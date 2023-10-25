Veera Simha Reddy | యూఎస్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద బాలకృష్ణ హ్యాట్రిక్‌.. అరుదైన రికార్డు

Apps:
Cinema Balakrishna Hat Trick At Us Box Office With Bhagavanth Kesari

Veera Simha Reddy | ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా కుర్రహీరోలకు సైతం వణుకు పుట్టించేలా రికార్డుల మోత మోగిస్తున్నాడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ (Balakrishna). ఇప్పటికే అఖండ, వీరసింహారెడ్డి (VeeraSimha Reddy) సినిమాలతో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను షేక్ చేశాడు.

VeeraSimha Reddy | ఆరు పదుల వయస్సు దాటినా కుర్రహీరోలకు సైతం వణుకు పుట్టించేలా రికార్డుల మోత మోగిస్తున్నాడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ (Balakrishna). కరోనా సంక్షోభంలో థియేటర్లకు అసలు మళ్లీ జనాలు వస్తారా..? రారా..? అనే సందిగ్ధంలో ఉన్న సమయంలో అఖండ (Akhanda) సినిమాతో గ్రాండ్‌గా ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చి.. ఆ ఆందోళనలన్నింటికీ చెక్‌ పెట్టేశాడు బాలకృష్ణ. ఆ తర్వాత వీరసింహారెడ్డి (VeeraSimha Reddy) సినిమాతో బాక్సాఫీస్‌ను షేక్ చేశాడు.

ఈ రెండు చిత్రాలు మరోవైపు ఓవర్సీస్‌లో కూడా తమ రేంజ్‌ ఏంటో చూపించాయి. తాజాగా భగవంత్‌ కేసరి (BhagavanthKesari). సినిమా విషయంలో కూడా ఇదే ట్రెండ్‌ కొనసాగిస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రం యూఎస్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ దగ్గర 1 మిలియన్‌ డాలర్లు (రూ.8.22 కోట్లు) దాటి సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా రన్ అవుతోంది. తాజా ఫిగర్‌తో యూఎస్‌ బాక్సాఫీస్‌ వద్ద 1 మిలియన్‌ డాలర్లు హాట్రిక్‌ గ్రాస్‌ సాధించిన సీనియర్‌ యాక్టర్‌గా నిలిచాడు బాలకృష్ణ.

అఖండ, వీరసింహారెడ్డి, భగవంత్‌ కేసరి.. ఈ మూడు డిఫరెంట్‌ జోనర్‌ సినిమాలు కాగా దర్శకులు కూడా వేర్వేరు. సినిమాలు, దర్శకుల ఎంపికలో తనదైన పంథాలో ముందుకెళ్లడమే ఈ సక్సెస్‌ వెనకున్న సీక్రెట్‌ అని అంటున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్‌, అభిమానులు. భగవంత్ కేసరి ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా 6 రోజుల్లో రూ.104 కోట్లు రాబట్టి.. సక్సెస్‌ఫుల్‌గా స్క్రీనింగ్ అవుతోంది.

 

 

 

A Vision in Glamour 🤩@MsKajalAggarwal shines like a dazzling jewel at the #BhagavanthKesari Grand Trailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥🌞

IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NBKLikeNeverBefore#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddipic.twitter.com/Cg767a4bDG

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 8, 2023

