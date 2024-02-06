Ayalaan Will Premeire Ott On This Date

Ayalaan | తెలుగు రిలీజ్‌పై నో క్లారిటీ.. అయలాన్‌ ఓటీటీ ప్రీమియర్ తేదీ ఫైనల్‌

Ayalaan | కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో శివ‌కార్తికేయ‌న్ (Sivakarthikeyan) నటించిన చిత్రం అయలాన్ (Ayalaan‌). తమిళనాడులో పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా జనవరి 12న విడుదలై.. మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకుంది.

February 6, 2024 / 09:18 PM IST

Ayalaan | ఆర్‌ రవికుమార్‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో శివ‌కార్తికేయ‌న్ (Sivakarthikeyan) నటించిన చిత్రం అయలాన్ (Ayalaan‌). రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ (Rakul Preet Singh) హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. తమిళనాడులో పొంగళ్‌ కానుకగా జనవరి 12న విడుదలై.. మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకుంది. రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది. అయలాన్‌ తెలుగు వెర్షన్‌ జనవరి 26న గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కావాల్సి ఉండగా.. పలు సాంకేతిక కారణాలతో వాయిదా పడ్డది. కొత్త విడుదల తేదీపై క్లారిటీ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

థియేటర్లలో మంచి టాక్ తెచ్చుకున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఇక డిజిటల్‌ ప్లాట్‌ఫాంలో తన అదృష్టాన్ని పరీక్షించుకునేందుకు రెడీ అయింది. అయలాన్‌ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌ కూడా రెడీ అవుతున్నట్టు ప్రకటించారని తెలిసిందే‌. అయలాన్‌ 2 ఒకే అయినట్టు కేజేఆర్‌ స్టూడియోస్‌, ఫాంటోమ్‌ఎఫ్‌ ఎక్స్‌ స్టూడియో ఇప్పటికే సంయుక్తంగా ప్రకటన కూడా చేశాయి. ఈ సారి ప్రత్యేకించి వీఎఫ్‌ఎక్స్‌, సీజీఐ పనుల కోసమే రూ.50 కోట్లు ఖర్చుపెట్టబోతున్నట్టు కూడా ప్రకటించి.. మూవీ లవర్స్‌ లో జోష్ నింపుతున్నారు మేకర్స్‌.

ఈ చిత్రానికి మ్యూజిక్‌ సెన్సేషన్‌, ఆస్కార్ విన్నర్ ఏఆర్‌ రెహమాన్ మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్‌ అందించగా.. అయలాన్‌లో శరద్‌ కేల్కర్‌, ఇషా కొప్పికర్‌, భానుప్రియ, యోగి బాబు, కరుణాకరన్‌, బాల శరవణన్‌ ఇతర కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటించారు. శివకార్తికేయన్ దీంతోపాటు రాజ్‌కుమార్‌ పెరియసామి దర్శకత్వంలో ఓ సినిమా కూడా చేస్తున్నాడని తెలిసిందే. SK21గా వస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో సాయిపల్లవి హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోంది. షూటింగ్‌ దశలో ఉన్న ఈ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన కొత్త అప్‌డేట్ రావాల్సి ఉంది.

Witness the captivating performance of #Sivakarthikeyan, dancing to the beats of #AyalaaAyalaa, while promoting #Ayalaan 👽 Telugu Promotions with fervor 🤩 The Grand Pre-Release Event will begin soon

Watch Live 👉 https://t.co/kUz6D4bOrz#AyalaanfromJan26th@Siva_Kartikeyan… pic.twitter.com/6bC832ZgkX — BA Raju’s Team (@baraju_SuperHit) January 24, 2024

అయలాన్ 2 వచ్చేస్తుంది..

#Ayalaan2 Confirmed ✅💥💥💥 By the success of AYALAAN.. @kjr_studios

& @Phantomfxstudio decided to do a 2nd part for with this successful collaboration👽💥 I think we are going to witness a proper Pan World Movie from Kollywood ✅@Siva_Kartikeyan 🛐🛐🛐#AyalaanPongalWinner pic.twitter.com/1u03pop9le — R O H I T H (@Rohithkanna1130) January 23, 2024

Actor #Karunakaran is getting appreciated for his acting in #Ayaalan In 2024, he has an exciting line-up of movies.. He will be making his Telugu debut in Naga Chaitanya ‘s #Thandel In Tamil, he has #SoodhuKavvum2 , Two movies with #Karthi and plays lead in #KuttraChaatru pic.twitter.com/9zBeNXUE0E — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2024

#Karunakaran shines bright in #Ayaalan! 2024 is a cinematic journey with his Telugu debut #Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya. Brace for the excitement of #SoodhuKavvum2, a double delight with #Karthi, a Siddharth collaboration, and his lead role in #KuttraChaatru. pic.twitter.com/AGUkfoRdfI — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) January 14, 2024

శివకార్తికేయన్‌ న్యూ లుక్‌..

