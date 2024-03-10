Im Going To See An Orthopaedist

I’m going to see an orthopaedist

కంటికో నిపుణుడు. పంటికో నిపుణుడు. కాలికో వైద్యుడు. వేలికో వైద్యుడు. వైద్యశాస్త్రంలో ప్రత్యేకీకరణ పెరిగిపోయింది. దాంతోపాటే మనిషిలో ఆరోగ్య స్పృహ అధికమైంది. కొన్నిసార్లు అతని మిడిమిడి జ్ఞానం పక్కదార్లూ పడుతున్నది. ఆ చర్చ ఆంగ్ల సంభాషణ రూపంలో...

March 10, 2024 / 12:13 AM IST

కంటికో నిపుణుడు. పంటికో నిపుణుడు. కాలికో వైద్యుడు. వేలికో వైద్యుడు. వైద్యశాస్త్రంలో ప్రత్యేకీకరణ పెరిగిపోయింది. దాంతోపాటే మనిషిలో ఆరోగ్య స్పృహ అధికమైంది. కొన్నిసార్లు అతని మిడిమిడి జ్ఞానం పక్కదార్లూ పడుతున్నది.

ఆ చర్చ ఆంగ్ల సంభాషణ రూపంలో…

Anjali: Can

you read this column?

Kamala: Yes. Why do you

ask me so?

Anjali: We can’t meet each other for an entire week. I won’t be available for you.

Kamala: Going on a tour? Are you going to Dubai?

Anjali: It’s doctors’ week for me the whole of next week.

Kamala: You puzzle me like anything.

Anjali: I’ll be visiting the specialists in the Doctors’ Street of our city.

Kamala: Inviting them to some function?

Anjali: No, I’m going to consult them, one by one.

Kamala: On what?

Anjali: I’ve had a stomach ache for two days.

Kamala: Did you eat too much?

Anjali: Not much. Of course, I had attended two parties.

Kamala: Had some nice food?

Anjali: Had a sumptuous meal on both occasions. So I’m going to consult a gastroenterologist.

Kamala: On whose recommendation?

Anjali: Can you see this scratching on my arms?

Kamala: What happened?

Anjali: Nagging, unbearable itching. I’ll consult a dermatologist.

Kamala: On whose advice?

Anjali: There’s something wrong with my shin bone. It’s aching.

Kamala: One leg or both legs?

Anjali: The right leg.

Kamala: It’ll subside. Don’t worry.

Anjali: I can’t neglect it. I’m going to see an orthopaedist.

Kamala: You know about so many specialisations!

Anjali: Give me the newspaper on that table.

Kamala: Here it is.

Anjali: I can’t read it clearly. My vision is blurred.

Kamala: Don’t be worried.

Anjali: I’ve made up my mind to see an ophthalmologist.

Kamala: Who has advised you on this?

Anjali: It’s my own thinking and planning. I have knowledge and awareness of ailments and specialists, don’t I?

Kamala: We have but half knowledge. Half knowledge is dangerous, as they say.

Anjali: Do you think I’m wrong in my decision?

Kamala: Shall I give you advice?

Anjali: Yes, please. Any other specialist I must see?

Kamala: You’d better consult a reputed, responsible general physician first.

Anjali: No specialist?

Kamala: You can consult a specialist on the advice of the general physician.

It’s disturbing

Secretary: Don’t distrub me, sir.

Boss: Miss, I’m not rubbing you or anybody else.

Secretary: I’m typing and you’re trying to chat with me.

Boss: Is it distrubing?

Secretary: What else if not distrubing?

Boss: It’s not distrubing. It’s disturbing.

సూర్యారావు ఎం.వి

వివేకానంద ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ ఆఫ్‌ లాంగ్వేజెస్‌,

రామకృష్ణ మఠం.

