ఫైట్ చేశాడట. మొత్తానికి ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా రిస్కీ స్టంట్స్‌ చేస్తూ.. కుర్ర హీరోలకు మరోసారి స్ఫూర్తిగా నిలుస్తున్నాడనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీకి ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో డిజిటల్‌ వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్నారు.

 

Trisha1

Trisha1

 

 

 

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

Read Today's Latest Cinema News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు