November 29, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

ఉత్త‌ర‌కాశీ: ఉత్త‌రాఖండ్‌లోని సిల్కియారా ట‌న్నెల్‌(Uttarakhand Tunnel)లో చిక్కుకున్న 41 మంది కార్మికులు మంగ‌ళ‌వారం రాత్రి బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌చ్చారు. పైప్‌లైన్ ద్వారా వాళ్ల‌ను బ‌య‌ట‌కు లాగేశారు. పైప్‌లైన్ నుంచి కార్మికుల్ని బ‌య‌ట‌కు తీస్తున్న వీడియోను రిలీజ్ చేశారు. బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌చ్చిన త‌ర్వాత కార్మికులు థ‌మ్స్ అప్ చెప్పారు. 17 రోజుల పాటు కార్మికులు సొరంగంలోనే ఉన్న విష‌యం తెలిసిందే.

#WATCH | Rescued worker gives a thumbs up the moment he comes out of the rescue pipe after being trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days pic.twitter.com/C4RNOOa61m



ఇవాళ ఉద‌యం ఆ కార్మికుల‌తో ప్ర‌ధాని మోదీ టెలిఫోన్‌లో మాట్లాడారు. వ‌ర్క‌ర్ల‌కు ఫోన్ చేసిన ఆయ‌న వారి యోగ‌క్షేమాల‌ను అడిగి తెలుసుకున్నారు. రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ స‌క్సెస్ కావ‌డంతో.. ఆ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ చేప‌ట్టిన బృందం భార‌త్ మాతా కీ జై నినాదాలు చేశారు.

చిన్న‌య‌సులిర్ క‌మ్యూనిటీ హెల్త్ సెంట‌ర్‌లో ప్ర‌స్తుతం కార్మికుల‌కు చికిత్స అందిస్తున్నారు. ట‌న్నెల్‌లో రెస్క్యూ ఆప‌రేష‌న్ చేప‌ట్ట‌డం గౌర‌వంగా భావిస్తున్నాన‌ని, ఒక తండ్రిగా పిల్ల‌ల్ని ర‌క్షించ‌డం త‌న బాధ్య‌త అని, ఒక బృందంగా అద్భుతంగా ప‌నిచేశామ‌ని, స‌క్సెస్‌ఫుల్ మిష‌న్‌లో భాగం కావ‌డం సంతోషంగా ఉంద‌ని, మ‌నం ఓ అద్భుతాన్ని చూశామ‌ని ఇంట‌ర్నేష‌న‌ల్ ట‌న్నెలింగ్ నిపుణుడు అర్నాల్డ్ డిక్స్ తెలిపారు.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | On the successful rescue of all 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel, international tunnelling expert Arnold Dix says, “It’s been my honour to serve, and as a parent, it’s been my honour to help out all the parents getting their… pic.twitter.com/3A7rqf02VR

— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023