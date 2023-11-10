Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Cinema Balakrishna Bobby Nbk 109 Shooting Started At This Place

NBK 109 | అప్పుడే బాలకృష్ణ, బాబీ NBK 109 షూటింగ్ షురూ.. !

Fitnessandbeyond

NBK 109 | నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ (Balakrishna) బాబీతో NBK 109 సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. కాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ తాజాగా బయటకు వచ్చింది.

NBK 109 | అప్పుడే బాలకృష్ణ, బాబీ NBK 109 షూటింగ్ షురూ.. !

NBK 109 |ఈ ఏడాది వరుసగా వీరసింహారెడ్డి, భగవంత్‌ కేసరి సినిమాలతో బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ హిట్టందుకున్నాడు నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ (Balakrishna). ఈ స్టార్ హీరో బాబీతో NBK 109 సినిమాకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చాడని తెలిసిందే. సితార ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌మెంట్స్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై సూర్యదేవర నాగవంశి నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. కాగా ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన షూటింగ్ అప్‌డేట్ తాజాగా బయటకు వచ్చింది.

లేటెస్ట్ సమాచారం ప్రకారం ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్‌ హైదరాబాద్‌లోని బీహెచ్‌ఈఎల్‌లో ఇప్పటికే షురూ అయింది. ఈ మూవీ కొత్త షెడ్యూల్‌ నవంబర్ 19న ఊటీలో ప్రారంభం కానుంది. డిసెంబర్ 4 వరకు అక్కడే షూటింగ్ కొనసాగనున్నట్టు ఇన్‌సైడ్‌ టాక్‌. ఈ చిత్రానికి రాక్‌స్టార్ దేవీ శ్రీ ప్రసాద్ మ్యూజిక్‌ డైరెక్టర్‌ కాగా.. దీనిపై మేకర్స్ నుంచి అధికారిక ప్రకటన రావాల్సి ఉంది.

బాబీ (Bobby) ఈ సినిమాలో బాలయ్య కోసం మూడు నుంచి నాలుగు కొత్త లుక్స్‌ను డిజైన్‌ చేశాడట. అంతేకాదు లుక్‌ టెస్ట్‌ కూడా వచ్చే వారం నిర్వహించబోతున్నారని అప్‌డేట్ కూడా నెట్టింట చక్కర్లు కొడుతోంది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కథానుగుణంగా బాలకృష్ణ డిఫరెంట్‌ షేడ్స్‌లో కనిపించాల్సి ఉండగా.. బాబీ అందుకే ఇలా నాలుగు లుక్స్‌ ను రెడీ చేశాడని టాక్ నడుస్తోంది.

పవర్‌ఫుల్‌ రోల్‌ కోసం ఇంతకీ ఏ గెటప్‌ను ఫైనల్ చేస్తాడనేది ప్రస్తుతానికి సస్పెన్స్ నెలకొంది. బాబీతో సినిమా లాంఛ్ చేసినప్పటి నుంచి ఎప్పుడెప్పుడు సెట్స్‌పైకి వెళ్తుందా..? అని ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నాడట బాలకృష్ణ. ఈ ఏడాది వాల్తేరు వీరయ్య సినిమాతో సూపర్ సక్సెస్ అందుకున్న బాబీ.. తన కొత్త సినిమాలో బాలకృష్ణను ఎలా చూపించబోతున్నాడోనని ఎక్జయిటింగ్‌గా ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు మూవీ లవర్స్, అభిమానులు.

ఎన్‌బీకే 109 లాంఛింగ్ స్టిల్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి కలెక్షన్లు..

షూటింగ్‌లో ఫన్‌ టైం..

శ్రీలీల ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి ట్రైలర్‌..

ట్రైలర్‌ లాంఛ్ ఈవెంట్‌ స్టిల్స్‌..

A Vision in Glamour 🤩@MsKajalAggarwal shines like a dazzling jewel at the #BhagavanthKesari Grand Trailer Launch Event ❤️‍🔥🌞

IN CINEMAS OCT 19th💥#NBKLikeNeverBefore#NandamuriBalakrishna @AnilRavipudi @sreeleela14 @rampalarjun @MusicThaman @sahugarapati7 @harish_peddipic.twitter.com/Cg767a4bDG

— Shine Screens (@Shine_Screens) October 8, 2023

ఉయ్యాలో ఉయ్యాలా లిరికల్ సాంగ్..

గణేశ్ ఆంథెమ్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరి టీజర్‌..

భగవంత్‌ కేసరితో అర్జున్‌ రాంపాల్‌..

 

 

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు