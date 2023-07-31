Stuart Broad | స్టువర్ట్ బ్రాడ్ రిటైర్మెంట్.. శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపిన క్రీడా ప్రముఖులు

Apps:
Stuart Broad | ఇంగ్లండ్‌ సీనియర్‌ పేసర్‌ స్టువర్ట్‌ బ్రాడ్‌ అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు రిటైర్‌మెంట్ ప్ర‌క‌టించిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ప్రస్తుతం ఆసీస్‌తో యాషెస్‌ ఐదో టెస్టు ఆడుతున్న బ్రాడ్‌.. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌ అనంతరం ఆటకు వీడ్కోలు పలుకనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించాడు. అయితే అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు రిటైర్‌మెంట్ ప్ర‌క‌టించ‌డం ప‌ట్ల ప‌లువురు క్రీడా దిగ్గజాలు బ్రాడ్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

ఇంగ్లండ్‌ సీనియర్‌ పేసర్‌ స్టువర్ట్‌ బ్రాడ్‌ (Stuart Broad) అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు రిటైర్‌మెంట్ (Retirement) ప్ర‌క‌టించిన విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. ప్రస్తుతం ఆసీస్‌తో యాషెస్‌ ఐదో టెస్టు ఆడుతున్న బ్రాడ్‌.. ఈ మ్యాచ్‌ అనంతరం ఆటకు వీడ్కోలు పలుకనున్నట్లు ప్రకటించాడు. కాగా అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్‌కు రిటైర్‌మెంట్ ప్ర‌క‌టించ‌డం ప‌ట్ల ప‌లువురు క్రీడా దిగ్గజాలు బ్రాడ్‌కు శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

దీనిపై భార‌త మాజీ క్రికెట‌ర్ మహ్మద్ కైఫ్ (Mohammad Kaif) స్పందిస్తూ.. బ్రాడ్ నిజమైన లెజెండ్ అని, అతని సంకల్పం స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం అంటూ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించాడు. ఒక ఓవర్‌లో ఆరు సిక్స్‌లు ఇవ్వ‌డం నుంచి 600 వికెట్ల తీయ‌డం వ‌ర‌కు బ్రాడ్ ఎద‌గ‌డం నిజంగా స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం. అత‌డు సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కోవడంలో పట్టుదల స్ఫూర్తిని ప్రదర్శించాడు. స్టువర్ట్ బ్రాడ్ నీకు టేక్ ఎ బో అంటూ కైఫ్ సోష‌ల్ మీడియాలో రాసుకోచ్చాడు.

ప్ర‌ముఖ బ్రిటిష్ క్రికెట్ వ్యాఖ్యాత తారా గుహ (Tara Guha) మాట్లాడుతూ.. చాలా భావోద్వేగాలు.. ప్రతిదానికీ ధన్యవాదాలు. మీరు క్రికెట్ ఆడిన విధానం. మీరు ఎన్ని వికెట్లు తీశారో అది మాకు స్ఫూర్తిదాయకం అంటూ ప్రశంసలు కురిపించింది.

ఇండియన్ క్రికెట్ కామెంటేటర్ హర్ష భోగ్లే (Harsha Bhogle) స్పందిస్తూ.. ఆట‌లో ఇప్ప‌టి గ్రేట్ ప్లేయ‌ర్ స్టువర్ట్‌ బ్రాడ్‌. మ‌నం అత‌డిని స‌రిగ్గా వాల్యూ చేయలేదేమో. ఒక మంచి కెరీర్ (కామెంటేటర్) అత‌నికి కోసం రెడీగా ఉందంటూ హర్ష భోగ్లే రాసుకోచ్చాడు.

దక్షిణాఫ్రికా మాజీ క్రికెటర్ డేల్ స్టెయిన్ (Dale Steyn) స్పందిస్తూ.. వావ్, స్టువర్ట్ బ్రాడ్‌కు భారీ అభినందనలు. పిల్లోడా (Bud) వావ్, ఏమి కెరీర్ నీది. నీకు వ్యతిరేకంగా ఆడటం అద్భుతంగా ఉండేది. నీ ఆట‌ను ఎంజాయ్ కూడా చేసేవాడిని. నువ్వు చాలా గర్వంగా ఉండాలి. అదనంగా, మీరు 8 జెండాను బాగా ఎగురవేశారు. త్వరలో కలుద్దమంటూ స్టెయిన్ చెప్పుకొచ్చాడు.

