Gangs of Godavari | మాస్‌ కా దాస్ విశ్వక్‌సేన్ (Vishwak Sen) నటిస్తోన్న మాస్‌ యాక్షన్ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌ గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి (Gangs of Godavari). ఛల్ మోహన్ రంగ ఫేం కృష్ణ చైతన్య డైరెక్ట్ చేస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో డీజే టిల్లు ఫేం నేహాశెట్టి (Neha Shetty), అంజలి ఫీ మేల్‌ లీడ్ రోల్స్‌లో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని మే 31న విడుదల చేస్తున్నట్టు మేకర్స్ ప్రకటించారని తెలిసిందే‌. రిలీజ్‌ డేట్‌ దగ్గరపడుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో ప్రమోషన్స్‌ వేగం పెంచారు.

ముందుగా అందించిన అప్‌డేట్ ప్రకారం బ్యాడ్ సాంగ్‌ను విడుదల చేశారు. అడవికి గొడ్డలి బ్యాడ్.. కడుపుకి అంబలి బ్యాడ్.. మట్టికి నాగలి బ్యాడ్ అంటూ సాగే ఈ బీట్‌ను కల్యాణ్ చక్రవర్తి రాయగా.. స్వీయ కంపోజిషన్‌లో యువన్‌ శంకర్ రాజా పాడారు. మాస్ కా దాస్ కత్తి చేతపట్టుకొని శత్రువులను చీల్చి చెండాతున్నట్టుగా ఉన్న పోస్టర్ ఇప్పటికే నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

ఇటీవలే హీరోహీరోయిన్ల లిప్‌లాక్‌ పోస్టర్‌ను విడుదల చేస్తూ.. సినిమాపై క్యూరియాసిటీ పెంచేస్తున్నారు. విశ్వక్‌సేన్ ఈ చిత్రంలో లంకల రత్నగా కనిపించబోతున్నట్టు చేతిలో కత్తిపట్టుకున్న బ్యాక్ లుక్ స్టిల్‌ ద్వారా తెలియజేశారు‌. ఈ మూవీ నుంచి లాంఛ్ చేసిన సుట్టంలా సూసి పోకలా సాంగ్‌ నెట్టింట మిలియన్ల సంఖ్యలో వ్యూస్ రాబడుతోంది. గ్యాంగ్స్ ఆఫ్ గోదావరి చిత్రాన్ని శ్రీకర స్టూడియోస్‌ సమర్పణలో సితార సంస్థ బ్యానర్‌తో కలిసి ఫార్చ్యూన్ ఫోర్‌ బ్యానర్‌పై నిర్మిస్తున్నారు.

బ్యాడ్ సాంగ్‌..

