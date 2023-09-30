హాంగ్జూ: ఆసియా క్రీడల్లో(Asian Games) ఇండియా షూటింగ్ బృందం జోరును కొనసాగిస్తోంది. ఇవాళ జరిగిన 10మీ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్డ్ ఈవెంట్లో.. దివ్యా టీఎస్, సరబ్జోత్ సింగ్ జోడి సిల్వర్ పతకాన్ని కైవసం చేసుకున్నది. గోల్డ్ మెడల్ కోసం ఇండియన్ టీమ్ తీవ్రంగా పోరాడింది. అయితే ఫైనల్లో చైనా జోడి స్వర్ణ పతకాన్ని ఎగురేసుకుపోయింది. షూటింగ్ విభాగంలో ఇండియాకు ఇది 19వ మెడల్ కావడం విశేషం.
🇮🇳’s 8️⃣th SiLVER in Shooting🥈
Hats off to our stellar duo, #KheloIndiaAthlete @Sarabjotsingh30 Singh and #TOPSchemeAthlete @DivyaTSD who secured Silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022.
Their remarkable performance adds another feather to India’s… pic.twitter.com/65ivlp3P0A
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2023
ఫైనల్ స్కోర్లో చైనా 16-14 తేడాతో ఇండియాను బీట్ చేసింది. చైనీస్ షూటర్లు జాంగ్ బోవెన్, జియాంగ్ కాంగ్జిన్లు తమ ఖాతాలో గోల్డ్ మెడల్ వేసుకున్నారు. ఇప్పటి వరకు షూటింగ్ విభాగంలో ఇండియాకు ఆరు స్వర్ణాలు, 8 సిల్వర్, 5 బ్రాంజ్ మెడల్స్ దక్కాయి.
A MAGNIFICIENT START TO THE DAY WITH A SILVER FOR 🇮🇳
Congratulations to Divya Thadigol Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh on bagging a 🥈 in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022!
A close encounter but commendable effort from both the #TOPScheme shooters who held… pic.twitter.com/l512tFaKgi
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 30, 2023
క్వాలిఫికేషన్ రౌండ్లో సరబ్జోత్ 291 పాయింట్లు స్కోర్ చేయగా, దివ్య 286 స్కోర్ చేసింది. ఇద్దరు కలిసి 577 పాయింట్లు సాధించారు. ఆ రౌండ్లో చైనీయులకన్నా ఇండియన్ బృందం బెటర్గా పర్ఫార్మ్ చేసింది.
A very happy birthday to our shooter Sarabjot Singh. Celebrating with a Silver Medal win today in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event! 👏🏽👏🏽
The Chinese Gold Medal winning pair joining in the birthday celebrations!
Heart to Heart, Future!#IndiaAtAG22 | #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/70TAebn9qn
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 30, 2023