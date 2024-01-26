Republic Day | రిపబ్లిక్‌ డే వేడుకల్లో అలరించిన సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనలు.. Video

January 26, 2024 / 01:34 PM IST

Republic Day: దేశవ్యాప్తంగా 75వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరిగాయి. కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో భారత రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము (Droupadi Murmu) జాతీయ పతాకాన్ని ఆవిష్కరించారు. ఈ గణతంత్ర వేడుకలకు ఫ్రాన్స్‌ (France) అధ్యక్షుడు ఇమాన్యుయేల్‌ మాక్రాన్‌ (Emmanuel Macron) ముఖ్య అతిథిగా హాజరయ్యారు.

ఈ సందర్భంగా దేశంలోని కళాకారులు ప్రదర్శించిన సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనలు ఆకట్టుకున్నాయి. మొత్తం 15 వందల మంది మహిళా, పురుష కళాకారులు ఈ సాంస్కృతిక ప్రదర్శనల్లో పాల్గొన్నారు. ఈ ప్రదర్శనలు దేశంలోని భిన్నత్వంలో ఏకత్వానికి ప్రతీకగా నిలిచాయి. కింది వీడియోలో ఆ దృశ్యాలను మీరు కూడా వీక్షించవచ్చు.

#WATCH | Cultural performances form a part of the #RepublicDay2024 celebrations at the Kartavya path in Delhi.

The Group consists of 1500 dancers giving the message of unity in diversity. The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states… pic.twitter.com/0ncpA3PfoX

— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024