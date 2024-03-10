Apps:
Trisha | త్రిషకు చిరంజీవి ఖరీదైన కానుక.. విశ్వంభర నయా అప్‌డేట్‌

Trisha | సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్‌పై స్టాలిన్ సినిమాతో తొలిసారి సందడి చేశారు చిరంజీవి (Chiranjeevi), త్రిష. ఈ ఇద్దరూ మళ్లీ 18 ఏండ్ల తర్వాత విశ్వంభర సినిమాతో ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ చేసేందుకు రెడీ అవుతున్నారని తెలిసిందే. సోషియో ఫాంటసీ నేపథ్యంలో వస్తోన్న ఈ చిత్రాన్ని బింబిసార ఫేం వశిష్ఠ మల్లిడి డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నాడు. కాగా ఎప్పుడెప్పుడు చిరుతో కలిసి షూటింగ్‌లో పాల్గొంటానా..? అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న త్రిష (Trisha )కు ఆ రోజు రానే వచ్చింది. ఇవాళ హైదరాబాద్‌లో జరుగుతున్న విశ్వంభర (Vishwambhara, )షూటింగ్‌లో జాయిన్ అయింది త్రిష.

అంతేకాదు ఈ సందర్భంగా చిరు నుంచి ఓ ప్రత్యేకమైన కానుకను అందుకుంది త్రిష.ఈ విషయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ తన సంతోషాన్ని ఇన్‌స్టాగ్రామ్‌ ద్వారా అందరితో షేర్ చేసుకుంది. ఉష్టోగ్రతను నియంత్రించే స్మార్ట్‌ మగ్‌ను త్రిషకు బహుమానంగా అందించారు. చాలా ఖరీదైంది.. ఉష్ణోగ్రతను కంట్రోల్ చేసే నా స్మార్ట్‌ మగ్‌. చిరు సార్.. ధన్యవాదాలు అంటూ క్యా్ప్షన్‌ పెట్టింది. ఇప్పుడీ పోస్ట్‌ నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

ఈ చిత్రాన్ని యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై వంశీ, ప్రమోద్ విక్రమ్‌ తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నారు. ఈ మూవీకి ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ఆర్‌ ఫేం లెజెండరీ మ్యూజిక్ డైరెక్టర్ ఎంఎం కీరవాణి బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్‌ స్కోర్‌, సంగీతం అందిస్తున్నారు. విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో డిజిటల్‌ వ్యూస్‌ రాబడుతోంది. ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన టైటిల్‌ లుక్‌, కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో సినిమాపై అంచనాలు అమాంతం పెంచేస్తుంది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని 2025 జనవరి 10న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల చేయనున్నారు. పురాణాలు ఢీకొట్టినప్పుడు లెజెండ్స్‌ ఉద్భవిస్తారు.. అనే క్యా్ప్షన్‌ పోస్టర్‌లో కనిపిస్తుండగా.. చిరు స్టైలిష్‌ వాక్‌తో కొత్త ప్రపంచంలోకి వెళ్తున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న లుక్‌ సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచేస్తుంది.

విశ్వంభర కాన్సెప్ట్‌ వీడియో..

 

 

పూజా కార్యక్రమం వీడియో..

MEGA 156 ప్రీ ప్రొడక్షన్‌ షురూ..

MEGA 156 కాన్సెప్ట్‌ పోస్టర్‌..

 

