India’s first bullet train station?

February 27, 2022 / 02:35 AM IST

(1)Observe the following? (c)

1. MedaramJatara is also known as Samakka and Sarakkajatara

2. MedaramJatara is the second largest fair in India

3. Jathara begins at Medaram in TadvaiMandal in Warangal District

4. Jathara begins at Medaram in TadvaiMandal in Mulugu District

Which of the above are true

a. Only 1,2 are true

b. Only 1,2,3 are true

c. Only 1,2,4 are true

d. Only 13 are true

lExplanation:MedaramJatara is the second-largest fair in India, after the KumbhMela. The four day tribal festival is celebrated once in two years in the month of Magha (February) on the full moon day, in Medaram Village of Mulugu district in Telangana. The festival is organised by the second-largest Tribal Community of Telangana, the Koya tribe, in collaboration with the Tribal Welfare Department, Government of Telangana

(2)Which is the first Indian consumer goods company to become completely plastic waste neutral? (a)

a. Dabur India

b. Nava kethan FMCG

c. ChavanPrash

d. None

l Explanation: Dabur India has become the first Indian consumer goods company to become completely plastic waste neutral. It has done this by collecting, processing and recycling around 27,000 metric tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste during FY21-22. Dabur has achieved the landmark of surpassing its plastic packaging usage with recycling

(3) Which is the first ever country in the world to allow unmanned aircraft vehicles to operate in civilian air space? (c)

a. USA b. France

c. Israel d. Japan

l Explanation:Israel has become the first country in the world to allow unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs/Drones) to operate in civilian airspace. This means that the drones in Israel will be allowed to fly in civilian airspace, just like any other civilian airliner, rather than being restricted to unsegregated airspace. The Israeli Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued certification to ‘Hermes Starliner’ unmanned system, developed and manufactured by Elbit Systems, an Israeli defence electronics company

(4) In which of the following city, Ministry of Railways is going to set up biggest wrestling academy? (d)

a. Bangalore b. Hyderabad

c. Chennai d. Delhi

l Explanation: The Ministry of Railways has approved to set up a state-of-art wrestling academy in Indian Railways, at Kishanganj, Delhi. The wrestling academy will be the biggest in India and equipped with advanced training facilities to promote the sports of wrestling in the country. The project will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 30.76 crores

(5) The union government aimed to achieve the target of zero diesel use in the Agriculture sector by&? (a)

a. 2024 b. 2030

c. 2070 d. 2035

l Explanation:The Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable energy, R K Singh has informed that the Government has planned to replace diesel with renewable sources of energy to achieve the target of zero diesel use in the agricultural sector by 2024. The initiative is a part of government’s commitment to increase the share of non-fossil fuels by 2030 and become a net zero emitter by 2070

(6) Which is the first union territory in India to be integrated with National Single Window System? (c)

a. Delhi b.Puducherry

c.Jammu and Kashmir

d. Ladakh

l Explanation: National Single Window System (NSWS) was launched in September 2021 by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. It is a digital platform that serves as a guide for investors to identify and apply for approvals as per their business requirements. Jammu & Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System (NSWS)

(7) RBI is observed February 14-18 as financial literacy week, what is its theme? (a)

a. Go digital, Go secure

b. Only digital, no physical payments

c. Aware of internet banking

d. Learn IoT

l Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India observed February 14-18, 2022 as Financial Literacy week 2022. The theme of Financial Literacy week 2022 is: Go Digital, Go Secure. The theme is aligned with one of the strategic objectives of the National Strategy for Financial Education: 2020-2025

(8) Which Central Bank is the highest buyer of gold in 2021? (b)

a. RBI

b. Central bank of Thailand

c. US Fed Bank

d. Bank of Dubai

l Explanation: Central Bank of Thailand (Bank of Thailand) was the highest buyer of Gold in 2021 and bought 90 metric tonnes of gold. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has emerged as the second-largest buyer of Gold among the world’s Central Banks in 2021. RBI bought 77.5 metric tonnes in 2021 taking its total gold reserve to 754.1 tonnes at the end of December 2021

(9) ‘Take a Break’ is a campaign, it is launched by&? (c)

a. Facebook b. What’s app

c. Instagram d. Telegram

l Explanation: Instagram has announced a new campaign named ‘Take a Break’ that will alert users scrolling on Instagram to periodically take breaks from the platform and focus on other things. This campaign has been launched by Instagram in India and various other countries. The platform will also alert users of the new inclusion with a notification

(10) In which of the following state, India’s first bio-mass based hydrogen plant is to come up? (d)

a. Jharkhand b. Chattisgarh

c. Odisha d. Madhya Pradesh

l Explanation: India’s first commercial-scale biomass-based hydrogen plant will come up at Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. Every day this plant will produce one tonne of hydrogen, from 30 tonnes of biomass feedstock. The plant is being put up by a joint venture of Watomo Energies Ltd and Biezel Green Energy

(11) Match the following? (b)

1. Policy repo rate a. 18%

2. Bank Rate b. 3.35%

3. Reverse Repo Rate c. 4.25%

4. SLR d. 4%

a. 1-b, 2-c, 3-d, 4-a

b. 1-d, 2-c, 3-b, 4-a

c. 1-c, 2-d, 3-b, 4-a

d. 1-b, 2-d,3-c, 4-a

l Explanation: RBI has maintained status in its latest monetary policy. The MPC decided to continue with the accommodative stance.RBI has projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 7.8 per cent. The latest rates are

Policy Repo Rate : 4.00%

Reverse Repo Rate : 3.35%

Marginal Standing Facility Rate : 4.25%

Bank Rate : 4.25%

CRR : 4.00%

SLR : 18.00%

(12) RBI has reopened Voluntary retention route for i

nvestments by&? (c)

a. Retired employees

b. Bank employees

c. FPIs d. QFIs

l Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India had introduced the Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) for investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in debts in 2019 with an investment limit of Rs1,50,000 crore. Out of this, around Rs1,49,995crore have been availed so far in three tranches

(13) Which of the following city gets India’s first bullet train station? (d)

a. Ahmedabad b. Mumbai

c. Vadodara d. Surat

l Explanation: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will be India’s first bullet train route. While Surat city will get India’s first bullet train station. National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) will be constructing this project that is scheduled to be completed by December 2024

(14) According to World Book of records, in which country has world’s longest highway tunnel? (b)

a. Bolivia b. India

c. Peru d. Brazil

l Explanation: The World Book of Records has officially certified the Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh as the ‘World’s Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 Feet. The 9.02 km long highway tunnel has been constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Rohtang Pass on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh

(15) Recently a program was launched known as JIVA, what is its objective? (c)

a. Teaching meditation skills

b. Providing life skills

c. Promoting natural farming

d. self-realization

l Explanation: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched an agroecology-based programme called ‘JIVA’ (meaning life) to promote natural farming, ensure sustainability and rejuvenate ‘life’ around agricultural field. The JIVA programme has been launched under its existing watershed and wadi programmes.NABARD will invest Rs 50,000 per hectare under this programme

V Rajendra Sharma Faculty

9849212411

469528