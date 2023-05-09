After Listening Speech In Dholpur It Seems Ashok Gehlots Leader Is Not Sonia Gandhi But Vasundhara Raje Scindia Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot | అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌కు సోనియాగాంధీ నాయకురాలు కాదేమో..?: సచిన్‌ పైలట్‌

Sachin Pilot | రాజస్థాన్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌ (Ashok Gehlot), మాజీ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి సచిన్‌ పైలట్‌ (Sachin Pilot) మధ్య విభేదాలు మరోసారి బయటపడ్డాయి.

May 9, 2023 / 01:30 PM IST

జైపూర్‌: రాజస్థాన్‌ కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌ (Ashok Gehlot), మాజీ ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి సచిన్‌ పైలట్‌ (Sachin Pilot) మధ్య విభేదాలు మరోసారి బయటపడ్డాయి. ధోల్‌పూర్‌లో రాజస్థాన్‌ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి, బీజేపీ నాయకురాలు వసుంధర రాజేను సీఎం గెహ్లాట్‌ ప్రశంసించడంపై సచిన్‌ పైలట్‌ తీవ్ర అభ్యంతరం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ఓ వ్యక్తి కాంగ్రెస్‌ పార్టీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి అయ్యి ఉండి.. సొంత పార్టీ ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, ఎంపీలపై విమర్శలు చేస్తూ.. ప్రతిపక్ష బీజేపీ నేతలను ప్రశంసిచడాన్ని మొదటిసారి చూస్తున్నానని, ఇది మంచి పద్ధతి కాదని పరోక్షంగా అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌పై విమర్శలు చేశారు.

ధోల్‌పూర్‌లో అశోక్‌ గెహ్లాట్‌ ప్రసంగించిన తీరు చూస్తుంటే ఆయనకు సోనియాగాంధీ నాయకురాలు కాదేమో.. వసుంధర రాజే నాయకత్వంలో ఆయన పనిచేస్తున్నారేమో అనిపిస్తున్నదని సచిన్‌ పైలట్‌ వ్యంగ్యస్త్రాలు సంధించారు. నాలుగున్నరేండ్లుగా అధికారంలో ఉన్నా అవినీతికి వ్యతిరేకంగా ఎందుకు చర్యలు తీసుకోలేకపోయామో సీఎం ధోల్‌పూర్‌ స్పీచ్‌ విన్న తర్వాత అర్థమైందన్నారు. అవినీతికి వ్యతిరేకంగా తాను ఈ నెల 11న అజ్మీర్‌లో జన సంఘర్ష్‌ యాత్ర మొదలుపెడుతున్నానని, ఈ యాత్ర ఐదు రోజులపాటు కొనసాగి జైపూర్‌లో ముగుస్తుందని ఆయన చెప్పారు. తాను తీసుకోబోయే ఏ నిర్ణయమైనా ఈ యాత్ర తర్వాతనే వెల్లడిస్తానని పైలట్‌ తెలిపారు.

#WATCH | Some people want to weaken the Congress party, we will not let them succeed…After listening to Ashok Gehlot’s speech in Dholpur, I have understood why we could not take action on the cases of corruption in the last 4.5 years. No leader is more important that the… pic.twitter.com/knBaIDt956 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

#WATCH | I have decided to hold a Jan Sangharsh Padyatra on May 11th from Ajmer towards Jaipur and raise issues like corruption and other issues concerning the youth. I believe the right decisions are only taken when we have people’s support: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/aZB6IXwSCV — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

#WATCH | For the first time, I am seeing someone criticize MPs and MLAs of their own party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/wqlCNwykqC — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

#WATCH | After listening to Ashok Gehlot’s speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is not Sonia Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje Scindia: Congress MLA Sachin Pilot pic.twitter.com/Cs6KoMpsbh — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023