Uttarakhand CM | తల్లి, భార్యతో కలిసి హోలీ డ్యాన్స్‌ చేసిన ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌ సీఎం.. Video

Uttarakhand CM : హోలీ పండుగ సందర్భంగా దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సంబురాలు మొదలయ్యాయి. అసలు హోలీ పండుగ రేపు జరగాల్సి ఉన్నా.. వివిధ రాష్ట్రాల్లో జనం అప్పుడే సెలెబ్రేషన్స్ షురూ చేశారు. ఉత్తరాఖండ్ ముఖ్యమంత్రి పుష్కర్సింగ్ ధామి కూడా తన కుటుంబసభ్యులు, బంధుమిత్రులతో కలిసి హోలీ పండుగ చేసుకున్నారు.
తన తల్లి విష్ణదేవి, భార్య గీతా ధామితో కలిసి హోలీపాటకు డ్యాన్స్ చేశారు. అంతకుముందు అంతా కలిసి ఒకరికొకరు రంగులు పూసుకున్నారు. ధామి హోలీ పాటకు డ్యాన్స్ ఆడిన దృశ్యాలను కింది వీడియోలో మీరు కూడా చూడవచ్చు..
#WATCH | Dehradun | On the occasion of Holi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dances to a Holi song with his mother Vishna Devi, wife Geeta Dhami and others. pic.twitter.com/p8JeSNSm8A
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2024
#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates #Holi at his official residence in Dehradun. The CM also played Dafli while singing Holi songs. pic.twitter.com/RPhB93zWf2
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 24, 2024