Home Cinema Akkineni Hero To Be Part Of Thalaivar 171

Thalaivar 171 | తమిళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ రజినీకాంత్‌ (Rajinikanth) వరుస సినిమాలతో బిజీగా ఉన్నాడని ప్రత్యేకించి చెప్పనవసరం లేదు. కోలీవుడ్ స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్ లోకేశ్‌ కనగరాజ్‌ (lokesh kanagaraj)‌ డైరెక్షన్‌లో నటిస్తున్న తలైవా 171 (Thalaivar 171) ఒకటి. గోల్డ్‌ అక్రమ రవాణా నేపథ్యంలో సాగే ఈ చిత్రంలో రజినీకాంత్‌ స్మగ్లర్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నట్టు ఇప్పటికే హింట్ ఇచ్చేశాడు లోకేశ్‌ కనగరాజ్‌. ఈ మూవీలో కీ రోల్‌ కోసం బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరో షారుఖ్‌ ఖాన్‌ను సంప్రదించినట్టు వార్తలు చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి. మరోవైపు రన్‌వీర్‌ సింగ్‌ కూడా ఈ సినిమాలో నటించేందుకు సైన్ చేశాడన్న అప్‌డేట్ హల్ చల్ చేస్తోంది.

తాజాగా మరో లీడింగ్ హీరో పేరు ప్రముఖంగా వినిపిస్తోంది. ఇంతకీ ఆ నటుడెవరనే కదా మీ డౌటు. ఈ సారి మాత్రం వినిపిస్తోంది బాలీవుడ్‌ యాక్టర్‌ పేరు కాకుండా.. టాలీవుడ్ యాక్టర్ కింగ్ నాగార్జున పేరు. లోకేశ్ కనగరాజ్‌ ఇప్పటికే నాగార్జునతో సంప్రదింపులు జరిపాడట. మరి నాగ్‌ తలైవా ప్రాజెక్టుకు ఒకే చెప్పాడా..? లేదా? అనే దానిపై రాబోయే రోజుల్లో క్లారిటీ రానుంది. ఒకవేళ ఇదే నిజమైతే సిల్వర్ స్క్రీన్‌పై రజినీకాంత్, అక్కినేని నాగార్జున కాంబినేషన్‌ ప్రత్యేకం కానుందనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు.

రజినీకాంత్‌లోని విలనిజం అంటే తనకు చాలా ఇష్టమని, తలైవా 171 ప్రాజెక్టులో తలైవాలోని నెగెటివ్ షేడ్స్‌ను చూపించబోతున్నానని ఇప్పటికే క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చేశాడు లోకేశ్ కనగరాజ్‌. అంతేకాదు రోబో సినిమా తర్వాత తలైవా విలనిజాన్ని ఎలివేట్‌ చేయబోతున్నా. రజినీకాంత్‌ పాత్రకు చాలా షేడ్స్‌ ఉన్నాయి. స్క్రిప్ట్‌ డిమాండ్ మేరకు తలైవా 171 చిత్రంలో రజినీలోని మరో కోణాన్ని పూర్తిగా ఆవిష్కరించబోతున్నానని, ఇది తన కెరీర్‌లోనే బెస్ట్ స్టోరీ అంటూ సినిమాపై సూపర్ హైప్ క్రియేట్ చేస్తున్నాడు.

Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna

రజినీకాంత్‌ మరోవైపు జై భీమ్‌ ఫేం టీజే జ్ఞానవేళ్‌ (TJ Gnanavel) దర్శకత్వంలో నటిస్తున్న చిత్రం తలైవా 170. Vettaiyan టైటిల్‌తో వస్తోన్న ఈ మూవీ టైటిల్‌ టీజర్‌ ఇప్పటికే నెట్టింట వైరల్ అవుతోంది.

 

Vettaiyan టైటిల్‌ టీజర్‌..

తలైవా 170 సెట్స్‌లో..

 

తలైవా 170లో రితికా సింగ్‌

దుషారా విజయన్‌కు  వెల్‌కమ్‌..

 

