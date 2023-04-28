Agent Movie Premier Response | ఇండస్ట్రీకి వచ్చి ఎనిమిదేళ్లు అవుతున్న ఒక్క కమర్షియల్ హిట్ సాధించలేకపోయాడు అక్కినేని అఖిల్. గతేడాది ‘మోస్ట్ ఎలిజిబుల్ బ్యాచ్లర్’తో హిట్టు సాధించినా.. కమర్షియల్గా భారీ సక్సెస్ సాధించలేకపోయాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆయన ఆశలన్ని ‘ఏజెంట్’ సినిమాపైనే ఉన్నాయి. సురేందర్ రెడ్డి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీ స్పై యాక్షన్ థ్రిల్లర్గా తెరకెక్కింది. లవర్బాయ్ ఇమేజ్ ఉన్న అఖిల్ తొలిసారి యాక్షన్ సినిమా చేయడం.. అందులోనూ సిక్స్ ప్యాక్ బాడీతో కనబడనుండటంతో ప్రేక్షకుల్లో కాస్త ఆసక్తి నెలకొంది. దానికి తోడు ఇప్పటివరకు రిలీజైన టీజర్, ట్రైలర్లు ప్రేక్షకులను విశేషంగా ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. కాగా ఇప్పటికే చాలా చోట్ల ప్రీమియర్ షోలు పడిపోయాయి. సినిమా చూసిన జనాలు తమ అభిప్రాయాలను ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పంచుకుంటున్నారు.
సినిమాను చూసిన చాలా మంది మిక్స్డ్ రివ్యూలను ఇచ్చారు. కథ రొటీన్గా ఉందని, కథనం కూడా అంత ఆసక్తికరంగా లేదని చెబుతున్నారు. సురేందర్ రెడ్డి మార్క్ ఎక్కడ కనిపించలేదని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. అసలు సురేందర్ రెడ్డి బొమ్మేనా ఇది అని కూడా పలువురు తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు. అయితే యాక్షన్ బ్లాక్స్ మాత్రం అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయని, అఖిల్ యాక్షన్ సీన్స్లో అదరగొట్టాడని తెలుపుతున్నారు. లవ్ ట్రాక్ కూడా మరీ ఎంటర్టైన్ చేసే విధంగా ఏమి లేదని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. ఇక పాటల గురించి ఎంత తక్కువ మాట్లాడుకుంటే అంత బెటర్ అని ట్విట్టర్లో తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.
ఒక్క పాట కూడా మంచి ఫీల్ను ఇవ్వలేదని, బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ మ్యూజిక్ కూడా సో సోగా ఉందని తెలుపుతున్నారు. ఇక ఫస్ట్ హాఫ్ ముందే ఊహించినట్టు సాగుతుందని.. అయితే సెకండ్ హాఫ్ మాత్రం కాస్త ఎంగేజింగ్గా సాగిందని తెలుపుతున్నారు. సీజీ వర్క్ కూడా అంతగా బాలేదని అంటున్నారు. అయితే కొంత మంది మాత్రం సినిమా ఎక్స్టార్డినరీగా ఉందని, చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత మంచి స్పై యాక్షన్ మూవీ చూశామని తెలుపుతున్నారు. డైలాగ్స్ బాగున్నాయని తెలుపుతున్నారు. మొత్తంగా చూసుకుంటే ఏజెంట్ బోటా బోటి మార్కులతోనే సరిపెట్టుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తుంది. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ట్విట్టర్లో రివ్యూలు మాత్రమే. ఒరిజినల్ రివ్యూ కోసం మరి కొంత సేపు వేచి చూడాల్సిందే.
👉#Agent is such a terrible film. In recent times, Telugu Film Industry has not produced such a bad film
👉It’s a third-rate film because of the medicore direction and predictable plot
👉#AkhilAkkinen’s transformative efforts are futile#AgentReview #Mammootty
— PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) April 28, 2023
#agent One of the worst films in 2023 …No plot …utter predictable story and screenplay ….poor I repeat Very poor production values and editing …inka ah music and BGM ayte 🤦🏻♂️ …nothing worked out well for #AkhilAkkineni ….1/5 ….#agentreview pic.twitter.com/5W2TUQcINT
— Saideep07 (@saideep_satya77) April 27, 2023
#Agent Overall A Below Par and Clumsy Spy Action Film!
Apart from a few blocks, almost everything else with this film goes wrong. The writing itself is very weak along with a stupid villain character. The songs/bgm are atrocious. Surrender Reddys weakest work
Rating: 2-2.25/5
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) April 28, 2023
#Agent An engaging Spy Action Film!
Akhil is extra ordinary in this movie and can see his hard work and dedication in action sequences and comedy scenes, cinematography and BGM are main highlights of the movie. Surendra reddy delivers a hit again after SyeRaa. pic.twitter.com/DwhK91ZbYO
— Johnnie Walker (@roopezh) April 28, 2023