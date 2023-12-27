Apps:
Ram Janmabhoomi temple: అయోధ్య రామాల‌యంపై కీల‌క అప్‌డేట్ ఇచ్చారు చంప‌త్ రాయ్‌. 20 ఎక‌రాల్లో ఆల‌యాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. మ‌రో 50 ఎక‌రాల్లో గ్రీన‌రీల‌ని డెవ‌ల‌ప్ చేస్తున్నారు. అవ‌స‌ర‌మైతే స‌ర‌యూ న‌ది నుంచి నీటిని వాడ‌నున్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. 25 వేల మంది యాత్రికుల‌కు కావాల్సిన లాక‌ర్ సౌక‌ర్యాన్ని ఏర్పాటు చేస్తున్న‌ట్లు చంప‌త్ రాయ్ తెలిపారు.

అయోధ్య‌: అయోధ్య రామాల‌యం(Ram Janmabhoomi temple) నిర్మాణం జోరుగా సాగుతోంది. జ‌న‌వ‌రి 22వ తేదీన ఆల‌యాన్ని తెర‌వ‌నున్న విష‌యం తెలిసిందే. అయితే ఆల‌యానికి వ‌చ్చే యాత్రికుల కోసం పిలిగ్రిమేజ్ ఫెసిలిటీ సెంట‌ర్‌(పీఎఫ్‌సీ)ని ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఆ సెంట‌ర్‌లో సుమారు 25వేల మంది ప‌ర్యాట‌కుల‌కు లాక‌ర్ సౌక‌ర్యం ఉంటుంద‌ని శ్రీ రామ‌జ‌న్మ‌భూమి తీర్థ క్షేత్ర సెక్ర‌ట‌రీ చంప‌త్ రాయ్ తెలిపారు.

పీఎఫ్‌సీ వ‌ద్ద ఓ చిన్న ఆస్ప‌త్రిని నిర్మించ‌నున్న‌ట్లు ఆయ‌న చెప్పారు. టాయిలెట్‌తో పాటు ఇత‌ర అవ‌స‌రాల కోసం భారీ కాంప్లెక్స్‌ను కూడా నిర్మిస్తున్న‌ట్లు వెల్ల‌డించారు. కాంప్లెక్స్ నుంచి వ‌చ్చే వేస్ట్ మెటీరియ‌ల్ కోసం సీవెర్ ట్రీట్మెంట్ ప్లాంట్‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేసిన‌ట్లు చెప్పారు.

రామ‌జ‌న్మ‌భూమి ఆల‌యం కోసం 70 ఎక‌రాలు కేటాయించారు. ఆ స్థలంలో ఉన్న ఉత్త‌ర దిశ‌లో మూడు అంత‌స్థుల్లో ఆల‌యాన్ని నిర్మిస్తున్నారు. గుడికి సంబంధించిన గ్రౌండ్ ఫ్లోర్ ప‌నులు పూర్తి అయ్యాయి. తొలి ఫ్లోర్ ప‌నులు ప్ర‌స్తుతం జ‌రుగుతున్న‌ట్లు చంప‌త్ రాయ్ తెలిపారు. సుప్రీంకోర్టు ఆదేశాల ప్ర‌కారం ట్ర‌స్టుకు భూమిని అందించ‌డం జ‌రిగిన‌ట్లు చంప‌త్ రాయ్ చెప్పారు.

ఆల‌య నిర్మాణం గురించి చంప‌త్ రాయ్ కీల‌క విష‌యాల‌ను చెప్పారు. ఆల‌య అవ‌స‌రాల కోసం అవ‌స‌ర‌మైతే స‌ర‌యూ న‌ది నుంచి లేదా భూగ‌ర్భం నుంచి నీరును తీసుకోనున్న‌ట్లు తెలిపారు. కానీ గ్రౌండ్‌వాట‌ర్ కేవ‌లం గ్రౌండ్‌లోకే వెళ్తుంద‌న్నారు. సుమారు 20 ఎక‌రాల స్థలంలో నిర్మాణం జ‌రుగుతోంద‌న్నారు. 50 ఎక‌రాల స్థ‌లంలో ప‌చ్చ‌ద‌నం ఉంటుంద‌న్నారు. ఇక్క‌డ ఉన్న చెట్లు వంద‌ల ఏండ్ల నుంచి ఉన్న‌ట్లు చెప్పారు. ఆల‌య స‌మీప నేలల్లో నీటి స్థాయి ఎన్నటికీ త‌గ్గ‌ద‌న్నారు. ఆల‌యం నుంచి బ‌య‌ట‌కు వ‌చ్చే నీరు స‌ర‌యూ న‌దికి వెళ్ల‌డం లేద‌ని, జీరో డిస్‌చార్జ్ పాల‌సీని పాటిస్తున్న‌ట్లు చంప‌త్ రాయ్ తెలిపారు.

