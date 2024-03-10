కంటికో నిపుణుడు. పంటికో నిపుణుడు. కాలికో వైద్యుడు. వేలికో వైద్యుడు. వైద్యశాస్త్రంలో ప్రత్యేకీకరణ పెరిగిపోయింది. దాంతోపాటే మనిషిలో ఆరోగ్య స్పృహ అధికమైంది. కొన్నిసార్లు అతని మిడిమిడి జ్ఞానం పక్కదార్లూ పడుతున్నది.
ఆ చర్చ ఆంగ్ల సంభాషణ రూపంలో…
Anjali: Can
you read this column?
Kamala: Yes. Why do you
ask me so?
Anjali: We can’t meet each other for an entire week. I won’t be available for you.
Kamala: Going on a tour? Are you going to Dubai?
Anjali: It’s doctors’ week for me the whole of next week.
Kamala: You puzzle me like anything.
Anjali: I’ll be visiting the specialists in the Doctors’ Street of our city.
Kamala: Inviting them to some function?
Anjali: No, I’m going to consult them, one by one.
Kamala: On what?
Anjali: I’ve had a stomach ache for two days.
Kamala: Did you eat too much?
Anjali: Not much. Of course, I had attended two parties.
Kamala: Had some nice food?
Anjali: Had a sumptuous meal on both occasions. So I’m going to consult a gastroenterologist.
Kamala: On whose recommendation?
Anjali: Can you see this scratching on my arms?
Kamala: What happened?
Anjali: Nagging, unbearable itching. I’ll consult a dermatologist.
Kamala: On whose advice?
Anjali: There’s something wrong with my shin bone. It’s aching.
Kamala: One leg or both legs?
Anjali: The right leg.
Kamala: It’ll subside. Don’t worry.
Anjali: I can’t neglect it. I’m going to see an orthopaedist.
Kamala: You know about so many specialisations!
Anjali: Give me the newspaper on that table.
Kamala: Here it is.
Anjali: I can’t read it clearly. My vision is blurred.
Kamala: Don’t be worried.
Anjali: I’ve made up my mind to see an ophthalmologist.
Kamala: Who has advised you on this?
Anjali: It’s my own thinking and planning. I have knowledge and awareness of ailments and specialists, don’t I?
Kamala: We have but half knowledge. Half knowledge is dangerous, as they say.
Anjali: Do you think I’m wrong in my decision?
Kamala: Shall I give you advice?
Anjali: Yes, please. Any other specialist I must see?
Kamala: You’d better consult a reputed, responsible general physician first.
Anjali: No specialist?
Kamala: You can consult a specialist on the advice of the general physician.
It’s disturbing
Secretary: Don’t distrub me, sir.
Boss: Miss, I’m not rubbing you or anybody else.
Secretary: I’m typing and you’re trying to chat with me.
Boss: Is it distrubing?
Secretary: What else if not distrubing?
Boss: It’s not distrubing. It’s disturbing.
సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి
వివేకానంద ఇన్స్టిట్యూట్ ఆఫ్ లాంగ్వేజెస్,
రామకృష్ణ మఠం.