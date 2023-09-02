September 2, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

Vulture Awareness Day | హైద‌రాబాద్ : ఇంట‌ర్నేష‌న‌ల్ వ‌ల్చ‌ర్ అవేర్‌నెస్ డే సంద‌ర్భంగా రాజ్య‌స‌భ స‌భ్యులు సంతోష్ కుమార్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ప‌ర్యావ‌ర‌ణాన్ని ప‌రిర‌క్షించ‌డంలో రాబందుల‌ది కీల‌క‌పాత్ర అని పేర్కొన్నారు. రాబందుల‌కు రావాల్సినంత గుర్తింపు రాలేదు.. వాటిని చిన్న‌చూపు చూస్తున్నాం. స్కావెంజ‌ర్లు ప్ర‌స్తుతం ప్ర‌మాద‌క‌ర ప‌రిస్థితుల్లో ఉన్నాయి. ఈ విధానాన్ని మారుద్దాం.. రాబందుల‌కు ఇవ్వాల్సిన గుర్తింపును ఇద్దాం అని సంతోష్ కుమార్ త‌న ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

In awe of our ecosystem’s unsung heroes on #InternationalVultureAwarenessDay. These magnificent scavengers, many critically endangered on the @IUCNRedList , play a crucial role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. Yet, they often go unnoticed and underappreciated. Let’s change that… pic.twitter.com/wu9F6NfBb6

— Santosh Kumar J (@SantoshKumarBRS) September 2, 2023