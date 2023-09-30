September 30, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

హాంగ్జూ: ఆసియా క్రీడ‌ల్లో(Asian Games) ఇండియా షూటింగ్ బృందం జోరును కొన‌సాగిస్తోంది. ఇవాళ జ‌రిగిన 10మీ పిస్తోల్ మిక్స్డ్ ఈవెంట్‌లో.. దివ్యా టీఎస్, స‌ర‌బ్‌జోత్ సింగ్ జోడి సిల్వ‌ర్ ప‌త‌కాన్ని కైవ‌సం చేసుకున్న‌ది. గోల్డ్ మెడ‌ల్ కోసం ఇండియ‌న్ టీమ్ తీవ్రంగా పోరాడింది. అయితే ఫైన‌ల్లో చైనా జోడి స్వ‌ర్ణ ప‌త‌కాన్ని ఎగురేసుకుపోయింది. షూటింగ్ విభాగంలో ఇండియాకు ఇది 19వ మెడ‌ల్ కావ‌డం విశేషం.

🇮🇳’s 8️⃣th SiLVER in Shooting🥈

Hats off to our stellar duo, #KheloIndiaAthlete @Sarabjotsingh30 Singh and #TOPSchemeAthlete @DivyaTSD who secured Silver in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2022.

Their remarkable performance adds another feather to India’s… pic.twitter.com/65ivlp3P0A

— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2023