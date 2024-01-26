Apps:
Follow us on:
Home National Watch Cultural Performances Form A Part Of The Republicday2024 Celebrations At The Kartavya Path In Delhi

Republic Day | రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకల్లో అలరించిన సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనలు.. Video

Republic Day | దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 75వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరిగాయి. కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో భారత రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము (Droupadi Murmu) జాతీయ పతాకాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించారు. ఈ గణతంత్ర వేడుకలకు ఫ్రాన్స్‌ (France) అధ్యక్షుడు ఇమాన్యుయేల్‌ మాక్రాన్‌ (Emmanuel Macron) ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరయ్యారు.

Republic Day | రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకల్లో అలరించిన సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనలు.. Video

Republic Day: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 75వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరిగాయి. కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో భారత రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము (Droupadi Murmu) జాతీయ పతాకాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించారు. ఈ గణతంత్ర వేడుకలకు ఫ్రాన్స్‌ (France) అధ్యక్షుడు ఇమాన్యుయేల్‌ మాక్రాన్‌ (Emmanuel Macron) ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరయ్యారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా దేశంలోని కళాకారులు ప్రదర్శించిన సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనలు ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. మొత్తం 15 వందల మంది మహిళా, పురుష కళాకారులు ఈ సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ ప్రదర్శనలు దేశంలోని భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వానికి ప్రతీకగా నిలిచాయి. కింది వీడియోలో ఆ దృశ్యాలను మీరు కూడా వీక్షించవచ్చు.

»» Read Today's Latest National News and Telugu News

RELATED ARTICLES

తాజా వార్తలు

ట్రెండింగ్ వార్తలు