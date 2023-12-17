Apps:
Follow us on:
Home Telangana Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Participates In Combined Graduation Parade In Afa Dundigal

Rajnath Singh | దుండిగల్‌లో కంబైన్డ్‌ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్‌ పరేడ్‌.. పాల్గొన్న రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌

దుండిగల్ ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్ అకాడమీలో కంబైన్డ్ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్ పరేడ్‌ను (CGP) ఘనంగా నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ముఖ్యఅథితిగా రక్షణశాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్ (Rajnath Singh) హజరయ్యారు.

Rajnath Singh | దుండిగల్‌లో కంబైన్డ్‌ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్‌ పరేడ్‌.. పాల్గొన్న రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌

హైదరాబాద్: దుండిగల్ ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్ అకాడమీలో కంబైన్డ్ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్ పరేడ్‌ను (CGP) ఘనంగా నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ముఖ్యఅథితిగా రక్షణశాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్ (Rajnath Singh) హజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా యువ పైలెట్ల నుంచి గౌరవ వందనం స్వీకరించారు. అనంతరం యువపైలెట్లతోపాటు ఇతర దేశాల సైనికాధికారులు విన్యాసాలను వీక్షించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో శిక్షణ పొందిన 213 మంది యువ పైలైట్లు పాల్గొన్నారు. పిలాటస్ పీసీ-7 ట్రైనింగ్ ఎయిర్ క్రాఫ్ట్, సుఖోయ్-30, సారంగ్ హెలిక్యాప్టర్లతో విన్యాసాలు ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నారు. పరేడ్ అనంతరం అధికారికంగా యువ పైలెట్లు ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్‌లో అడుగుపెడతారు.

Rajnath 2

Rajnath 2

Also Read:

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు