Earthquake | ఉత్తరకాశి, అండమాన్‌ దీవుల్లో భూకంపం.. బంగాళాఖాతంలో భూ ప్రకంపణలు

ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని (Uttarakhand) ఉత్తరకాశీలో (Uttarkashi) భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. సోమవారం ఉదయం 8.35 గంటలకు ఉత్తరకాశీలో స్వల్పంగా భూమి కంపించింది.

న్యూఢిల్లీ: ఉత్తరాఖండ్‌లోని (Uttarakhand) ఉత్తరకాశీలో (Uttarkashi) భూకంపం (Earthquake) వచ్చింది. సోమవారం ఉదయం 8.35 గంటలకు ఉత్తరకాశీలో స్వల్పంగా భూమి కంపించింది. భూకంప లేఖినిపై 3.0గా తీవ్రత నమోదయింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 5 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని నేషనల్‌ సెంటర్‌ ఫర్‌ సీస్మోలజి (NCS) తెలిపింది.

ఉదయం 9.38 గంటలకు బంగాళాఖాతంలో (Bay of Bengal) 4.3 తీవ్రతతో భూమి కంపించింది. 37 కిలోమీటర్ల లోతులో ప్రకంపణలు చోటుచేసుకున్నాయని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ వెల్లడించింది.

సోమవారం తెల్లవారుజామున 2.31 గంటలకు అండమాన్‌ నికోబార్‌ దీవుల్లో (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) భూమి కంపించింది. దీని తీవ్రత 4.3గా నమోదయిందని ఎన్‌సీఎస్‌ తెలిపింది. భూ అంతర్భాగంలో 35 కిలోమీటర్లలో కదలికలు సంభవించాయని వెల్లడించింది. భూకంప కేంద్రం అండమాన్‌ సముద్రంలో (Andaman Sea) ఉన్నదని తెలిపింది.

