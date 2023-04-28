Apps:
Agent Movie | ఏజెంట్‌ ప్రీమియర్‌ టాక్‌.. అఖిల్‌కు కమర్షియల్‌ బ్రేక్‌ వచ్చినట్టేనా?

Agent Movie Premier Response | ఇండస్ట్రీకి వచ్చి ఎనిమిదేళ్లు అవుతున్న ఒక్క కమర్షియల్‌ హిట్‌ సాధించలేకపోయాడు అక్కినేని అఖిల్‌. గతేడాది ‘మోస్ట్‌ ఎలిజిబుల్‌ బ్యాచ్‌లర్‌’తో హిట్టు సాధించినా.. కమర్షియల్‌గా భారీ సక్సెస్‌ సాధించలేకపోయాడు.

సినిమాను చూసిన చాలా మంది మిక్స్డ్‌ రివ్యూలను ఇచ్చారు. కథ రొటీన్‌గా ఉందని, కథనం కూడా అంత ఆసక్తికరంగా లేదని చెబుతున్నారు. సురేందర్‌ రెడ్డి మార్క్‌ ఎక్కడ కనిపించలేదని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. అసలు సురేందర్‌ రెడ్డి బొమ్మేనా ఇది అని కూడా పలువురు తమ అభిప్రాయాలను తెలుపుతున్నారు. అయితే యాక్షన్ బ్లాక్స్‌ మాత్రం అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయని, అఖిల్‌ యాక్షన్‌ సీన్స్‌లో అదరగొట్టాడని తెలుపుతున్నారు. లవ్‌ ట్రాక్‌ కూడా మరీ ఎంటర్‌టైన్‌ చేసే విధంగా ఏమి లేదని వెల్లడిస్తున్నారు. ఇక పాటల గురించి ఎంత తక్కువ మాట్లాడుకుంటే అంత బెటర్‌ అని ట్విట్టర్‌లో తెలియజేస్తున్నారు.

ఒక్క పాట కూడా మంచి ఫీల్‌ను ఇవ్వలేదని, బ్యాక్‌గ్రౌండ్‌ మ్యూజిక్‌ కూడా సో సోగా ఉందని తెలుపుతున్నారు. ఇక ఫస్ట్‌ హాఫ్‌ ముందే ఊహించినట్టు సాగుతుందని.. అయితే సెకండ్‌ హాఫ్‌ మాత్రం కాస్త ఎంగేజింగ్‌గా సాగిందని తెలుపుతున్నారు. సీజీ వర్క్‌ కూడా అంతగా బాలేదని అంటున్నారు. అయితే కొంత మంది మాత్రం సినిమా ఎక్స్‌టార్డినరీగా ఉందని, చాలా రోజుల తర్వాత మంచి స్పై యాక్షన్‌ మూవీ చూశామని తెలుపుతున్నారు. డైలాగ్స్‌ బాగున్నాయని తెలుపుతున్నారు. మొత్తంగా చూసుకుంటే ఏజెంట్‌ బోటా బోటి మార్కులతోనే సరిపెట్టుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తుంది. అయితే ఇది కేవలం ట్విట్టర్‌లో రివ్యూలు మాత్రమే. ఒరిజినల్‌ రివ్యూ కోసం మరి కొంత సేపు వేచి చూడాల్సిందే.

