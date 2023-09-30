Apps:
Asian Games: షూటింగ్‌లో ఇండియా జోరు న‌డుస్తోంది. 10మీ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్డ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో భార‌త జోడికి సిల్వ‌ర్ ప‌త‌కం ద‌క్కింది. దివ్య, స‌ర‌బ్‌జోత్ సింగ్‌లు ఆ మెడ‌ల్ కైవ‌సం చేసుకున్నారు. ఈ ఈవెంట్‌లో చైనాకు స్వ‌ర్ణ ప‌త‌కం ద‌క్కింది.

Asian Games: 10మీ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్డ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో ఇండియాకు సిల్వ‌ర్

హాంగ్జూ: ఆసియా క్రీడ‌ల్లో(Asian Games) ఇండియా షూటింగ్ బృందం జోరును కొన‌సాగిస్తోంది. ఇవాళ జ‌రిగిన 10మీ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్డ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో.. దివ్యా టీఎస్, స‌ర‌బ్‌జోత్ సింగ్ జోడి సిల్వ‌ర్ ప‌త‌కాన్ని కైవ‌సం చేసుకున్న‌ది. గోల్డ్ మెడ‌ల్ కోసం ఇండియ‌న్ టీమ్ తీవ్రంగా పోరాడింది. అయితే ఫైన‌ల్లో చైనా జోడి స్వ‌ర్ణ ప‌త‌కాన్ని ఎగురేసుకుపోయింది. షూటింగ్ విభాగంలో ఇండియాకు ఇది 19వ మెడ‌ల్ కావ‌డం విశేషం.

ఫైన‌ల్ స్కోర్‌లో చైనా 16-14 తేడాతో ఇండియాను బీట్ చేసింది. చైనీస్ షూట‌ర్లు జాంగ్ బోవెన్‌, జియాంగ్ కాంగ్జిన్‌లు త‌మ ఖాతాలో గోల్డ్ మెడ‌ల్ వేసుకున్నారు. ఇప్ప‌టి వ‌ర‌కు షూటింగ్ విభాగంలో ఇండియాకు ఆరు స్వ‌ర్ణాలు, 8 సిల్వ‌ర్, 5 బ్రాంజ్ మెడ‌ల్స్ ద‌క్కాయి.

క్వాలిఫికేష‌న్ రౌండ్‌లో స‌ర‌బ్‌జోత్ 291 పాయింట్లు స్కోర్ చేయ‌గా, దివ్య 286 స్కోర్ చేసింది. ఇద్ద‌రు క‌లిసి 577 పాయింట్లు సాధించారు. ఆ రౌండ్‌లో చైనీయుల‌క‌న్నా ఇండియ‌న్ బృందం బెట‌ర్‌గా ప‌ర్ఫార్మ్ చేసింది.

