Rajnath Singh | దుండిగల్‌లో కంబైన్డ్‌ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్‌ పరేడ్‌.. పాల్గొన్న రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌

దుండిగల్ ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్ అకాడమీలో కంబైన్డ్ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్ పరేడ్‌ను (CGP) ఘనంగా నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ముఖ్యఅథితిగా రక్షణశాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్ (Rajnath Singh) హజరయ్యారు.

December 17, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

హైదరాబాద్: దుండిగల్ ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్ అకాడమీలో కంబైన్డ్ గ్రాడ్యుయేషన్ పరేడ్‌ను (CGP) ఘనంగా నిర్వహించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి ముఖ్యఅథితిగా రక్షణశాఖ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్ (Rajnath Singh) హజరయ్యారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా యువ పైలెట్ల నుంచి గౌరవ వందనం స్వీకరించారు. అనంతరం యువపైలెట్లతోపాటు ఇతర దేశాల సైనికాధికారులు విన్యాసాలను వీక్షించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో శిక్షణ పొందిన 213 మంది యువ పైలైట్లు పాల్గొన్నారు. పిలాటస్ పీసీ-7 ట్రైనింగ్ ఎయిర్ క్రాఫ్ట్, సుఖోయ్-30, సారంగ్ హెలిక్యాప్టర్లతో విన్యాసాలు ప్రదర్శిస్తున్నారు. పరేడ్ అనంతరం అధికారికంగా యువ పైలెట్లు ఎయిర్ ఫోర్స్‌లో అడుగుపెడతారు.

#WATCH | Telangana: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviews the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) for the 212th Officers’ Course, hoisted by Air Force Academy (AFA), in Dundigal pic.twitter.com/dCSOmjHNYZ — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes salute at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) for the 212th Officers’ Course, hoisted by Air Force Academy (AFA), in Dundigal. pic.twitter.com/lYEjHIPoQC — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confers the prestigious ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees, at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) for the 212th Officers’ Course, hoisted by Air Force Academy (AFA), in Dundigal. pic.twitter.com/M1J0SlZZ9B — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Telangana: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confers ‘Sword of Honour’ to a graduating trainee, at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) for the 212th Officers’ Course at the Air Force Academy (AFA), in Dundigal. pic.twitter.com/4Ri7sSLMzm — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023