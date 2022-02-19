Scholarships

February 20, 2022 / 03:20 AM IST

Scholarship Name 1: Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021-22

Description: Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme 2021-22 is for the dependent wards of ex-servicemen/ex-coast guard personnel and their widows.

Eligibility: Open for Indian candidates who hold a 10+2/Diploma/Graduation degree with a minimum of 60% marks in the qualifying examination and have taken admission in first year (except lateral entry and integrated courses) of a professional degree course.

Prizes & Rewards: Variable awards

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/PMF1

Scholarship Name 2: IIT Gandhinagar Physics Discipline Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) 2022

Description: IIT Gandhinagar Physics Discipline Post-Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) 2022 is a research opportunity offered to Ph.D. degree holders.

Eligibility: Open for candidates who hold a Ph.D. degree in Physics or any related branch of Science/Engineering with training in Soft-condensed Matter Physics.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 50,000 per month plus HRA

Last Date to Apply: 28-02-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/GPP3

Scholarship Name 3: JN Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship 2022-23

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from Indians who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Candidates who are selected for the loan scholarship may be recommended for a partial ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which is linked to their academic performance in their overseas studies for which they have received the J N Tata Endowment loan scholarship.

Eligibility: should be Indians, not older than 45 years as on 30th June, 2022 and have completed at least one undergraduate degree OR who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India.

who are at the end of the 1st year and entering into the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2022 Spring 2023) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of the course is 2 years and there is at least one full academic year remaining to complete at the time of award of the loan scholarship, normally by July of any calendar year.

must have scored at least 60% marks on average in their undergraduate or postgraduate studies.

course to which candidates are admitted must be recognised as a Graduate Program (post-graduate in Indian terminology).

Prizes & Rewards: Loan scholarship up to INR 10 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 21-03-2022

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/namasthe/JNT1