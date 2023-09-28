Apps:
Home Cinema Anil Ravipudi Shares Bhagavanth Kesari Shoot Update Video

Bhagavanth Kesari | టాలీవుడ్ హీరో నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) క్రేజీయెస్ట్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ భగవంత్ కేసరి (Bhagavanth Kesari ). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీని అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు.

Bhagavanth Kesari | బాల‌కృష్ణ, అనిల్‌ రావిపూడి టీం నుంచి భగవంత్ కేసరి నయా వీడియో

Bhagavanth Kesari | టాలీవుడ్ హీరో నందమూరి బాల‌కృష్ణ (Nandamuri Balakrishna) అభిమానులు ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న క్రేజీయెస్ట్‌ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌ భగవంత్ కేసరి (Bhagavanth Kesari ). మాస్‌ యాక్షన్‌ ఎంటర్‌టైనర్‌గా వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీని అనిల్ రావిపూడి (Anil Ravipudi) డైరెక్ట్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు. ఈ చిత్రంలో కలువు కండ్ల సుందరి కాజల్ అగర్వాల్‌ (Kajal Aggarwal) హీరోయిన్‌గా నటిస్తోండగా.. పెండ్లి సందD ఫేం శ్రీలీల, బాలీవుడ్ నటుడు అర్జున్ రాంపాల్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో నటిస్తున్నారు.

కాగా ఇటీవలే నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణ అండ్ టీంతో మెమొరబుల్‌ జర్నీ. వ్యక్తిగతంగా, వృత్తిపరంగా నాకు ఎప్పటికీ జ్ఞాపకంగా నిలిచిపోతుంది. మీకు ఓ ప్రత్యేకమైన సర్‌ప్రైజ్ వీడియో అందించబోతున్నామని అనిల్ రావిపూడి ట్వీట్ చేశాడని తెలిసిందే. ఈ విషయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ మానిటర్‌లో సీన్‌ చెక్ చేసుకుంటున్న ఫొటో నెట్టింట హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది. అంతా అనుకున్నట్టుగానే షూటింగ్‌ ప్యాకప్ చెప్పేసింది బాలకృష్ణ టీం. ఇదే విషయాన్ని తెలియజేస్తూ వీడియోను అందరితో షేర్ చేశాడు.

డిసెంబర్ 8, 2022న భగవంత్‌ కేసరి చిరస్మరణీయ షూటింగ్‌ జర్నీని ప్రారంభించి.. కష్టతరమైన, సంతోషకరమైన 8 నెలల షూటింగ్‌ తర్వాత పూర్తి చేశాం. సెట్స్‌లో ఎప్పుడూ సపోర్ట్‌గా నిలిచిన లెజెండ్ నందమూరి బాలకృష్ణకు, నా టీమ్ మొత్తానికి కృతజ్ఞతలు.ఈ దసరా మనందరికీ విశేషమైంది కాబోతుందని ఖచ్చితంగా అనుకుంటున్నా. అక్టోబర్ 19, థియేటర్లలో కలుద్దాం.. అంటూ అనిల్ రావిపూడి విడుదల చేసిన వీడియో నెట్టింట ట్రెండింగ్ అవుతోంది.

మేకర్స్‌ ఇప్పటికే లాంఛ్ చేసిన గ్లింప్స్‌ వీడియోలో భగవంత్ కేసరిగా తెలంగాణ యాసలో డైలాగ్స్ చెబుతూ అదరగొట్టేస్తున్నాడు బాలకృష్ణ. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షైన్‌ స్క్రీన్స్ బ్యానర్‌పై సాహు గారపాటి, హ‌రీష్ పెద్ది నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. అఖండ, వీరసింహారెడ్డి చిత్రాల తర్వాత ఎస్‌ థమన్‌ మరోసారి మ్యూజిక్, బ్యాక్‌ గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ అందిస్తున్నాడు. అక్టోబర్‌ 19న ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్‌గా విడుదల కానుంది.

