First Visuals Of 41 Workers Who Trapped Inside Uttarkashi Tunnel Surface

Uttarkashi tunnel| ఎట్టకేలకు కనిపించిన టన్నెల్‌లో చిక్కుకున్న 41 మంది కార్మికులు.. ఉత్తరకాశీలో కొనసాగుతున్న రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌

ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని ఉత్తకాశీలో కూలిన టన్నెల్‌ (Uttarkashi tunnel) రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ (Rescue Operation) భారీ పురోగతి కనిపించింది. సొరంగంలో చిక్కుకుపోయిన 41 మంది కార్మికులు సుమారు 240 గంటలతర్వాత తొలిసారిగా కెమెరాకు చిక్కారు.

November 21, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

ఉత్తరకాశి: ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని ఉత్తకాశీలో కూలిన టన్నెల్‌ (Uttarkashi tunnel) రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ (Rescue Operation) భారీ పురోగతి కనిపించింది. సొరంగంలో చిక్కుకుపోయిన 41 మంది కార్మికులు సుమారు 240 గంటలతర్వాత తొలిసారిగా కెమెరాకు చిక్కారు. దీంతో గత 10 రోజులుగా వారిని బయటకు తీసుకురావడానికి శ్రమిస్తున్న సిబ్బందికి బూస్ట్‌ లభించినట్లయింది. 6 అంగుళాల వెడల్పు ఉన్న ప్రత్యామ్నాయ పైపు సొరంగంలో (Tunnel) కార్మికులు ఉన్న చోటుకు చేరుకున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. అధికారులు దానిగుండా ఓ ఎండోస్కోపి కెమెరాను (Endoscopy Camera) పంపించారు. కార్మికులందరినీ దాని వద్దకు రావాలని సూచించారు. దీంతో కార్మికులందరిని ఆ కెమెరా బంధించింది. దీనికి సంబంధించిన వీడియోలను అధికారులు విడుదల చేశారు. అయితే ప్రమాదం జరిగి పది రోజులవడంతో వారంతా నీరసంగా ఉన్నట్లు కనిపించినప్పటికీ ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండటం ఊరటనిచ్చే విషయమే.

కాగా, సోమవారం రాత్రి కార్మికులకు పైపు ద్వారా గ్లాస్‌ సీసాల్లో కిచిడీ (Khichdi) పంపించారు. అంతకుముందు డ్రైఫ్రూట్స్‌ మాత్రమే అందించారు. ఈ ఉదయం వారికోసం వేడివేడి అల్పాహారం కూడా సిద్ధం చేశారు. త్వరలో వారికి మొబైల్‌ ఫోన్లు, చార్జర్లను కూడా పంపిస్తామని రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ ఇన్‌చార్జి కల్నర్‌ దీపక్‌ పాటిల్‌ చెప్పారు.

మరోవైపు టన్నెల్‌లో చిక్కుకున్న కార్మికులను సురక్షితంగా బయటకు తీసుకువచ్చేందుకు అన్ని ప్రయత్నాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ఇందులో భాగంగా పెద్ద డ్రిల్లింగ్‌ యంత్రాలు సొరంగం వద్దకు చేరకున్నాయి. అంతర్జాతీయ టన్నెలింగ్ నిపుణుల బృందం కూడా ఘటనా స్థలంలో ఉన్నది. ఇంటర్నేషనల్ టన్నెలింగ్, అండర్‌గ్రౌండ్ స్పేస్ అసోసియేషన్ అధ్యక్షుడు ఆర్నాల్డ్ డిక్స్ ఆధ్వర్యంలో ప్రస్తుతం రెస్క్యూ ఆపరేషన్‌ కొనసాగుతున్నది.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel collapse: Rescue workers try to make contact with the trapped workers through walkie-talkie pic.twitter.com/mCr5VRfSi0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel collapse: Rescue workers try to establish contact with the trapped workers through walkie-talkie. (Video Source: District Information Officer) pic.twitter.com/eGpmAmwQep — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Rescue team officials establish audio-visual contact with the workers trapped in the tunnel for the first time, through the pipeline and endoscopic flexi camera. (Video Source: District Information Officer) pic.twitter.com/JKtAtHQtN4 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Breakfast being prepared for the workers trapped inside the tunnel. The food will be sent to the workers through a 6-inch pipeline. pic.twitter.com/vUEuux2TYg — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | The vertical drilling machine from the upper part of the hill above the tunnel has reached Silkyara Tunnel. pic.twitter.com/YJA0SAklM0 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue operation: The vertical drilling machine from the upper part of the hill above the tunnel reaches Silkyara Tunnel pic.twitter.com/kKoOtcrN9W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2023