NBK 109 | అప్పుడే బాలకృష్ణ, బాబీ NBK 109 షూటింగ్ షురూ.. !

NBK 109 | నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ (Balakrishna) బాబీతో NBK 109 సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. కాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ తాజాగా బయటకు వచ్చింది.

November 10, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

NBK 109 |ఈ ఏడాది వరుసగా వీరసింహారెడ్డి, భగవంత్‌ కేసరి సినిమాలతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్టందుకున్నాడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ (Balakrishna). ఈ స్టార్ హీరో బాబీతో NBK 109 సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. కాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ తాజాగా బయటకు వచ్చింది.

లేటెస్ట్ సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌ హైదరాబాద్‌లోని బీహెచ్‌ఈఎల్‌లో ఇప్పటికే షురూ అయింది. ఈ మూవీ కొత్త షెడ్యూల్‌ నవంబర్ 19న ఊటీలో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. డిసెంబర్ 4 వరకు అక్కడే షూటింగ్ కొనసాగనున్నట్టు ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాక్‌స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ మ్యూజిక్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ కాగా.. దీనిపై మేకర్స్ నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావాల్సి ఉంది.

బాబీ (Bobby) ఈ సినిమాలో బాలయ్య కోసం మూడు నుంచి నాలుగు కొత్త లుక్స్‌ను డిజైన్‌ చేశాడట. అంతేకాదు లుక్‌ టెస్ట్‌ కూడా వచ్చే వారం నిర్వహించబోతున్నారని అప్‌డేట్ కూడా నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కథానుగుణంగా బాలకృష్ణ డిఫరెంట్‌ షేడ్స్‌లో కనిపించాల్సి ఉండగా.. బాబీ అందుకే ఇలా నాలుగు లుక్స్‌ ను రెడీ చేశాడని టాక్ నడుస్తోంది.

పవర్‌ఫుల్‌ రోల్‌ కోసం ఇంతకీ ఏ గెటప్‌ను ఫైనల్ చేస్తాడనేది ప్రస్తుతానికి సస్పెన్స్ నెలకొంది. బాబీతో సినిమా లాంఛ్ చేసినప్పటి నుంచి ఎప్పుడెప్పుడు సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్తుందా..? అని ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాడట బాలకృష్ణ. ఈ ఏడాది వాల్తేరు వీరయ్య సినిమాతో సూపర్ సక్సెస్ అందుకున్న బాబీ.. తన కొత్త సినిమాలో బాలకృష్ణను ఎలా చూపించబోతున్నాడోనని ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్, అభిమానులు.

